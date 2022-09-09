Bankruptcy filings
Samantha Nicole Lucas, 530 Yankee Road in Judsonia, document number 202212389, filed Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Sept. 1
Gene Clifford Weems III, 41, of Judsonia and Megan Nicole Oakes, 29, of Judsonia
Friday, Sept. 2
Kausher Dean Bruno, 23, of Beebe and Courtney Denise Brazeal, 33, of Beebe
Ethan Deckar Evans, 26, of Judsonia and Hannah Michelle Davidson, 26, of Bald Knob
Dustin Cole Frizzell, 25, of Romance and Taylor Michelle Drake, 27, of North Little Rock
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Donald Lee Branscum, 81, of McRae and Zona Irene Smith, 85, of Beebe
Kurtis Leigh Burkett, 21, of Searcy and Kayley Lynn Teague, 21, of Searcy
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Gerald Lee Tolley, 61, of Searcy and Christy Helen Pratt, 40, of Heber Springs
Anthony Scott Hearyman, 52, of Bald Knob and Melody Suellen Masters, 36, of Bald Knob
Jimmy Wayne Wilkerson, 75, of Jacksonville and Willie Faye Thompson, 78, of Ward
Danny Ray Hughes, 74, of Searcy and Brenda Gail Spradlin, 72, of Bald Knob
Thursday, Sept. 8
David Brett Taylor, 37, of Searcy and Sara Nicole Taylor, 37, of Searcy
Jonathan Matthew Vincent, 22, of Beebe and Kelsi Lee Goodrich, 22, of Beebe
David Kayne Steele, 26, of Bradford and Erica Ray Miller, 23, of Bradford
Steven Bruce Sharp II, 23, of Searcy and Britain Annagail Brooks, 23, of Searcy
Zachary Tyler Cross, 39, of Judsonia and Julie Ann Elizabeth Weeks, 21, of Judsonia
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Thursday, Sept. 1
Plaintiff Marshall Yaegle and defendant Kay Yaegle; married Nov. 20, 2020; filed Oct. 12, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jeb Stewart and defendant Nathan Strickland of White County; married Nov. 9, 2017; filed Oct. 12, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Crystal Dennis and defendant Billy Dennis of White County; married Sept. 3, 2004; filed Oct. 27, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Joshua Harris and defendant Kourtney Harris; married Dec. 29, 2019; filed Oct. 27, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kaiylyn Watts and defendant Micah Watts of White County; married March 28, 2015; filed Dec. 16, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Delaney Vershum and defendant Brian Vershum; married Aug. 27, 2016; filed Feb. 15, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tori Chandler and defendant Gann Chandler; married May 25, 2018; filed March 18, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Danny Davis and defendant Shannon Davis; married Sept. 29, 2006; filed March 19, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Trisha King and defendant Kyle King; married Aug. 18, 2010; filed April 1, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
