New Incorporation and LLC filings
Honey Straw Farm & Ranch LLC, Kendra Martin, 1786 Old Highway 167 N. in Bradford, filed Oct. 26, 2020.
SGS Land Development Group LLC, D. Scott Stanley, 105 Club Cove in Searcy, filed Oct. 26, 2020.
Premier Remodeling Company, Logan A. Shelton, 915 S. Apple St. Suite D in Beebe, filed Oct. 26, 2020.
Breeze Media Group Inc., Terry Lenn Sanders, 509 N. Cross St. in Searcy, filed Oct. 27, 2020.
Just Success Through Neh 1 11 LLC, Jennifer Shelby, 2285 Gum Springs Road in Searcy, filed Oct. 28, 2020.
ACS Land Management Group LLC, D. Scott Stanley, 105 Club Cove in Searcy, filed Oct. 29, 2020.
Austin Durham Realty LLC, Austin Durham, 310 N. Sawmill Road in Searcy, filed Oct. 30, 2020.
Benton Street Properties LLC, 1210 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, filed Oct. 30, 2020.
WJD Blue Dr. Partners LLC, John Kilpatrick, 1560 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway Suite C in Searcy, filed Oct. 30, 2020.
Hogeye Hunting Club, Garren Kayne Batts, 127 Knollwood Drive in Searcy, filed Oct. 30, 2020.
Prevail Funding LLC, Larnell C. Lewis, 113 N. Sawmill Road in Searcy, filed Oct. 30, 2020.
Bankruptcy filings
Tonya Ray Yager, 995 U.S. Highway 64 W. in Beebe, document number 202014120, filed Oct. 30, 2020, Chapter 7, attorney: James O. Wyre II.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Oct. 30
Jeremy Heath Guinn, 38, of Fox and Marley Lieren Gatewood, 35, of Fox
Wyatt Morgan Johnson, 21, of Mount Vernon and Katelynn Madison Moniz, 22, of Beebe
Robert Wayne Nelson, 39, of Bradford and Jessica Suzanne Barrow, 36, of Bradford
Devarius Jontell Burton, 26, of Beebe and Demya Jaliese Guinn, 20, of Beebe
Amber Latrese Burt, 23, of Searcy and Madison Elizabeth Sterling, 19, of Searcy
Allen William Lee III, 19, of Bradford and Rebekka Jade Epperson, 22, of Bradford
Michael Justin Green, 40, of Jonesboro and Linda Marie Lewis, 35, of McCrory
Monday, Nov. 2
Jacob Dimitar Devine, 24, of Searcy and Tearani Lynn Green, 25, of Searcy
Jonathan Elijah Cypert, 21, of Searcy and Kaira S. Yates, 20, of Searcy
Mauricio Sandria San Juan, 28, of Searcy and Autumn Nicole Eldridge, 22, of Beebe
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Isaac Stephen Cantrell, 21, of Searcy and Vanessa Marie Goff, 21, of Searcy
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Kenneth Jack Moore, 33, of Searcy and Dawn Marie Williams, 47, of Searcy
Brian Douglas Fritts, 41, of Bald Knob and Leslie Ann Nixon, 30, of Judsonia
Jason Alexander Green, 23, of Searcy and Hannah Grace Akridge, 22, of Bradford
Kevin W. Looney, 37, of Garner and Crystal Lynn Turnage, 39, of Garner
Thursday, Nov. 5
Tanner Allen Soles, 26, of Bald Knob and Alexis Ariana Sackett, 25, of Bald Knob
Joshua Adam Jones, 39, of Searcy and Elizabeth Grace Clark, 21, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Plaintiff Sam Wensel and defendant Kendal Wensel; married July 2, 2005; filed Jan. 14, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kayla Little and defendant Bret Little; married July 30, 2015; filed Aug. 12, 2019; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Crystal Whittington and defendant Daniel Whittington; married June 22, 2002; filed Oct. 8, 2019; three children affected; alimony granted; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Nathan Hopkins and defendant Adala Hopkins of White County; married April 14, 2014; filed Feb. 26, 2020; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Alyssa Degroat and defendant Joshua Degroat of White County; married Sept. 12, 2014; filed March 12, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Carla Whitt and defendant David Whitt of Cleburne County; married July 31, 2005; filed May 11, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jeff Bonee and defendant Shawna Bonee of White County; married Oct. 2, 2019; filed May 18, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tammy Graham and defendant Daniel Graham of Pulaski County; married June 4, 2003; filed May 20, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff John Clark and defendant Cynthia Clark; married May 22, 1987; filed June 2, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Audra Pleasant and defendant Josiah Pleasant; married Aug. 25, 2007; filed Aug. 21, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jesse Babb and defendant Brooklyn Babb; married Jan. 19, 2019; filed Sept. 1, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Angela Harris and defendant James Harris; married April 15, 2005; filed Sept. 3, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Randall Rainbolt and defendant Michelle Rainbolt; married March 10, 2012; filed Sept. 4, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
