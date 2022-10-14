New Incorporation and LLC filings
Willyums BBQ Grill LLC, Rachel Williams, 2937 W. Country Club Road in Searcy, filed Oct. 3, 2022.
Missy’s Customized Crafts LLC, Melissa Simmons, 123 Delena Circle in McRae, filed Oct. 3, 2022.
I Might! LLC, Tonia Renea Bates, 440 Blue Hole Road in Beebe, filed Oct. 3, 2022.
Fried Rice N’ More Et LLC, Errol Chrisfonso Kumendong, 83 Big Four Road in Judsonia, filed Oct. 3, 2022.
Searcy Sure Shot Trucking LLC, Jason Clemons, 100 S Roundtree Circle in Searcy, filed Oct. 3, 2022.
Los Pobres LLC, 2221 Benton St. in Searcy, filed Oct. 4, 2022.
Double C. Electric LLC, Garrett Cram, 106 Taamarak Court in Beebe, filed Oct. 5, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
James Joseph Foust, 131 Wild Cat Loop in Searcy, document number 202212715, filed Oct. 4, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Ben D. Perry.
Nicholas G. and Anna F. Mooneyham, 309 Hammons St. in Judsonia, document number 202212746, filed Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Bennett Stuckey.
Angela Mays, 105 Harvest Drive in Beebe, document number 202212747, filed Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Brian C. Wilson.
Michael K. Vaughn, 938 A. West Vinity Road in McRae, document number 202212786, filed Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Jason G. and Angela Renee Simmons, 131 Heights Road in Romance, document number 202212789, filed Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Kristina K. Stopka, 2228 Arkansas Highway 267 S. in Searcy, document number 202212790, filed Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Oct. 7
Devon Joelle Amerson, 24, of Searcy and Talor Alexanderia Branch, 21, of Searcy
Colby Michael Schulz, 21, of Searcy and Sadi Rose Robertson, 22, of Searcy
John Michael Pierce Light, 22, of Judsonia and Kristen Nicole Shivers, 22, of Judsonia
Monday, Oct. 10
Kenneth Wayne Brogan, 30, of Searcy and Amanda Nicole Cope, 28, of Searcy
Carl Dale Anderson, 71, of Beebe and Shelia Lorene Renfro, 60, of Beebe
Jose Gutierrez Jr., 60, of Nashville, Tenn., and Melissa Ann Pitt, 59, of Nashville, Tenn.
Cristian Perez Suarez, 22, of Searcy and Hannah Nichole Prichard, 22, of Searcy
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Christopher Ray Moss, 36, of Rose Bud and Lisa Marie Reddick, 35, of Rose Bud
Thursday, Oct. 13
Ricky Edward Green, 62, of Searcy and Sherri Lynn Cronk, 62, of McRae
Bryan Wesley Aday, 47, of Searcy and Christina Marie Fowler, 43, of Searcy
Richard Edwin Johnson II, 23, of Beebe and Allie Vaneda Whitaker, 26, of Beebe
Mason Lane Williams, 25, of Judsonia and Emily Ann Sheppard, 20, of Judsonia
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, Oct. 3
Plaintiff Malinda Gills and defendant Brody Gills; married Aug. 15, 2015; filed July 12, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jordan Walburn and defendant Bethany Walburn; married June 16, 2017; filed July 13, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Cynthia Jones and defendant David Jones; married Aug. 21, 2006; filed July 27, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Luke Ganley and defendant Haley Ganley; married April 4, 2022; filed Aug. 1, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jessica Vickers and defendant Randy Vickers; married March 12, 2016; filed Aug. 5, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Chyrae Snipes and defendant Franklin Snipes of Saline County; married June 22, 2019; filed Aug. 9, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Paul Friar and defendant Lindsey Friar; married Aug. 31, 2019; filed Aug. 15, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Robert Cooley and defendant Monica Cooley; married June 3, 2016; filed Aug. 18, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Somer Branscum and defendant Todd Branscum; married May 4, 2010; filed Aug. 19, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
