New Incorporation and LLC filings
Castleberry Creations LLC, Christopher Scott Castleberry, 107 Lake Court in Beebe, filed Sept. 20, 2021.
4453 W. Pine 5 LLC, Mona Lee McFadden, 606 Whitney Lane in Kensett, filed Sept. 20, 2021.
V&R Farm LLC, John Van Simpson, 224 Ernie Woods Road in Rose Bud, filed Sept. 20, 2021.
Karsten & Moore Investments LLC, Donald Weston Moore, 1805 Stonecrest Dr. in Searcy, filed Sept. 20, 2021.
W&D Logistics LLC, Derek Wayne Snelson, 116 NE Front St. in Bradford, filed Sept. 21, 2021.
CSCl Smith Investments LLC and CSCl Smith Farms, Larry D. Smith, 2405 Valley Dr. in Searcy, filed Sept. 22, 2021.
Eagle’s Nest Nutrition LLC, Rikki L. Miller, 3621 Jackson 1 in Bradford, filed Sept. 22, 2021.
Tillery Home Rentals LLC, Ryan Kristopher Tillery, 311 Country Squire Lane in Searcy, filed Sept. 24, 2021.
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 7-8, Bill Blecher, 102 Huskey Lane in Beebe, filed Sept. 24, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Eugene Geter, 409 S. Fir St. in Searcy, document number 202112531, filed Sept. 22, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Terry W. Durham, 761 Stanley Road in Bald Knob, document number 202112552, filed Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Angela K. Pedigo, 700 N. Hickory St. in Bald Knob, document number 202112558, filed Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Kent Pray.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Sept. 23
Benjamin E. Colvin, 39, of Beebe and Jessica Leigh Cook, 32, of Beebe
Wyatt Bradley Stilwell, 21, of Bald Knob and Makinley Delane Reagan, 19, of Bald Knob
Matthew Deneal Turner, 48, of Bald Knob and Stephanie Lynnette Roberts, 35, of Bald Knob
Friday, Sept. 24
Nicholas James Kendrick, 31, of Searcy and Christy Leeanne Emanuel, 25, of Searcy
Michael Seth Bellamy, 22, of Searcy and Jennifer Joann Luhrsen Mill, 20, of Searcy
Clayton Wade Collins, 22, of Bald Knob and Logan McKenzie Pyle, 22, of Bald Knob
Devin Wade Hopkins, 20, of Floral and Sasha Marie Rhodes, 18, of Floral
Anthony Alan McFall, 19, of Bald Knob and Samantha Renay Gambill, 19, of Bald Knob
Terry Dewayne Thomas II, 31, of Kensett and Mandy Leigh Bradley, 36, of Kensett
Eric Scott Baker, 36, of Searcy and Elizabeth Renee Carthorne, 36, of Searcy
Monday, Sept. 27
Kolton Mark Zumwalt, 25, of Jacksonville and Sarah Nichole Davis, 26, of Beebe
Clayton Wayne Blake, 30, of Searcy and Elizabeth Ashley Clark, 27, of Searcy
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Billy Jack McDaniel, 48, of Pangburn and Pamela Michelle Hazelwood, 41, of Pangburn
Hunter Daniel Swan, 18, of Searcy and Michelle Lee Queen, 18, of Searcy
Colton Wade Joyner, 23, of Searcy and Sydney Layne Morton, 22, of Searcy
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Forrest Avery Rouse, 27, of Searcy and Sydney Rae Bradberry, 22, of Searcy
Dustin Gary Burrow, 34, of Bald Knob and Gideon Alexander Williams, 31, of Bradford
James Brent Taylor, 35, of Searcy and Adrienne Elaine Friedly, 39, of Searcy
Thursday, Sept. 30
Mason Lee Pifer, 20, of Prairie Grove and Lariette Desiree Smith, 20, of Rose Bud
Rex Thallen Harrison, 66, of Judsonia and Ramona Jane Pratt, 67, of Bradford
Elijah Don Bennett, 29, of Searcy and Jana Jeannette Morris, 34, of Searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.