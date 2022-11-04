New Incorporation and LLC filings
Infuserx LLC, Will Moore, 200 W. Race Ave. in Searcy, filed Oct. 28, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Kristy L. Snodgrass, 1603 W. Center Ave. in Searcy, document number 202212968, filed Oct. 26, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Eva Joyce Wortham, 379 Campground Road in Beebe, document number 202212973, filed Oct. 26, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Kristopher Gordon, 1104 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, document number 202212991, filed Oct. 28, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Michael Anthony and Kimberly Jean Schmidt, 409 S. Waller Road in Bald Knob, document number 202213016, filed Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Foster and April Baker, 48 Mohawk Drive in Searcy, document number 202213034, filed Oct. 31, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory W. Harris.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Oct. 27
Derrek Mathew Newell, 23, of Beebe and Jettie Suzanne Woods, 25, of Beebe
Friday, Oct. 28
Robert Jacob Pearrow, 31, of Searcy and Brittany Sarah Nicole Boha, 27, of Searcy
Loren Gregory Barnard, 53, of Kensett and Donna Faye Glidewell, 50, of Kensett
Garrett Douglas Statler, 28, of Kensett and Freda Maurine Blake, 31, of Kensett
Bradley Lynn Fulbright, 25, of Batesville and Jennifer Ellen McCage, 20, of Batesville
Monday, Oct. 31
Daniel Blake Luck, 28, of Beebe and Kaitlyn Briann Manor, 25, of Beebe
Parker Allen Spencer, 24, of Bald Knob and Savannah Cheyenne Bundy, 22, of Bald Knob
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Michael Paul WIlson, 47, of Bald Knob and Rebecca Marie Kempson, 46, of Bald Knob
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Preston Vick Vance III, 20, of Beebe and Chloe Shyanne Amburgey, 18, of Beebe
Paiton Christine Higgs, 21, of Bald Knob and Kennah Craig Whitaker, 22, of Bald Knob
Hunter Alan Martin, 22, of Beebe and Heather Kaye Hartley, 24, Beebe
Thursday, Nov. 3
Thomas Allen Everett, 46, of Pleasant Plains and Janis Kay Cowles, 54, of Pleasant Plains
Ethan Miller Taylor, 28, of Beebe and Stephanie Michelle Lurz, 32, of Beebe
Jacob Arnez Marshall, 34, of Judsonia and Sierra Nicole Smallwood, 27, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Plaintiff Carl Davis and defendant Tara Davis; married May 2, 2007; filed Feb. 1, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Gary Cade and defendant Mona Cade; married June 22, 2012; filed Dec. 20, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tory McFadden and defendant Whitney McFadden; married Jan. 5, 2016; filed March 9, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kasey Schamber and defendant Christopher Schamber; married Jan. 8, 2020; filed March 17, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff William Hall and defendant Cassidy Hall; married July 6, 2013; filed April 8, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Code Enforcement
The monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for October 2022 are now available online at www.thedailycitizen.com.
