New Incorporation and LLC filings
Jaxb Hauling LLC, Korey Dwayne Arnold, 3 Tina Circle in Searcy, filed Nov. 15, 2021.
Magnolia Development Phase 1 LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Nov. 15, 2021.
3’s Company of Searcy LLC, Mark Frisbie, 149 Virginia Way in Searcy, filed Nov. 16, 2021.
Frisbie House LLC, Brenda Frisbie, 149 Virginia Way in Searcy, filed Nov. 16, 2021.
RGM Consulting Inc., 508 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed Nov. 16, 2021.
Orrdmd Properties LLC, James R. Davidson, 161 Virginia Way in Searcy, filed Nov. 17, 2021.
J&M Handyman Services LLC, Maranda A. Shores, 128 Donnie Holt Road in McRae, filed Nov. 17, 2021.
Benton Gas Express Inc., Mohamed A. Alomry, 316 S. Benton St. in Searcy, filed Nov. 17, 2021.
Little Gabbies Cakes LLC, Shetoga Woodruff, 211 Indian Trail in Searcy, filed Nov. 17, 2021.
Van Winkle Electrical LLC, Tony Farell Van Winkle, 3296 W. Highway 36 in Searcy, filed Nov. 18, 2021.
Twisted V. Holdings LLC, Kevin Vaughan, 320 Romance Road in Romance, filed Nov. 18, 2021.
Taqueria Morazan LLC, Jose Roman Morazan, 101 Seminole Circle in Searcy, filed Nov. 19, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Joshua T. and Chelsea D. Doherty, 314 W. Indiana St. in Beebe, document number 202113025, filed Nov. 11, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Danyelle J. Walker.
John H. and Debbie Jo. Rodgers, P.O. Box 392 in Pangburn, document number 202113043, filed Nov. 12, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Keith Allen Dozier, 428 Foster Chapel Road in Searcy, document number 202113048, filed Nov. 14, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Kyle Havner.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Nov. 18
Aaron Bailey Stevens, 22, of Searcy and Courtney Hunter Wright, 26, of Searcy
Charles Stephen Tucker Jr., 27, of Searcy and Sarah Elizabeth Thomas, 25, of Searcy
Jonathan Daniel Mandrell, 30, of Bald Knob and Twyla Gabrielle Curl, 28, of Bald Knob
Friday, Nov. 19
Ken Wade Needham Jr., 44, of Bald Knob and Heather Leigh Ann Williams, 37, of Rose Bud
Joseph Paul Allen Graff, 33, of Searcy and Brittany Kate Lynch, 31, of Searcy
Michael Anthony Mateja II, 22, of Searcy and Lindsey Rose Coleman, 24, of Searcy
Willie Henson, 27, of Beebe and Katherine Delfina Baughman, 26, of Beebe
John Lee Haggerty, 25, of Searcy and Leslie Nicole L’Heureux, 26, of Searcy
Billy D. Stair III, 30, of Searcy and Brittany Jean Harness, 29, of Searcy
Raymond Anthony Tucker, 39, of Kensett and Myia Olvia Dandredge, 32, of Kensett
Dustin Ryan Cox, 27, of Beebe and Jaclyn Charlsea Caperton, 22, of Beebe
Monday, Nov. 22
Dakota Andrew Ray Brazzel, 19, of Beebe and Jenna Renee Jenkins, 18, of Beebe
Jeffrey Michael Wisdom, 41, of Beebe and Rachel Elizabeth Cox, 39, of Beebe
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Joey Lynn Woods, 59, of Searcy and Kristy Michele Ervin, 47, of Searcy
Daniel Lee Hobbs, 61, of Judsonia and Cynthia Diane Hensley, 62, of Judsonia
Cole Davis Branson, 24, of Searcy and Kayla Michele Ashenberger, 24, of Searcy
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Tracy Dee Bain, 52, of Beebe and Cynthia Marie Tallent, 55, of Beebe
Kyle Ray Pierson, 31, of Bradford and Courtney Alexus Nash, 23, of Bradford
