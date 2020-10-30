New Incorporation and LLC filings
Thackerland Flea Market LLC, Misty Lea Goss, 123 Triple M. Road in Searcy, filed Oct. 20, 2020.
Septic Systems & More LLC, Joseph Kostreva, 115 Tanner Road in Searcy, filed Oct. 21, 2020.
Randi Dulaney Agency LLC, Randi Dulaney, 710 Dewitt Henry Drive Suite E in Beebe, filed Oct. 22, 2020.
Sweet Tire & Auto LLC, Jacqueline A. Sweeten, 6350 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Rose Bud, filed Oct. 22, 2020.
Bankruptcy filings
Sandra White, 616 Live Oak Drive in Searcy, document number 202014013, filed Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 13, attorney: Jeremy Bueker.
Mary Hudson, 207 S. Oak St. Apt. 3 in Searcy, document number 202014015, filed Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 13, attorney: Paul A. Schmidt.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Oct. 22
Jordan Douglas Robinson, 23, of Searcy and Lindsey Janae Simpson, 26, of Searcy
Jason Vernon Fowler, 46, of Searcy and Samantha Lynn McSpadden, 26, of Searcy
Friday, Oct. 23
Landry Blake Shipman, 26, of Sheffield, Ala., and Mireya Nathalie Ortega, 23, of Searcy
Jeffrey Austin Love, 22, of Beebe and Ashley Grace Courson, 21, of Ward
Robert W. Daniel II, 42, of Searcy and Kimberly Ann Fisher, 49, of Searcy
Tyler Austin Carter Jordan, 30, of Blytheville and Allison Renee Moody, 23, of Blytheville
James Leon Mitchell, 39, of Judsonia and Amanda May Head, 40, of Judsonia
Michael S. Evans Jr., 42, of Searcy and Elizabeth Jo Osborn, 41, of Searcy
Steven Brent McDonald, 51, of Augusta and Amy Marie Herman, 50, of Pangburn
Ray Rex Whitman, 55, of Romance and Petra Vedrova, 41, of Romance
Christopher Lynn Shores, 45, of Judsonia and Roxanne Barnes, 45, of Judsonia
Monday, Oct. 26
Brian Edwin See Jr., 33, of Searcy and Heather K. Rohrscheib, 31, of Searcy
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Mason James Richardson, 27, of Judsonia and Lindsey Faith Boozy, 22, of Judsonia
Seth D. Barber, 43, of Bald Knob and Tommie Dell Williams, 25, of Bald Knob
Devin Miles Langford, 24, of Bald Knob and Courtney Aileen Covey, 20, of Bald Knob
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Derrick D. Strain, 40, of Beebe and Ann Marie Howe, 37, of Beebe
Caleb Andrew Riley, 27, of Marion and Cayley Maranda Stafford, 28, of Bradford
Bobby J. Cockrum III, 45, of Beebe and Kathaleen Rae Tyson, 39, of Conway
Thursday, Oct. 29
Stetson Paul Ausbrooks, 28, of Judsonia and Kayla Dawn Norton, 31, of Judsonia
Marcus Montrele Henderson, 43, of Searcy and Tammy Lynn Teddy, 49, of Searcy
Hunter Chase Redd, 22, of Searcy and Destiny B. Osborn, 24, of Searcy
Jimmy Dale Smith, 39, of El Paso and Kasey Nicole Colburn, 29, of El Paso
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, Oct. 26
Plaintiff Kourtney Williams and defendant David Williams; married June 24, 2017; filed Feb. 7, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jason McIver and defendant Maranda McIver of White County; married Nov. 12, 2018; filed Sept. 18, 2019; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Latwana White and defendant Michael Short of White County; married March 9, 2008; filed Feb. 28, 2020; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Calista Reid and defendant Aaron Reid of White County; married May 2, 2009; filed April 6, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brittney Novak and defendant Jason Novak of White County; married Feb. 16, 2018; filed May 13, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Taryn Bailey and defendant Shaquille Bailey of White County; married May 28, 2016; filed June 11, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tammy McConnell and defendant James McConnell of Faulkner County; married Dec. 31, 2007; filed June 11, 2020; alleged cause: habitual drunkenness.
Plaintiff Kimberlee Burgess and Andrew Tefteller; married May 26, 2020; filed June 25, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Randy Foster and defendant Melva Foster; married Oct. 25, 2019; filed Aug. 13, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jeffrey Davidson and defendant Amanda Davidson; married April 28, 2018; filed Aug. 14, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Danielle Hollis and defendant Marissa Reed; married March 13, 2017; filed Aug. 28, 2020; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Rachelle Thomason and defendant Jeremy Thomason; married June 2, 2012; filed Sept. 9, 2020; alleged cause: continuous separation.
