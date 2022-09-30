Bankruptcy filings
Kevin J. and Amanda K. Blache, 403 Roundabout Circle in Searcy, document number 202212580, filed Sept. 22, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Kent Pray.
Justin and Andrea R. Dillard, 108 White Oak Drive in Judsonia, document number 202212602, filed Sept. 23, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Robert A. and Terry L. Clift, 134 Searcy Drive in Higginson, document number 202212615, filed Sept. 26, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Sept. 23
Jonathan Robert Arnold, 33, of Searcy and Mary Margaret Washkowiak, 30, of Searcy
Brandon Kyle Simpson, 31, of Beebe and Samantha Nicole Pennington, 31, of Beebe
Monday, Sept. 26
Easton Chase Rice, 23, of Searcy and Autumn Karson Dale, 20, of Searcy
Joseph David Free, 34, of Judsonia and Ashley Nicole Keltner, 28, of Judsonia
Jason Robert Nier, 53, of Pocahontas and Belinda Carol Harrell, 50, of Bald Knob
James Edward Sniffin, 33, of Searcy and April Mae Knight, 24, of Searcy
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Christian Lee Huskey, 19, of Searcy and Carley Nicole Alexander, 19, of Searcy
Ronnie David Foster II, 25, of Searcy and Bethany Danielle Mize, 21, of Searcy
Jonathan Michael Poole, 23, of Bradford and Haylie Leshea Lamon, 23, of Bald Knob
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Andrew Ryan Lawrence, 33, of Searcy and Rachel Ellen Dewitt, 33, of Searcy
Chuckie Bryan Pruett, 70, of Cabot and Leanna Lynn Howard, 60, of Beebe
Joshua Earl Merriman, 35, of Carlisle and Angela Nichole Sasaki, 35, of Ward
Thursday, Sept. 29
Kevin Tyrone Watson Jr., 34, of Judsonia and Brittanie Nicole Whitney, 32, of Judsonia
Nicholas Ryan Oberkiser, 38, of El Paso and Jennifer Lynn Wiggs, 39, of El Paso
