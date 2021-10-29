New Incorporation and LLC filings
Searcy Farm To Fork LLC, Kelly Berry, 387 Dewey Road in Pangburn, filed Oct. 18, 2021.
ABT Land LLC, Blake Keathley, 1749 Arkansas Highway 5 in Romance, filed Oct. 18, 2021.
Black Dog Appraisals LLC, 508 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed Oct. 19, 2021.
Dragonfly Construction LLC, Kristen Boswell, 124 Brittney Lane in El Paso, filed Oct. 19, 2021.
MB Sherwood Properties LLC, McKenna N. Sherwood, 3194 Little Rock Road in Rose Bud, filed Oct. 19, 2021.
D&K Affordable Painting LLC, Devin West, 108 W. 6th St. in Judsonia, filed Oct. 19, 2021.
Property of Divine Mercy LLC, Thao N. Nguyen, 321 Tucker Road in Searcy, filed Oct. 19, 2021.
Gary’s OTR Logistics Inc., Darien Lawayne Gary, 104 Riley Ave. in Higginson, filed Oct. 19, 2021.
Harris Logistics Inc., William Harris Jr., 112 Riley Ave. in Higginson, filed Oct. 19, 2021.
A&W Works LLC, Robert Barwick, 2211 E. Race Ave. No. 2 in Searcy, filed Oct. 19, 2021.
Moore Agronomics Inc., Virgil T. Moore, 161 Cordell Road in Beebe, filed Oct. 20, 2021.
Hudzeal Properties LLC, Jamison Brazeal, 1105 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy, filed Oct. 20, 2021.
Britt’s Nutrition LLC, Brittany Russell, 1144 Byrd Road in Bald Knob, filed Oct. 20, 2021.
Benchmark Properties LLC, Kennith Calvin Hazelwood, 131 Durham Road in Searcy, filed Oct. 21, 2021.
K&J Cargo LLC, Kenneth Wayne Cooperwood, 208 NW Third St. in Kensett, filed Oct. 21, 2021.
Hale Structures LLC, Hoss Hale, 119 Calvin Rogers Lane in McRae, filed Oct. 21, 2021.
Union Valley Baptist Church, Calvary Assn, Denise Presley, 932 U.S. Highway 64 W. in Beebe, filed Oct. 22, 2021.
DA Mille LLC, David Mille, 880 El Paso Road in El Paso, filed Oct. 22, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Juanita M. Ogden, P.O. Box 223 in Pangburn, document number 202112777, field Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Chris Foster.
Dwayne Stephen and Kristen Rene Boswell, 124 Brittney Lane in El Paso, document number 202112827, filed Oct. 21, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Joel G. Hargis.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Logan Lawrence Loveless, 20, of Beebe and Destiny Nicole Hutson, 21, of Beebe
Thursday, Oct. 21
Jonathan David Boren, 47, of El Paso and Caitlin Ann Woemmel, 32, of Cedar Hill, Mo.
Friday, Oct. 22
John Wayne Boatman, 25, of Beebe and Cortney Danielle Cushman, 29, of Beebe
Keith Kendon Ogle, 48, of Searcy and Kellie Anne Allison, 43, of Searcy
Bill Moses McCosh, 46, of Pangburn and Brandi Kay Harriman, 38, of Pangburn
Timothy Morris Martin, 34, of Searcy and Tiffany Nicole Smart, 25, of Searcy
Eddie Richard Kohal III, 31, of Searcy and Dalisha Dawniella Boyce, 28, of Searcy
Matthew Travis Showalter, 41, of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Randi Lynn Dulaney, 35, of Beebe
Monday, Oct. 25
Brice McKinsey Smith, 22, of Bradford and Racheal Lynn Huckabee, 30, of Bradford
Matthew Tyler Williams, 25, of Beebe and Grace Ann Carter, 26, of Beebe
Evan Williford Brewster, 39, of Bossier City, La., and Tabitha Renae Jackson, 36, of Beebe
Julian Martinez Carrillo, 24, of Kensett and Jessica Rios Rivera, 21, of Kensett
Harold Lee Steffey, 34, of Searcy and Stephanie Diane Yielding, 32, of Searcy
Grant Devonne Conder, 27, of Judsonia and Amber Nucole Dunn, 30, of Judsonia
Nicholas Rader Atkins, 22, of Shreveport, La. and Allie Michele Griffith, 23, of Lake Hamilton
Steven Ridge Tallie, 24, of Beebe and Paige Elizabeth Rogers, 23, of Beebe
Tuesday, Oct. 26
David Jonathan Payan, 38, of McRae and Angel Dawn Bear, 31, of Searcy
Malcom Wayne Hutchins, 30, of McRae and Katie Anne Toenjes, 30, of Searcy
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Zachary Chase Vest, 21, of Searcy and Adriana Michele Aguilar, 19, of Searcy
