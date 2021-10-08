New Incorporation and LLC filings
Peaks Roofing Solutions LLC, Brad McAfee, 3390 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Searcy, filed Sept. 27, 2021.
The Vault Salon & Spa LLC, Autumn N. Holliman, 2119 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway Suite 3 in Searcy, filed Sept. 27, 2021.
Siebrand Ranch LLC, Larry Gene Brand Jr., 217 Buck Glade Road in Beebe, filed Sept. 27, 2021.
SM Hardesty Trucking LLC, Shawn Matthew Hardesty, 119 Indian Trail in Searcy, filed Sept. 28, 2021.
Whispering Hope, Recovery Resources of AR, Tamara Lynn Baker, 139 Hammons Chapel Road in Romance, filed Sept. 28, 2021.
Searcy Paint Pros LLC, William Geaslin, 306 N. Olive St. in Searcy, filed Sept. 28, 2021.
B&T Speedy Lube & Laundry LLC, Terrisa Ann Burchfield, 188 U.S. Highway 167 N. in Bald Knob, filed Sept. 28, 2021.
Creative Choices Counseling Center LLC, 508 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed Sept. 29, 2021.
Quality Motors Inc, Naeem A. Choudhary, 1403 Sydney St. in Searcy, filed Sept. 29, 2021.
Jammco Mobile Welding & Fabrication LLC, Jerry Lee Metcalf, 219 Audrey St. in Bradford, filed Sept. 29, 2021.
Ronan Enterprises LLC, Shawna Hardaway, 99 Stoney Point Estates in Beebe, filed Sept. 30, 2021.
Daisy’s Lunch Box LLC, Suzanne Raiford, 100 Robbye Lane in Searcy, filed Sept. 30, 2021.
West Gate Horizons LLC, Weston Garrett Herst, 815 Roundabout Circle in Searcy, filed Sept. 30, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Wolfgang A. Laule, 3836 Arkansas Highway 367 S. in Searcy, document number 202112584, filed Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Donald Lee and Christy Ann Hendrix, 216 Carter Road in Rose Bud, document number 202112597, filed Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: James O. Wyre II.
Edward Glenn and Aelena Mae Hamil, 704 N. Pine St. in Searcy, document number 202112612, filed Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Catherine Louise Brackins, 206 N. Pecan St. in Beebe, document number 202112613, filed Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Michael Allen and Karen Lee Mohr, P.O. Box 804 in Judsonia, document number 202112614, filed Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Jimmy Dewayne and Betty Varner, 241 Fire Tower Road in Bald Knob, document number 202112615, filed Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Sept. 30
Steven Ray Southerland, 29, of Searcy and Olyvia Morgan Novak, 24, of Searcy
Ricky Lee Free, 36, of Beebe and Janell Aileen Gegring, 37, of Beebe
Friday, Oct. 1
Gavin Wayne Chambliss, 27, of Bald Knob and Casey Lynn Fryman, 24, of Bald Knob
Grant Douglas Miller, 50, of Calico Rock and Diane Michelle Johnson, 45, of Searcy
Ryan Keith Devoto, 28, of Beebe and Skyler Danielle Henderson, 26, of Beebe
Robert Scott Huddleston, 45, of Griffithville and Emily Anne Huddleston, 40, of Des Arc
Jarred Clayton Wilson, 27, of Austin and Chelsey Renia Crawford, 27, of Beebe
Colling Dwayne Book, 29, of Bald Knob and Alice Ruth Boyce, 27, of Bald Knob
Monday, Oct. 4
Austin Daniel Curtis, 26, of Searcy and Makenzi Lei Cook, 19, of Searcy
Kevin Mark Wygal, 62, of Searcy and Tamera Camille Ray, 54, of Searcy
Harrell Gene Riley, 55, of Beebe and Darlena Gaye King, 50, of Gravel Ridge
Brian Dehne Leonard, 24, of Searcy and Poppy Marie Pierce, 23, of Searcy
Robert Cody Hollis, 27, of Griffithville and Erica Mae Rajala, 28, of Little Rock
Tyus Ednie Ford, 19, of Beebe and Haley Nichole Ellinger, 20, of Beebe
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Christopher Scott Castleberry, 40, of Beebe and Maryann Niederkorn, 30, of Beebe
Kenneth Marshall Drake, 25, of Beebe and Haley Michelle Wright, 25, of Beebe
Austin Gage Beal, 20, of Searcy and Chelsey Lynn York, 18, of Searcy
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Charles Madison Drew, 26, of Southport, N.C., and Abigail Ivonne Zuloaga, 28, of Searcy
Brandon Eric Pruitt, 51, of Beebe and Kristen Rae Vanlandingham, 38, of Searcy
Garrett Stanley Woods, 26, of Raegan Nicole Skillern, 27, of Searcy
Ronnie Melvis Long, 45, of Beebe and Kelly Nicole Conner, 34, of Beebe
James Ronnie Pipkin Jr., 56, of Romance and Patricia Ann Trebik, 54, of Romance
John Anthony Long, 26, of Searcy and Savanna Grace Noble, 24, of Searcy
Zachary Tyler Joseph Elliott, 28, of Searcy and Philesha Lynne French, 26, of Judsonia
Thursday, Oct. 7
Kyle Lynn Mosley, 23, of Cabot and Kailey Ann Cole, 22, of Jacksonville
Sheldon Taylor Swetman, 28, of McRae and Ariel Eden Burke, 26, of McRae
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Friday, Oct. 1
Plaintiff Kimberly Catt and defendant Joshua Catt; married Oct. 11, 2014; filed March 3, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Holly Bunn and defendant Paul Bunn of White County; married June 2, 2007; filed May 11, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sissy Waire and defendant Brian Waire; married Dec. 14, 2008; filed July 7, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Katherin Tygart and defendant David Tygart; married Oct. 17, 2015; filed Aug. 14, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Dylan Jones and defendant Amanda Jones; married May 18, 2014; filed Aug. 19, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Krisa Branch and defendant Tyler Branch; married Sept. 28, 2017; filed Oct. 29, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Larry Jones and defendant Margaret Jones; married Aug. 30, 2002; filed Nov. 10, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Burl Cooper and defendant Rita Cooper; married May 28, 2005; filed Nov. 17, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Shawn Copus and Brittney Copus; married April 26, 2019; filed Feb. 1, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff John Gerke and defendant Heather Gerke; married April 22, 2007; filed Feb. 2, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Mathieu Shepard and defendant Morgan Shepard; married Jan. 6, 2020; filed March 5, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff James Moon and defendant Jocelyn Moon; married June 4, 2011; filed March 9, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tricia Garrett and defendant Christopher Shawn; married Nov. 4, 2021; filed April 28, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Amber Reed and defendant Nelson Reed of White County; married Nov. 4, 2009; filed June 3, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Daniel Luck and defendant Ashlee Luck; married Nov. 9, 2013; filed June 10, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
