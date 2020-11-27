New Incorporation and LLC filings
Madonna Ann Wallace LPC LLC, Madonna Ann Wallace, 1009 Roundabout Circle in Searcy, filed Nov. 16, 2020.
DWD Enterprises LLC, Darrell W. Dickerson, 115 Knollwood Drive in Searcy, filed Nov. 18, 2020.
Greenlight Investments LLC, Winston B. Collier, 909 Kelburn Court in Searcy, filed Nov. 18, 2020.
Alpha Bravo Holdings LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Nov. 18, 2020.
Permari Global Funding LLC, 3203 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, filed Nov. 19, 2020.
Lopez Martinez Siding LLC, Pablo Lopez Martinez, 144 Hidden Meadows Road in Searcy, filed Nov. 19, 2020.
Carl’s Complete Construction LLC, Elmer Carl Bacus Vi, 306 N. Elm St. Suite B in Bald Knob, filed Nov. 19, 2020.
64 LLC, Lisa Dugger, 75 U.S. Highway 64 W. in Beebe, filed Nov. 20, 2020.
Bankruptcy filings
Jerry W. and Rachel L. Lane, 903 Upchurch St. Apt. 4 in Bald Knob, document number 202014296, filed Nov. 19, 2020, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Patrick L. Trent, 108 Pierce Drive in Beebe, document number 202014299, filed Nov. 19, 2020, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Jerri L. Groves, 1936 Jackson Road 2 in Bradford, document number 202014313, filed Nov. 20, 2020, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Beth J. Crouch, 100 W. Washington No. 656 in Judsonia, document number 202014321, filed Nov. 20, 2020, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory W. Harris.
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County.
Friday, Nov. 20
Plaintiff Jeremiah Harvey and defendant Maeve Harvey of White County; married Feb. 26, 2006; fled Dec. 10, 2019; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jessica Moore and defendant Tommy Moore of White County; married Oct. 15, 2007; filed March 30, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Chrystal Johnson and defendant Tomas Johnson; married April 5, 2014; filed July 9, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Josh Barnette and defendant Amy Barnette of White County; married July 14, 2006; filed July 9, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Terry Williams and defendant Joyce Williams; married March 12, 1988; filed July 14, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jon House and defendant Jasmine House; married Sept. 10, 2019; filed Aug. 18, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jamey Marshall and defendant Steve Marshall; married July 29, 2015; filed Oct. 2, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
