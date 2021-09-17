New Incorporation and LLC filings
Booher’s Wall Works LLC, M’keesha Moffett, 426 Foster Chapel Road in Searcy, filed Sept. 7, 2021.
Faith Excavation LLC, Autumn Nicole Holliman, 319 Dripping Springs Road in Judsonia, filed Sept. 7, 2021.
Great Lakes Auto & Car Leasing Inc., James Tyler Swindle, 2204 S. Benton St. in Searcy, filed Sept. 7, 2021.
Pasi LLC, Landry Kamdem Kamdem Kamdem Dr., 915 E. Market Ave. in Searcy, filed Sept. 7, 2021.
Moore’s Motors Auto Sales LLC, Cameron H. Moore, 64 Mossy Shoals Circle in Pangburn, filed Sept. 7, 2021.
Scaler Homes LLC, Jeffery William Peters, 155 Austin Loop Road in El Paso, filed Sept. 9, 2021.
Advanced Comfort Heat & Air Inc., Richard S. Coats, 309 Pickens Mountain Road in Searcy, filed Sept. 9, 2021.
Anchor Industrial Services LLC, Mike Arnett, 153 Virginia Way in Searcy, filed Sept. 9, 2021.
Martha Jeans Diner LLC, Nicole D. Bryant, 5419 Arkansas Highway 367 S. in Beebe, filed Sept. 10, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
America Ann Turner, 405 W. Mississippi St. in Beebe, document number 202112420, filed Sept. 8, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Calvin W. English, 195 Jack Davis in Judsonia, document number 202112431, filed Sept. 9, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Chris Foster.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Sept. 10
Randall Joe Brockman, 31, of Searcy and Kathryn Omera Tidwell, 26, of Saffell
Michael Anthony Hernandez, 65, of Heber Springs and Paulette Love, 71, of Heber Springs
Justin Lee Simpson, 42, of Bald Knob and Phyllisha Choate Swingle, 47, of Bald Knob
Michael Terrell Thomas II, 29, of Searcy and Toishekia Dormeshia Zumbre, 31, of Searcy
Harley Don Brittain, 46, of Beebe and Kasi Lee McClatchy, 44, of Beebe
Nicholas Robert Lacher, 29, of Searcy and Katlyn Elizabeth Carter, 25, of Searcy
Joshua Welch Jackson, 30, of Beebe and Elaine Jennifer Cobb, 31, of Beebe
Monday, Sept. 13
Jaren Anderson Long, 28, of Cabot and Emily Joy Sharp, 22, of Cabot
David Joseph Wolf, 35, of Searcy and Nariah Tyra’Neke Stephens, 20, of Searcy
Justin Eugene Murdaugh, 40, of Beebe and Courtney Dawn Eagle, 41, of Beebe
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Blake Ryan Edom, 24, of Judsonia and Maelee Catherine Privett, 24, of Judsonia
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Fred Johnny Johnson III, 42, of Des Arc and Melinda Grace Crossland, 51, of Ward
Christopher Davis Taylor, 22, of Searcy and Krista Elaine Turner, 22, of Searcy
Jake Ryan Nance, 22, of Corning and Hali Marie Cox, 20, of Corning
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Plaintiff Grant Langston and defendant Raina Langston; married Oct. 5, 2007; filed July 1, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Holly Lindsey and defendant James Lindsey; married June 25, 2015; filed July 2, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jennifer Gregory and defendant David Gregory; married Nov. 8, 2007; filed July 2, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Christy Nail and defendant Anthony Nail; married Feb. 15, 2013; filed July 6, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sara Taylor and defendant David Taylor; filed July 8, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff James Ulery and defendant Amanda Ulery of White County; married June 17, 2011; filed July 13, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Cynthia Edwards and defendant Jonathan Fortune; married April 27, 2019; filed July 13, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kayla Babson and defendant Drake Babson; married Oct. 29, 2016; filed July 14, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Rollo Kirchgatter and defendant Melba Kirchgatter; married April 17, 2020; filed July 20, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Code Enforcement
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for August 2021: (Each permit is followed by the address, value and fees.)
New single family
Chad Bonner Construction, 1303 Ridgefield Circle, $115,000, $638.50
Gunter Construction, 27 Southwind Blvd., $284,000, $847.90
Riley Construction, 406 Legacy Circle, $575,000, $1,562.50
Total value: $974,000
Total fees: $3,048.90
Remodel/addition single family
Property owner, 8 Country Club Circle, $60,000, $165
Don Sebourn Contractor, 618 Live Oak Drive, $100,000, $265
Connell Construction, 120 Rosedale Drive, $10,000, $50
Mark Bates Contracting, 101 N. Pyeatt St., $2,880, $50
Total value: $172,880
Total fees: $530
New commercial
Hart Construction, 501 E. Lincoln Ave., $2,334,340, $8,191.19
Total value: $2,334,340
Total fees: $8,191.19
Remodel/add to commercial
Everything Construction, 610 N. Moss St., $7,000, $50
Hart Construction, 200 W. Race Ave., $994,948, $3,503.32
Property owner, 2112 S. Benton St., $10,000, $50
Property owner, 2110 S. Benton St., $10,000, $50
Delk Construction, 1120 S. Main St., $77,472, $208.68
Total value: $1,099,420
Total fees: $3,862
Electrical permits
Connell Construction, 120 Rosedale Drive, remodel, $50
SKS Electric, 907 Laurel Court, new construction, $50
Roberson Heat, Air & Electric, 2006 Rehoboth Circle, new construction, $50
Michael Hicks Electric, 706 N. Pear St., remodel, $50
SRS Electric, 7 Silver Oak Drive, pool, $50
Seal Solar, 409 W. Woodruff Ave., solar panels, $32,900, $132.25
Stokes Electric, 618 Live Oak Drive, remodel, $50
RRR Electric, 610 N. Moss St., remodel, $50
Vaughan Services, 2900 E. Moore Ave. No. 52, remodel, $50
Vaughan Services, 2031 E. Race Ave., remodel, $71.50
Vaughan Services, 421 S. Main St., remodel, $67.50
Seark Services, 918 Sinclair Court, new construction, $50
Roberson Heat, Air & Electric, 2103 Rehoboth Circle, new construction, $50
Sunpro Solar, 64 Mohawk Drive, solar panels $42,270, $155.68
Kirkpatrick Electrical, 2600 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Arrowpoint Solar, 911 Hastings Ave., solar panels $187,000, $517.50
Roberson Heat, Air & Electric, 2004 Rehoboth Circle, new construction, $50
Seark Services, 504 S. Main St., remodel, $50
Cin Con Electric, 2110 S. Benton St., remodel, $50
Cin Con Electric, 2112 S. Benton St., remodel, $50
Roberson Heat, Air & Electric, 2008 Rehoboth Circle, new construction, $50
Stokes Electric, 105 S. Fir St., replace service, $50
Total value: $262,170
Total fees: $1,794.43
Plumbing inspections and permits
Doug James Plumbing, 6 Sherwood Loop, W/H changeout, $18
Robbins Plumbing, 2000 Rehoboth Circle, new construction, $50
Lindsey Plumbing, 307 Carriage Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Lindsey Plumbing, 802 E. Moore Ave., water/sewer service, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 603 Ethel Drive, gas inspection, $35
Linn’s Plumbing, 702 E. Market Ave., water/sewer service, $35
Lindsey Plumbing, 123 Fieldcrest Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 304 River Bend Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 104 E. Academy Ave. No. 3, W/H changeout, $18
Lindsey Plumbing, 421 S. Main St., remodel, $3,500, $58.75
Able Plumbing, 799 N. Maple St., two RPZ, $30
Able Plumbing, 799 N. Maple St., two RPZ, $30
Lindsey Plumbing, 2031 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Robbins Plumbing, 609 Wycliffe Drive, new construction, $50
William’s Plumbing, 1506 Randall Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 507 W. Lincoln Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 1500 Tulip Ave., gas inspection, $35
Mid-Town Mechanical, 501 E. Lincoln Ave., new construction, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 105 Northfield Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Ihp Industrial Inc, 200 Queensway St., remodel, $22,625, $106.56
Lindsey Plumbing, 1516 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Cody Hayes Plumbing, 1307 Ridgefield Drive, new construction, $50
Total fees: $809.31
Fence permits
Faith Fence, 312 Live Oak Drive, $15
Bobby’s Fence Co., 204 Red Oak Drive, $15
Property owner, 7 Whippoorwill Drive, $15
Faith Fence, 35 White Oak Circle, $15
Faith Fence, 2603 Oak Meadow Place, $15
Faith Fence, 209 Red Oak Drive, $15
Dietz Construction, 1323 Bent Tree Lane, $15
Dietz Construction, 1319 Bent Tree Lane, $15
Property owner, 405 N. Sawmill Road, $15
Total fees: $135
Swimming pool permits
Crystal Clear Pools, 433 Jennifer Lane, $38,000, $130
Total value: $38,000
Total fees: $130
HVAC permits and inspections
Billy Ellis Service, 127 Belle Meade Drive, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 312 Crain Drive, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 2319 Brittany Lane, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 1500 Fox Ave., remodel, $50
Air Care, 2910 E. Moore Ave. No. 122, changeout, $23
Heber Springs Heat & Air, 300 E. Park Ave. changeout, $23
Air Care, 111 Longleaf Drive, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 2221 S. Benton St., changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 2006 Rehoboth Circle, new construction, $50
Rgb Mechanical, 2209 S. Benton St., new construction, $125
TNT Heat & Air, 2701 Ashley Drive, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 100 Stoneridge Drive, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 500 Live Oak Drive, changeout, $23
Cooper Heat & Air, 511 Samuel Loyce Drive, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 907 Laurel Court, new construction, $50
Southern Comfort Heat & Air, 2415 Quality Drive, changeout, $23
Arctic Air, 3014 E. Moore Ave. No. 11, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 606 Wycliffe Drive, changeout, $23
Louis Cooper Heat & Air, 310 Meadowlake Circle Apt. 10, changeout, $23
Mize Heating & Air, 312 Live Oak Drive, changeout, $23
Mize Heating & Air, 37 White Oak Circle, changeout, $23
Mize Heating & Air, 1414 Wallis Drive, changeout, $23
Mize Heating & Air, 207 W. Arch Ave., changeout, $23
Southern Comfort Heat & Air, 200 Walrose Circle, changeout, $23
George Pulley Heat & Air, 2822 W. Country Club Road, new construction, $80
Rks Heating & Air, 104 N. Spring St., ductwork, $35
Billy Ellis Service, 2507 Brittany Lane, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 1110 Golf Course Drive, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 606 Llama Drive, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 1507 Fox Drive, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 110 E. Center Ave., changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 1226 Bent Tree Lane, changeout, $23
Mize Heating & Air, 100 Queensway St., changeout, $23
Mize Heating & Air, 162 Cloverdale Blvd., changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 2103 Rehoboth Circle, new construction, $50
Mize Heating & Air, 405 S. Poplar St., changeout, $23
Mize Heating & Air, 210 W. Arch Ave., adding two mini splits, $80
Searcy Heat & Air, 1005 Pioneer Road, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 2004 Rehoboth Circle, new construction, $50
Mize Heating & Air, 7796 Arkansas Highway 13, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 80 Country Club Circle, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 608 Pin Oak Drive, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 2008 Rehoboth Circle, changeout, $23
Bruce’s Appliance, 705 Santa Fe Drive, changeout, $23
Solution Mechanical, 2219 E. Race Ave., remodel, $95
Total fees: $1,470
Re-inspections and fines
Linn’s Plumbing, 1323 Bent Tree Lane, re-inspection, $35
Arnold Blevins Electric, 405 E. Booth Road, re-inspection, $35
Total fees: $70
Accessory buildings
Property owner, 1404 W. Academy Ave., $7,000, $32.50
Total value: $7,000
Total fees: $32.50
Signs
Chickasaw Signs, 909 Holmes Road, $1,008.50, $17.52
Mr Postman, 2307 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $1,500, $18.75
Little Rock/Conway Sign Co., 1005 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $10,608, $41.52
Anderson Led Signs, 304 N. Main St., $29,900, $89.75
All About Graphics, 110 N. Spring St., $3,750, $24.38
Action Sign & Neon, 2600 E. Race Ave., $7,500, $33.75
Total value: $54,266.50
Total fees: $225.67
Total value, August 2021: $4,942,076.50
Total fees, August 2021: $20,299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.