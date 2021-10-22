New Incorporation and LLC filings
Sbmj Properties LLC, Seth Matthew Coleman, 114 Water Oak Drive in Searcy, filed Oct. 11, 2021.
Lane Evolution Dispatch LLC, Maegan McNeal, 1254 Georgia Ridge Road in Searcy, filed Oct. 11, 2021.
KJ Projects LLC, Kristopher Robert Benton Jones, 1606 Taylor Drive in Beebe, filed Oct. 11, 2021.
Olivia Grace LLC, Olivia Grace Connell, 1600 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed Oct. 11, 2021.
Online Math Tutor LLC, James L. Burk Jr., 21 Barksdale Drive in Searcy, filed Oct. 13, 2021.
Out West Vet Little Rock PLLC, Michael Pallone DVM, 6039 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Rose Bud, filed Oct. 13, 2021.
Aguilon’s Construction LLC, Ronaldo Aguilon Lopez, 107 Harvest Drive in Beebe, filed Oct. 13, 2021.
Heather’s Tiny Shovel LLC, Heather Burke, 3677 Arkansas Highway 16 in Pangburn, filed Oct. 14, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Waszell Watson, 313 N. Lucy St. in Searcy, document number 202112724, filed Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Brian C. Wilson.
Randy Lynn Wirt, 163 Richard Lauren Road in Searcy, document number 202112728, filed Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Marcus Joel and Phyllis Danielle Brimer, 544 S. Taylor in Bald Knob, document number 202112734, filed Oct. 13, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Sara R. Echlin, 323 County Line Road in Rose Bud, document number 202112762, filed Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Oct. 14
Ethan Milton Hall, 26, of Bald Knob and Katelyn Alissa Taylor, 25, of Bald Knob
Friday, Oct. 15
Bobby Jacob Wills, 38, of Greenfield, Tenn., and Mady Kristine Green, 34, of Greenfield, Tenn.
Andrew Sebatian Flores, 19, of Bald Knob and Morgan Paige Boyle, 28, of Bald Knob
Dakota Allen Rutherford, 25, of Judsonia and Samantha Renea Owens, 22, of Judsonia
Nathan Heath Jarrett, 44, of Searcy and Stacy Ann Houck, 50, of Searcy
Grayson Daniel Piershale, 28, of Searcy and Hannah Lombard Alexander, 29, of Searcy
Roy John Wayne Richards, 48, of Romance and Stephanie Michelle Blair, 43, of Romance
Bradley Wayne Isenberg, 24, of Jonesboro and Emily Jordyn Dawkins, 23, of Jonesboro
Charles Thomas Ferren, 21, of Searcy and Kayla Brianne Way, 19, of Searcy
Monday, Oct. 18
Austin Robert Cullum, 22, of Judsonia and Sarah Jane Siler, 25, of Searcy
Patrick Alan Garrett, 57, of Searcy and Jamie Lynn Stewart, 42, of Searcy
Gregory Andrew Firestone, 36, of Beebe and Yessica Y. Orozco Lopez, 26, of Beebe
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Phillip Joshua Wellman, 22, of Searcy and Bailey Renee Lord, 22, of Searcy
David Edward Mullen, 50, of Higginson and Amber L. Walton, 33, of Higginson
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Filed Friday, Oct. 1
Plaintiff Joshua McSpadden and defendant Lindsey Allen; married Jan. 25, 2021; filed July 29, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tammie Roquet and defendant Clifford Roquet; married Dec. 29, 1995; filed Aug. 2, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jayla Land and defendant Bradley Newberry; married Nov. 8, 2018; filed Aug. 4, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Lance Jackson and defendant Angela Jackson; married May 17, 2019; filed Aug. 5, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Wendy Owen and defendant Amanda Osmon of White County; married Nov. 17, 2016; filed Aug. 10, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Larenda Lawson and defendant Justin Lawson; married May 1, 2013; filed Aug. 12, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Searcy Code Enforcement
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for September 2021: (Each permit is followed by the address, value and fees.)
New single family
Steve Ward Construction, 2332 Saxony Blvd., $230,000, $739.60
Chad Bonner Construction, 2105 Rehoboth Circle, $110,000, $603.70
T & M Construction, 917 Kelburn Court, $275,000, $1,136.20
Steve Ghent Construction, 1211 Ridgefield, $140,000, $595
Steve Ghent Construction, 1403 Ridgefield, $140,000, $595
Total value: $895,000
Total fees: $3,669.50
Remodel/addition single family
Property owner, 111 Bristlecone Road, $7,500, $75
Connell Construction, 6 Edgehill Road, $123,000, $322.50
Property owner, 100 N. Olive St., $15,000, $50
Riley Construction, 23 Blackberry Road, $225,000, $577.50
Total value: $370,500
Total fees: $1,025
New commercial
Property owner 506 W. Race Ave., $100,000, $265
Jerry Joyner Construction 509 Jimmy Carr Drive, $200,000, $515
Total value: $300,000
Total fees: $780
Add to commercial
Wagner Construction Service, 1600 E. Race Ave., $10,000, $50
Property owner, 2208 Dodge Ave., $10,000, $50
Woodlife 113 E. Center Ave., $16,000, $55
Total value: $36,000
Total fees: $155
Demolition permits
Clayton Real Estate, 117 Eastline Road, commercial, $50
Ideal Construction Co., 2301 E. Race Ave., commercial, $50
Total fees: $100
Electrical permits
Stokes Electric, 901 N. Sowell St., remodel, $50
Clairaday Electric, 119 Brookhaven Road, service upgrade, $50
Sunpro Solar, 21 Meadowview Drive, solar panels, $190
Carlton Webb Electric, 1120 S Main, remodel, $50
Tony Vanwinkle, 1516 E. Race Ave., miscellaneous, $50
Roberson Heat, Air & Electric, 2000 Rehoboth Circle, new construction, $50
Sunpro Solar, 1101 Creekstone Cove, solar panels, $162.26
JL Electric, 115 Greer Drive, new construction, $100
RRR Electric, 122 W. Race Ave., meter, $50
Roberson Heat, Air & Electric, 609 Wycliffe Drive, new construction, $50
Carlton Webb Electric, 200 W. Race Ave., remodel, $50
RRR Electric, 8 Country Club Circle, remodel, $50
Property owner, 120 Bristlecone Road, Carport, $50
SRS Electric, 433 Jennifer Lane, remodel, $50
Seark Services, 924 Skyline Drive, remodel, $50
Atlantic Key Energy, 2106 Clara St., solar panels, $193.89
Atlantic Key Energy, 21 Southpointe, solar panels, $140.44
Atlantic Key Energy, 11 Rebecca Lane, solar panels, $130.41
Atlantic Key Energy, 613 Key Largo Drive, solar panels, $107.80
Seark Services, 304 N. Main St., sign, $50
Sunpro Solar, 1403 W. Race Ave., solar panels, $155.68
Sunpro Solar, 12 Lynwood Drive, solar panels, $149.38
SKS Electric, 2332 Saxony Blvd., new construction, $50
SKS Electric,100 N. Olive St., remodel, $50
Cin Con Electric, 14 Lynwood Drive, meter, $50
Sks Electric, 1404 W. Academy Ave., service upgrade, $50
Seark Services, 2208 Dodge Ave., new construction, $50
Cin Con Electric, 607 Eastwood Drive, meter, $50
Total fees: $2,279.86
Plumbing inspections and permits
Shafer Plumbing, 618 Live Oak Drive, remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 305 River Oaks Blvd., changeout, $23
Hadley Plumbing 211 S. Oak St., gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 1101 E. River Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Car-Son Construction, 306 School House, new construction, $50
Andily Plumbing, 12 Garden Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 1101 Janis St., water/sewer line, $35
Chuck’s Plumbing, 807 Merritt St., water/sewer line, $35
Robbins Plumbing, 1303 Ridgefield, new construction, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 210 Red Oak Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Voegele Mechanical, 2605 E. Moore Ave., new construction, $50
Able Plumbing, 106 N. Moss St., gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 610 W. Race Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Brien Black Plumbing, 120 Rosedale Drive, remodel, $50
Lindsey Plumbing, 1608 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 1913 W. Arch Ave., water/sewer line, $35
Brien Black Plumbing, 8 Country Club Circle, remodel, $50
Lindsey Plumbing, 17 Cattail Road, gas inspection, $35
Mid-Town Mechanical, 200 W. Race Ave., remodel, $50
NEC Plumbing, 20 Gin Creek Drive, W/H changeout, $36
Andily Plumbing, 807 W Center Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Able Plumbing, 611 W. Center Ave., gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 58 Rebecca Lane, gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 610 Eastwood Drive, gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 2117 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 913 Golfview Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Property owner, 2610 Ridgewood Road, W/H changeout, $18
Isaacson Plumbing, 1701 W. Arch Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Andily Plumbing, 3226 Saxony Blvd., W/H changeout, $18
Precision/Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, 410 N. Olive St., water/sewer line, $35
Lindsey Plumbing, 804 N. Oak St., W/H changeout, $18
Robbins Plumbing, 2002 Rehoboth Drive, new construction, $50
B & W Plumbing, 406 Legacy Circle, new construction, $50
Adams & Cooper Plumbing, 2209 S. Benton St., new construction, $50
Graham Plumbing, 13 Blackberry Road, gas inspection, $35
Williams Plumbing, 121 Western Hills Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Andily Plumbing, 702 River Oaks Blvd., gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 715 River Oaks Blvd., W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 2216 Clara St., W/H changeout, $18
Able Plumbing, 140 Sherman Way Building 38, gas inspection, $35
Linn’s Plumbing, 2301 Saxony Blvd., gas inspection, $70
Andily Plumbing, 709 Pine Oak St., W/H changeout, $18
Ingram’s Plumbing, 113 E. Center Ave., remodel, $50
Total fees: $1,439
Fence permits
Bobby’s Fence, 301 E. Lincoln Ave., $3,950, $24.88
Faith Fence, 407 Jennifer Lane, $15
Faith Fence, 6 Palmer Court, $15
Property owner, 120 Bristlecone Road, $15
Greg Etchison, 500 Live Oak Drive, $15
Property owner, 410 N. Olive St., $15
Faith Fence, 707 N. Hickory St., $15
Faith Fence, 14 White Oak Circle, $15
Faith Fence, 7 Southridge, $15
Total value: $3,950
Total fees: $144.88
Swimming pool permits
Integrity Pool Service, 16 River Oaks Blvd., $45,000, $147.50
Total value: $45,000
Total fees: $147.50
HVAC permits and inspections
SS&L Heat & Air, 2602 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, changeout, $23
Mason Heat & Air, 1309 E. Market Ave., changeout, $23
George Pulley Heat & Air, 424 Audley Bolton Drive, changeout, $23
Mize Heating & Air, 1200 Airport Loop, changeout, $23
Mize Heating & Air, 32 Mohawk Drive, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 118 Red Oak Drive, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 15 Choctaw Drive, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 2106 Daniel Drive, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 1603 W. Vine Ave., changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 511 N. Sowell St., changeout, $23
Budget Heat & Air, 184 River Oaks Commons, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 105 S. Spring St., changeout, $92
Voegele Mechanical, 2605 E. Moore Ave., new construction, $155
Noland Service, 712 E. Race Ave., changeout, $46
Air Care, 146 Charles Thomas Blvd., changeout, $23
Air Tech, 1210 Rehoboth Drive, changeout, $23
Arctic Air, 3014 E. Moore Ave. No, 36, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 2000 Rehoboth Drive, new construction, $50
Air Care, 110 Sunset Place, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 609 Wycliffe Drive, new construction, $50
Mize Heating & Air, 7 Lee Circle, changeout, $23
Noland Service, 2031 E. Race Ave., remodel, $130
Searcy Heat & Air, 205 Billy Davis Drive, changeout, $23
Air Care, 3300 E. Race Ave., changeout, $46
SS&L Heat & Air, 216 Western Hills Drive, remodel, $50
Searcy Heat & Air, 221 Indian Trail, changeout, $23
Mize Heating & Air, 211 W. Arch Ave., changeout, $23
Airman, 130 N. Poplar St., changeout, $138
Mohr Air Conditioning, 15 Overlook Road, changeout, $23
Michael Roberson, 709 Holly St., changeout, $23
Pricise Heating & Air, 1006 E. Lincoln Ave., remodel, $95
Mize Heating & Air, 1201 Holmes Road, changeout, $23
Jennings Heat & Air, 1300 Headlee Heights, changeout, $23
SS&L Heat & Air, 804 N. Oak St., changeout, $23
Robbins Service, 2628 Ridgewood Road, changeout, $23
Air Tech, 2000 E. Park Ave. No. 2, changeout, $23
Mason Heat & Air, 911 Skyline Drive, changeout, $23
SS&L Heat & Air, 7 Jamestown Drive, changeout, $23
Total fees: $1,496
Re-Inspections and fines
Linn’s Plumbing, 2301 Saxony Blvd., violation, $100
Total fees: $100
Accessory/storage buildings
Property owner, 612 King Ave., $7,400, $52
Total value: $7,400, $52
Signs
Neonics Sign & Neon, 3512 E. Race Ave., $4,500, $26.25
Property owner, 510 W. Arch Ave., $3,677, $24.19
Little Rock-Conway, 2006 E. Park Ave., $5,321.91, $28.30
White County Metal, 921 Hastings St., $900, $17.25
Superior Neon Signs, 2112 S. Benton St., $10,595, $41.49
Total value: $24,993.91
Total fees: $137.48
Total value, September 2021: $1,682,843.91
Total fees, September 2021: $11,526.22
Bald Knob Code Enforcement
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Bald Knob Inspection Department for September 2021: (Each permit is followed by the address, fees and type of work.)
Billy Burchfield, 188 & 167 North St., $25, plumbing
Reggie Ward, 602 Upchurch St., $25, gas line
GI Building, 102 Miller, $25, gas line
Margret Landis, 109 Main St., $25, new sewer
Dennis Pearow, 1005 Walmsley, $25, electrical lighting
Total fees: $125
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.