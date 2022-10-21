New Incorporation and LLC filings
Because of Christ Construction & Dirtwork Inc., Bronson Mathis, 3116 Arkansas Highway 53 in El Paso, filed Oct. 10, 2022.
Cochran Performance Horses LLC, Alec Cochran, 169 Buck Glade Road in Beebe, filed Oct. 10, 2022.
Ev Trucking LLC, Eligio Perez Vega, 2910 E. Moore Ave. No. 26 in Searcy, filed Oct. 10, 2022.
Jehovah Jireh Transportation LLC, Asher Calib, 80 Sherwood Loop in Searcy, filed Oct. 11, 2022.
C&J Roofing & Repair LLC, Casey L. Fulkerson Sr., 1017 Pioneer Road in Searcy, filed Oct. 11, 2022.
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Oct. 14
Jacob Elton Harvey, 35, of Ward and Brittnee Melissa Breeze, 36, of Ward
Brandon Scott McCroskey, 21, of Searcy and Courtney Jane Witkoski, 23, of Searcy
Joshua Aaron Vanwinkle, 48, of Searcy and Maki Goto Sloan, 50, of Searcy
Lee Roland Johnston, 33, of Searcy and Kelli Christine Montgomery, 33, of Higginson
Tyler Wright Thomas, 30, of Beebe and Megan Larie Gibson, 29, of Beebe
Victor Joseph Monnet, 33, of Searcy and Perry Dawn Thompson, 27, of Searcy
Elijah Plummer IV, 32, of Searcy and Shannon Yvonne Medina, 45, of Searcy
Monday, Oct. 17
Nicholas Bryan Nehring, 26, of Beebe and Taylor Mercedes Weatherly, 27, of Beebe
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Corey Dale Davis, 28, of Searcy and Angela Maylyn Walls, 28, of Searcy
Jacob Chad Medler, 32, of Searcy and Angel Dove Barnes, 27, of Searcy
