New Incorporation and LLC filings
KSA Services LLC, Asa Dwight Evans, 227 Mitchell Road in Searcy, filed Aug. 30, 2021.
T&J Drywall & Painting LLC, Truman Sarrels, 499 Jackson 195 in Bradford, filed Sept. 1, 2021.
Corey Cummings All Seasons Landscaping & Lawn LLC, Corey Cummings, 206 Sandy Ford Road in El Paso, filed Sept. 1, 2021.
Fight For Life, William Waller, 915 Randall Drive in Searcy, filed Sept. 3, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Harry Bill Jones Jr. and Jennifer Susanne Jones, 166 Hubbard Road in Searcy, document number 202112353, filed Aug. 31, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Sept. 3
Jimmy Ray Jackson, 64, of Jonesboro and Carol Dean Kimball, 63, of Beebe
Cody Matthew Rice, 31, of Rose Bud and Ashley R. Declerk, 34, of Rose Bud
Jeremy Lee Peck, 40, of Judsonia and Angela Fay Archer, 41, of Judsonia
Danny Lee McNamara, 70, of Arlington, Tenn., and Carol Lynn Lawson, 59, of Arlington, Tenn.
Clyde Leroy Arnold Jr., 51, of Frierson, La., Jacqueline Leann Abernathy, 40, of Beebe
Charles Williams Word III, 46, of Cabot and Morgan Leigh Lewis, 39, of Cabot
Waylen Wesley Jordan Hutch, 29, of Cottondale, Ala., and Taylor Paige Bradley, 21, of Bald Knob
Tommy Diton Hamilton Jr., 49, of Alexander and Daphnie Michelle Lane, 47, of Beebe
Justin Ryan Boyett, 32, of Bradford and Kendra Michelle Fennell, 31, of Bradford
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Michael Dale Dykstra, 50, of Romance and Christy Jean Waldmer, 30, of Romance
Mark Allen Troillett, 27, of Searcy and Emily Ann Asgenberger, 31, of Searcy
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Jeremy Don Snow, 46, of Rose Bud and Amber Lynn Phillips, 44, of Walnut Ridge
Thursday, Sept. 9
Paul Curtis Bunn, 54, of Searcy and Rhonda Michelle Harkey, 48, of Searcy
Jacob Alan Kimbrell, 29, of Searcy and Natasha Laquiata Estrada, 25, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Plaintiff Cindy Timm and defendant Albert Timm; filed May 10, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brandy Mitchell and defendant Sean Mitchell; married May 21, 2016; filed May 14, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Lourdes Guzman and defendant Jose Montalvan; married Dec. 3, 2008; filed May 19, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Melodee Cwiklinski and defendant Matthew Cwiklinski; married Dec. 13, 2013; filed May 28, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brandi Maddock and defendant Brent Maddock; married March 13, 2016; filed June 14, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Mary Morgan and defendant Joshua Morgan; married Dec. 30, 2015; filed June 14, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Angilissa Green and defendant Michael Green; married March 1, 2014; filed June 17, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Shirley Russenberger and defendant Christian Russenberger; married April 3, 2010; filed June 18, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Claire Whillock and defendant Joseph Whillock; married July 13, 2019; filed June 30, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
