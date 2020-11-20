New Incorporation and LLC filings
Beautiful Katers LLC, Holly Kathryn Latimer, 102 Sunshine Acres in Searcy, filed Nov. 9, 2020.
D&S Martin Inc., Darrell Martin, 124 Bailey St. in Searcy, filed Nov. 9, 2020.
Malin Creative Design LLC, Rebecca Malin, 600 Ridgeview Road Unit B in Bradford, filed Nov. 9, 2020.
Sullivan Business Ventures LLC, Mark D. Sullivan, 111 W. Wilbur Mills Ave. in Kensett, filed Nov. 10, 2020.
Bald Knob Extended Stay RV Park LLC, Tracy M. Bond, 2216 Clara St. in Searcy, filed Nov. 10, 2020.
Isbell Flooring LLC, Phillip C. Isbell, 130 Swinging Bridge Road in Beebe, filed Nov. 11, 2020.
Print & Press Apparel Co. Inc., Tammy Bennett, 1712 Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, filed Nov. 11, 2020.
Rock Ridge Land Development Group LLC, D Scott Stanley, 2413 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, filed Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy Learning LLC, Jennifer Victory-Bailey, 341 Ray Morrison Road in El Paso, filed Nov. 11, 2020.
Perseverance Health LLC, Blake Jeffrey Fernandez MD, 1605 Roundabout Circle in Searcy, filed Nov. 12, 2020.
Bankruptcy filings
Jason and Ashley Tempel, 105 Deer Ridge Drive in Searcy, document number 202014157, filed Nov. 6, 2020, Chapter 7, attorney: Paul A. Schmidt.
Boddy G. Clause, 112 Sears Roebuck Road in Searcy, document number 202014192, filed Nov. 10, 2020, Chapter 13, attorney: Brandon M. Haubert.
Cameron R. and Misty D. Fuller, 203 Hendrix St. in Bald Knob, document number 202014199, filed Nov. 11, 2020, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Jason L. VanWinkle, 142 Jamie Lane in Beebe, document number 202014221, filed Nov. 12, 2020, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Joy F. VanWinkle, 142 Jamie Lane in Beebe, document number 202014221, filed Nov. 12, 2020, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Nov. 12
Adam Taylor Stark, 42, of Rose Bud and Dawn Elizabeth Wendel, 35, of Rose Bud
Rustey T. Williams, 37, of Drasco and Kristyn Alyse Johnson, 26, of Drasco
Christopher Allen Vaughan, 43, of Griffithville and Jamey Marie Marshall, 37, of Griffithville
Friday, Nov. 13
Johnny Aldridge IV, 22, of Searcy and Codie Leigh Davis, 23, of Searcy
Cody Dewayne Stephens, 22, of Searcy and Jessica Rosalee Michelle, 19, of Searcy
Nathan Michael Pruss, 37, of Romance and Sarah Alyse Shepherd, 35, of Beebe
Ethan Michael Wood, 21, of Judsonia and Christin Lynne Anderson, 20, of Searcy
Monday, Nov. 16
William Lawrence Lindeman, 56, of Searcy and Brenda A. Browning, 55, of Searcy
Michael Alan Calderon, 45, of Beebe and Amy J. Thomas, 44, of Beebe
Barry Lee Tharp, 39, of Searcy and Minden Nicole Steed, 28, of Searcy
Trey Dillon Thornton, 24, of Searcy and Kasey Ann Langley, 23, of Searcy
Ruse Antonyous Birge Jr., 27, of North Little Rock and Jakristen Renee Martin, 27, of North Little Rock
Sonny Jarod Heaver, 20, of Searcy and Addison Rose Linn, 22, of Searcy
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Christian Spencer Forte, 28, of Beebe and Sarah Marie Brannon, 25, of Beebe
Wednesday, Nov. 18
William Jason Watson, 44, of Bald Knob and Bliss MaCayla Davis, 23, of Bald Knob
Vic Randel Foster, 59, of Judsonia and Amy Rogers, 36, of Judsonia
Thursday, Nov. 19
Rex Alexander Russell, 18, of Heber Springs and Abigail Grace Garnett, 18, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, Nov. 16
Plaintiff Jay Person and defendant Stacy Person; married Dec. 10, 2014; filed Jan. 31, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Dana Jordan and defendant Eric Jordan of White County; married Feb. 14, 1998; filed Aug. 21, 2019; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Crystal Masterson and defendant Shain Masterson; married Dec. 8, 2010; filed Nov. 18, 2019; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Reta Griffin and defendant Warren Griffin of White County; married June 28, 2002; filed Dec. 6, 2019; case was contested; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Brianna Lindsey and defendant Derek Lindsey; married Nov. 16, 2014; filed March 5, 2020; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Annette Valentine and defendant William Valentine of White County; married March 29, 2015; filed June 29, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Antonio Cornelio and defendant Cecilia Ramirez; married May 20, 2004; filed July 14, 2020; six children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff David Raines and defendant Courtney Raines; married Feb. 11, 2003; filed July 21, 2020; three children affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Jamey Russell and defendant Terri Russell; married July 1, 2019; filed Sept. 24, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Daphne Everett and defendant Thomas Everett; married Jan. 1, 2002; filed Sept. 29, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
