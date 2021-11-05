New Incorporation and LLC filings
Sticks-N-Stitches Designs LLC, Amber Fortune, 446 U.S. Highway 167 N. in Bald Knob, filed Oct. 25, 2021.
Veterans of Foreign Wars District No. 5 AR, Teddy Pipkin, 3504 Arkansas Highway 13 in McRae, filed Oct. 25, 2021.
Livvyanne LLC, John Christen Badger, 256 Smith Road in Searcy, filed Oct. 27, 2021.
DMZ Investments LLC, David Zumbro, 29 Foxboro Drive in Searcy, filed Oct. 27, 2021.
Dragon Creek Farm LLC, Holly M. Rosenlund, 231 Copperas Springs Road in McRae, filed Oct. 27, 2021.
Quintanilla Restaurant Services Inc., Charles Smith, 206 N. Locust St. in Searcy, filed Oct. 28, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Felicia A. Dinwiddie, 208 S. Collison Ave. in Bald Knob, document number 202112867, filed Oct. 27, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Danyelle J. Walker.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Oct. 29
Gary Anthony Quinn, 50, of Lexa and Daphne Spring Everett, 45, of Floral
Jesse Bryant Norman, 33, of Kensett and Jessica Leeann Basinger, 29, of Kensett
Marty Lee McGinty, 49, of Beebe and Christie Ann Bynum, 47, of Beebe
Dennis Carrol Michael, 46, of Kensett and Dorothy Marie Skinner, 51, of Beebe
Thamer Celveland Poskey, 64, of Searcy and Malinda Mechelle McGlothlin, 45, of Searcy
Monday, Nov. 1
Nicholas James Harris, 32, of Searcy and Juleene Lynea Mitchell, 31, of Searcy
William Henry Scruggs, 56, of Searcy and Carolyn Guest, 59, of Kensett
Alex Price Hardgrove, 24, of Jacksonville and Haley Marie Rigsby, 24, of Rose Bud
Danny Ray Shoffner, 32, of Beebe and Mykia Michelle Cox, 31, of Beebe
Tuesday, Nov. 2
James Benjamin Vote, 43, of Bald Knob and Misty Lee Bell, 34, of Judsonia
Jacob Eric Asbell, 31, of Bald Knob and Samantha Rae Garcia, 33, of Bald Knob
Ricky Dean Bradley, 23, of Searcy and Alexa Nicole Cook, 24, of Searcy
Bobby Leon Brock, 47, of Wewoka, Okla., and Samantha Jean Valdez, 39, of Wewoka, Okla.
Randall Edwin Eligh, 59, of Bradford and Shirley Diane Goad, 61, of Bradford
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Jeffery Darren Arter, 50, of Bald Knob and Belinda Jo Powell, 46, of Bald Knob
Daulton Aaron McCall, 21, of Bradford and Alyssa Nycole Anderson, 22, of Bradford
Miranda Jo Lefford, 38, of Bald Knob and Savannah Kay Chisum, 34, of Bald Knob
Nathaneal Dwaine Martin, 19, of Bald Knob and Megan Danyel Durham, 22, of Bald Knob
Thursday, Nov. 4
Jacob Ward Goodson, 35, of Searcy and Lauren Nicole Harris, 32, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, Nov. 1
Plaintiff Benjamin Cloutier and defendant Cherrie Cloutier of Jefferson County; married June 12, 1999; filed Jan. 15, 2021; alimony was granted; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ashlee Joos and defendant Jacob Pope; married Aug. 18, 2014; filed Jan. 28, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Eric Rowell and defendant Tanja Rowell of White County; married May 5, 2016; filed March 18, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Paula Holt and defendant James Holt; married Nov. 11, 1983; filed May 14, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Joseph Monday and defendant Sarah Monday; married June 2, 2018; filed Aug. 21, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ivor Mueller and defendant Veronika Mueller; married Sept. 30, 2013; filed Oct. 19, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Patricia Johnson and defendant Anthony Johnson; married Nov. 1, 2004; filed Feb. 5, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Justin Stephens and defendant Ashley Stephens; married Jan. 18, 2017; filed March 11, 2021; case was contested
Plaintiff Ronnika Davis and defendant Hunter Davis; married April 6, 2017; filed March 30, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Amanda Phillips and defendant Michael Phillips; married Feb. 14, 2018; filed Feb. 14, 2018; filed April 1, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Abigail Bisbee and defendant Michael Bisbee; married May 2, 2013; filed April 6, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Amber Michaelis and defendant Gordon Michaelis; married April 9, 2016; filed May 12, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.