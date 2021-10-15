New Incorporation and LLC filings
- Payne Fencing LLC, Madyson Wood, 148 Buck Glade Road in Beebe, filed Oct. 4, 2021.
- Fiberedup Communications LLC, Joseph Sheldon, 101 Chimney Rock Road in Beebe, filed Oct. 4, 2021.
- Wargoth Productions LLC, Shelly Ann White, 2222 Clara St. in Searcy, filed Oct. 4, 2021.
- Cars For Everyone Inc., Naeem A. Choudhary, 1403 Sydney St. in Searcy, filed Oct. 4, 2021.
- Lock & Roll Trucking LLC, 123 Clayton Lane in Judsonia, filed Oct. 4, 2021.
- Alaman Transport LLC, Brendon Alaman, 139 Appalachia Road in Searcy, filed Oct. 5, 2021.
- MLB Hauling LLC, Michael Lynn Beals, 370 Moccasin Bend Road in Judsonia, filed Oct. 5, 2021.
- Purple Sage LLC, Miguel Santana, 206 S. Oak St. in Searcy, filed Oct. 6, 2021.
- Tayfore Distributors LLC, Shaun Robert James, 27 White Oak Circle in Searcy, filed Oct. 7, 2021.
- Rios Cleaning Service LLC, Michelle Rios, 116 Quail Cove in Searcy, filed Oct. 8, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
- Donald S. and Shirley M. Pierpont, 16 Woodlawn Circle in Beebe, document number 202112692, filed Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Wednesday, Sept. 29
- Mackenzie Dean Ellis, 31, of Searcy and Alaina Marie Bull, 30, of McCrory
Friday, Oct. 8
- Jacob Griffie Olivarri, 22, of Beebe and Lindsey Nicole Adkins, 23, of Beebe
- Keith Alan McNeal, 56, of Searcy and Rita June Dillon, 52, of Searcy
- Tucker Byron Kersey, 21, of Bald Knob and Alyssa Kayden Hulsey, 20, of Judsonia
- Daniel Lee Speakman, 25, of Searcy and Marissa Renee Ann Stockton, 18, of Searcy
Monday, Oct. 11
- Marc Richard Madonia, 33, of Bartlett, Tenn. and L.K. Marissa Lyn Hertzog, 34, of Memphis.
- Raymond Paul Tucker II, 41, of Judsonia and Tracy Diane Woodward, 33, of Judsonia
- Colton Lee Hambrick, 24, of Searcy and Brooke Elizabeth Nixon, 22, of Searcy
- Joshua Edward Degroat, 38, of Judsonia and Misty Lawson Sherwin, 24, of Judsonia
- John Edward Alan Darden, 29, of Beebe and Brittany Lea Neil, 28, of Beebe
Tuesday, Oct. 12
- James Paul Fullerton, 24, of Searcy and Avery Elizabeth Smith, 24, of Searcy
- Cory Lynn Covington, 31, of Searcy and Sydney Marie Calvert, 23, of North Little Rock
Wednesday, Oct. 13
- James Scott Swain, 33, of Searcy and Deonna Fay Swain, 34, of Searcy
- Gregory Chad Smith, 41, of Searcy and Amanda Nicole Heep, 35, of Searcy
- Mylek Darious Baker, 22, of Judsonia and McKenzie Elaine Holt, 21, of Searcy
- Austin Christopher Dunn, 24, of Judsonia and Hannah Marie Gray, 20, of Judsonia
- Jonathan Dwayne McGhee, 21, of Beebe and Alexis Deshae Johnston, 21, of Beebe
Thursday, Oct. 14
- Jayton Kage Howell, 26, of Beebe and Savannah Layne Riddle, 25, of Beebe
- Matthew Ellis Sears, 24, of Searcy and Haley Michelle Honeycutt, 22, of Searcy
- Jason Shane Denison, 32, of Searcy and Lauren Nichole Wilson, 31, of Searcy
- Justin Lee Dorathy, 29, of Beebe and Kenzie Rae Helm, 23, of Beebe
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Friday, Oct. 1
- Plaintiff Craig Stallings and defendant Laura Stallings; married July 28, 2006; filed June 10, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
- Plaintiff Amanda Reed and defendant Kenneth Reed; married Jan. 28, 2004; filed June 11, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
- Plaintiff Misty Goss and defendant Christopher Goss; married Dec. 5, 2019; filed June 21, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
- Plaintiff Tyler Huggins and defendant Tiffany Huggins; married Sept. 12, 2009; filed June 28, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
- Plaintiff Eric Baker and defendant Jessica Baker; married June 6, 2005; filed June 28, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
- Plaintiff Mary Henson and defendant Willie Henson; married Feb. 14, 2014; filed June 29, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
- Plaintiff Elizabeth Pearrow and defendant Robert Pearrow; married Oct. 8, 1972; filed June 29, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
- Plaintiff Lauren Clayton and defendant John Clayton; married Dec. 31, 2009; filed July 7, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
- Plaintiff Erica Free and defendant Jason Free; married Feb. 17, 2009; filed July 14, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
- Plaintiff Chad Goddard and defendant Melissa Goddard of White County; married Dec. 28, 2012; filed July 15, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
- Plaintiff Jeffrey Haigwood and defendant Marla Haigwood; married March 17, 2021; filed July 19, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
- Plaintiff Benjamin Garner and defendant Savannah Garner of White County; married April 3, 2019; filed July 22, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
- Plaintiff Garrett Lee and defendant Alexandria Lee; married Aug. 17, 2019; filed July 26, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
- Plaintiff Ryan Gibbons and defendant Natalie Gibbons; married May 11, 2013; filed July 28, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
- Plaintiff Molly Berry and defendant Austin Berry; married Dec. 18. 2015; filed July 29, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
