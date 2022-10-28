New Incorporation and LLC filings
Folgers Farms LLC, Koby Smith, 112 Widsom Lane in Beebe, filed Oct. 17, 2022.
VP & G Remodeling LLC, Victor Perez Pacheco, 504 Dauthat St. in Kensett, filed Oct. 17, 2022.
Saint Paul Methodist Church, Clefton Vaughan, 2509 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, filed Oct. 17, 2022.
Cloth Diaper Destash LLC, Kayla Munoz, 3 Juniper Place in Searcy, filed Oct. 17, 2022.
Mothercraft Birth LLC, Jessica McGilvray, 6 Stoneybrook Lane in Searcy, filed Oct. 18, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Brandon Trea Sinkey, 350 Safley Road in Judsonia, document number 202212869, filed Oct. 17, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Bryant L. Cain, 722 Central St. in Kensett, document number 202212890, filed Oct. 19, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Kent Pray.
Dewayne D. DeFoure, P.O. Box 982 in Judsonia, document number 202212924, filed Oct. 21, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Kent Pray.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Oct. 20
Andrew Charles Robert Goin, 33, of Judsonia and Brittney Louise Reed, 23, of Judsonia
Friday, Oct. 21
David Wayne Bisbee, 56, of McRae and Antoinette Marie Looney, 46, of McRae
Kenneth Cody Winn, 25, of Searcy and Madison Ann Reed, 20, of Searcy
Austin Wayne Morris, 20, of Searcy and Lauren Elizabeth Smith, 19, of Searcy
Robert Lee Weems, 21, of Searcy and Haley Kewel Berry, 22, of Searcy
Billy Junior Johnson, 49, of Howe, Okla. and Kristy Dale Coweles, 33, of Howe, Okla.
Braden Austin Dodds, 21, of Judsonia and Autumn Lynn Pellegrin, 20, of Judsonia
Tyler Edwin Davis, 27, of Searcy and Morgan Alizabeth Feltrop, 21, of Searcy
Aaron James Mertens, 38, of Biscoe and Jennifer Lynne Carr, 48, of De Valls Bluff
Brandon Dean Lyons, 20, of Bald Knob and Madison Dawn Piker, 21, of Bald Knob
Monday, Oct. 24
Darin Michael Adams, 29, of Rose Bud and Crystal Ann Barnett, 29, of Rose Bud
Timothy Alton Barnes, 35, of Searcy and Monica Lynn Foster, 30, of Searcy
Ryan Allen Blackwell, 31, of Rose Bud and Allison Brooke Lester, 24, of Rose Bud
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Christopher Shane Childers, 43, of Searcy and Tiffany Leighann Ramsey, 23, of Searcy
Wayne Ray Harris, 61, of Beebe and Jordan Elizabeth Hudson, 35, of Searcy
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Brice Lorence McCroskey, 24, of Judsonia and Kassidy Carol Ausgustin, 23, of Judsonia
Alex Phillip Hamilton, 34, of Searcy and Angela Nicole Newberry, 37, of Searcy
Zachary Ryan Godwin, 31, of Searcy and Ashly Kay Mitchell, 29, of Searcy
Thursday, Oct. 27
Brenden Mackenzie May, 24, of Augusta and Shelby Elizbaeth Graham, 22, of Higginson
Dustin Christopher Roddy, 39, of Searcy and Anna Marie Minor, 32, of Searcy
