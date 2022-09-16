Bankruptcy filings
Michael Shane Sterling, 122 Cloverdale Blvd. in Searcy, document number 202212441, filed Sept. 8, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes
Eric E. and Dawn A. Page, 108 N. Gum St. in Beebe, document number 202212450, filed Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Walden M. Cash.
Larry Edward and Stephanie Renee McClour, 2632 Arkansas Highway 267 S. in McRae, document number 202212456, filed Sept. 9, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Kyle Havner
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Sept. 8
Michael Wayne Belcher, 55, of Searcy and Tammy Annette Moore, 57, of Greers Ferry
Walter Alan Ladd, 51, of Bradford and Leslie Michelle Dunn, 42, of Bradford
Friday, Sept. 9
David Joseph Minor, 25, of Searcy and Courtlyn McKenzie Jackson, 22, of Searcy
Brien Christopher Johnson, 25, of Bald Knob and Lexi Paige Williams, 21, of Bald Knob
James Ross Vanhorn, 29, of Beebe and Bailey Brooke Jones, 23, of Beebe
Damon Wade Brock, 29, of McRae and Kay Lynn Yaegle, 28, of Bradford
Monday, Sept. 12
Michael Layne Burgess, 52, of Pangburn and Cindy Annette Clifton, 45, of Pangburn
James H. Simpson, 40, of Beebe and Sarah Evelyn Hale, 33, of Beebe
Aaron Robert James Bellcoc, 25, of Searcy and Ashleigh Elizabeth Beacham, 24, of Little Rock
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Toby Dewayne Williams Jr., 20, of El Paso and Tara Chareece Denton, 18, of El Paso
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Hugh Edwin Brown, 70, of Beebe and Toy Juanita Goodwin, 70, of Beebe
Jordan Seth Lampton, 22, of Bradford and Mickayla Marie Weymouth, 23, of Bradford
Todd Andrew Havens, 58, of Searcy and Nancy Christine Davenport, 59, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Thursday, Sept. 1
Plaintiff Faith Johnson and defendant Spencer Johnson; married Oct. 21, 2019; filed April 8, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Melanie Bell and defendant Devin Bell; married Oct. 2, 1993; filed April 11, 2022; alimony was granted; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Denise Zumwalt and defendant William Zumwalt; married Aug. 12, 2012; filed April 19, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Penny Broyles and defendant Steven Broyles; married Oct. 17, 2017; filed June 13, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Andres Torrellas and defendant Randi Torrellas; married March 3, 2001; filed June 23, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Terri Boozer and defendant Nathan Boozer; married Aug. 12, 2000; filed June 29, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Nicole Warden and defendant Chancey Warden; married July 4, 2016; filed June 30, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff David Martin and defendant Rachel Martin; married Jan. 15, 2016; filed July 1, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Mitchell Jones and defendant Karen Kenly; married May 12, 2012; filed July 5, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Patricia Padilla and defendant Luciano Padilla; married Feb. 4, 2021; filed July 8, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brittney Garrett and defendant Christopher Garrett; married May 7, 2021; filed July 11, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sarah Roush and defendant Justin Roush; married June 16, 2018; filed July 11, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Harrell Riley and defendant Darlena Riley; married Oct. 4, 2021; filed July 13, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Caleigh Sutton and defendant Nathan Sutton; married Dec. 19, 2020; filed July 29, 2022; alimony granted; alleged cause: indignities.
