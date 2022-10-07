New Incorporation and LLC filings
Dalewood Rental Properties LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Sept. 21, 2022.
Duck Naked Outdoors, LLC, Halle Grace Toler, 1503 Rehoboth Drive in Searcy, filed Sept. 21, 2022.
Vinyl Creations Unleashed LLC, Bethany Bunker, 435 Swinging Bridge Road in Beebe, filed Sept. 21, 2022.
Emma’s Health & Wellness LLC, Emma J. Porter, 106 Belle Meade Drive in Searcy, filed Sept. 21, 2022.
Southern Charm Creations LLC, Danielle Churchwell, 167 Copperas Springs Road in McRae, filed Sept. 22, 2022.
HNKT Pink & White Nails Spa Inc., Thuy-Kieu Truong, 2110 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, filed Sept. 22, 2022.
Searcy High School Varsity Cheer Booster Inc., Cyanne Hamill, 3214 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, filed Sept. 23, 2022.
Empath Counseling LLC, Dane Joneshill, 192 Fox Pen Road in Searcy, filed Sept. 23, 2022.
Cleaning Made Easy LLC, Ladawn Reed, 180 Earnest Jones Road in Bald Knob, filed Sept. 27, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Robert A. and Terry L. Clift, 134 Searcy Drive in Higginson, document number 202212615, filed Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Lonnie Grimes
Donna Sue Rouse, 128 Bennett St. in Searcy, document number 202212703, filed Sept. 30, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Sept. 30
Joshua David Lorton, 29, of Searcy and Brittany Rose Jackson, 26, of Searcy
Andrew Ryan Bunton, 23, of Searcy and Carrie Marie McNeal, 21, of Searcy
Kalyn Keith Kirk, 35, of McRae and Amber Nicole Grady, 31, of Beebe
Jeffrey Ronald Petro, 55, of Judsonia and Suzanne Gail Redmond, 58, of Judsonia
Monday, Oct. 3
Matthew Lynn Jenkins, 29, of Beebe and Raegan Elizabeth Pruitt, 28, of Beebe
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Rollo Wayne Kirchgatter, 84, of Searcy and Sandra McDowell Harrier, 80, of Searcy
Michel Anthony Hamby, 26, of Searcy and Mary Kristen Burt, 24, of Searcy
Austin Blake Fisher, 21, of Judsonia and Kynlee Grace Brimer, 22, of Bald Knob
Jason Ray McCraw, 41, of Alexander and Christine Ellenette Odom, 48, of Bald Knob
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Terry Lynn Webb, 43, of Searcy and Amanda Patrice Webb, 50, of Searcy
Redmond Kyle Taylor Williams, 29, of Searcy and Amy Nicole OBrien, 26, of Searcy
Joanna Lynn Maher, 36, of Searcy and Robin Marie Purchase, 39, of Searcy
Kayla Lynne Mosher, 25, of Beebe and Ashley Nichole Matlock, 29, of Beebe
Cade Zachariah Mullins, 18, of Judsonia and Taegan Sierra Blake, 18, of Judsonia
Kyle Memphis Guffey, 20, of Bald Knob and Tonya Denise Green, 39, of Bald Knob
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, Oct. 3
Plaintiff Brian Toler and defendant Jacquelyn; married Nov. 20, 2004; filed Feb. 7, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Amber Vanaman and defendant Grant Vanaman; married April 20, 2013; filed Aug. 28, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Veronica Richardson and defendant Christon Richardson; married March 31, 2016; filed Oct. 14, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kaley Thompson and defendant Jaren Thompson; married Oct. 6, 2020; filed Feb. 14, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Trey Price and defendant Whitney Price; married March 12, 2010; filed March 29, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Melissa Turner and defendant Kenneth Turner; married April 10, 2018; filed April 1, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Edward Gaudreau and defendant Marjorie Gaudreau; married Nov. 6, 1977; filed May 19, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Abigail Plumlee and defendant Joshua Carter; married Jan. 4, 2020; filed June 15, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Veronica Bravo and defendant Eduardo Bravo; married Feb. 14, 2006; filed June 24, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Robert Haynes and defendant Emmah Haynes; married Feb. 10, 2020; filed July 5, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
