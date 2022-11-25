Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Updated: November 25, 2022 @ 11:54 pm
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Nov. 17
Joshua Jordan, 34, of Searcy and Ashley Marie Stone, 28, of Searcy
Joshua Blake Conner, 26, of Cabot and Jazmyn-Rayne Alexys Parker, 22, of Cabot
Friday, Nov. 18
Jacob Brent Everett, 30, of Searcy and Christina Danielle Everett, 30, of Searcy
Thomas Hiroshi Kono II, 33, of Ward and Pracey Yvonne Kono, 36, of Ward
Monday, Nov. 21
Mason Bing Moody, 47, of Searcy and Michelle Lee Lively, 51, of Searcy
John Michael Oliver, 25, of Searcy and Marybeth Claire Jones, 21, of Searcy
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Carlos Sanchez Avila, 48, of Judsonia and Maria Elena Ugalde-Ramos, 35, of Judsonia
