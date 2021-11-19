New Incorporation and LLC filings
Roosevelt Missionary Baptist Church, Nathan Lee Perry, 169 Fisher Hill Road in Judsonia, filed Nov. 8, 2021.
Southern Charm Studio LLC, Meagan R. McArthur, 144 Phillips Lane in Bald Knob, filed Nov. 8, 2021.
Noomasearcy LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Nov. 9, 2021.
Alpha Thoroughbred Holdings LLC, Michael Nuzum, 1603 W. Lendell St. in Beebe, filed Nov. 9, 2021.
Jeanie Bug Investments LLC, Donald Chapman, 214 Donald Choate Road in Beebe, filed Nov. 10, 2021.
Johnson Family Riverside Farms LLC, Joseph Byron Johnson, 9522 Arkansas Highway 13 in Judsonia, filed Nov. 10, 2021.
Awesome Aasen Express LLC, Ian Bradley Aasen, 116 Roundabout Circle in Searcy, filed Nov. 11, 2021.
Adventure Coffee LLC, Felecia Rashell Stevens, 226 Brown Road in Russell, filed Nov. 11, 2021.
Main Street Express Inc., Mohammed A. Al Omary, 2000 S. Main St. in Searcy, filed Nov. 12, 2021.
Maple Express LLC, Mohammed A. Alomary, 1199 N. Maple St. in Searcy, filed Nov. 12, 2021.
Roma Italian Restaurant of Stuttgart LLC, Charles Smith, 206 N. Locust St. in Searcy, filed Nov. 12, 2021.
Tru Engineering, LLC, David Alexander Trulove, 708 N. Charles St. in Searcy, filed Nov. 12, 2021.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Nov. 12
Aaron Keith Cunningham, 44, of Hamburg and Patricia Ellen Flippin-Westfall, 51, of Searcy
James Trenton Barley, 24, of Rose Bud and Brandi Elizabeth McBride, 22, of Rose Bud
John Michael Chandler, 23, of Buchanan, Tenn., and Faith Elizabeth Waugh, 20, of Alvarado, Texas
Matthew Ian Scott, 26, of Searcy and Katherine Michelle Ruiz, 21, of Cypress, Texas
Chase Andrew Whitmire, 27, of Austin and Kayla Rose Ellis, 26, of Austin
Monday, Nov. 15
Michael Ronald Hanlin, 38, of Searcy and Ashley Elizabeth Baker, 24, of Searcy
Chandler Griffith Astin, 26, of Searcy and Lydia Breann Sheets, 24, of Searcy
Damien Ray Kissinger, 29, of Searcy and Shannon Danielle Martin, 34, of Searcy
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Cameron Shawn McLaughlin, 21, of Searcy and Carilin Paige Lemmonds, 23, of Searcy
Nathaniel Zackary Loftis, 19, of Bald Knob and Susan Lea Collings, 20, of Bald Knob
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Esteban Santiago Paulino, 41, of Searcy and Claudia Vernonica Alvarado, 42, of Searcy
Kenneth William McArthur, 27, of Searcy and Jordan Nicole Davis, 28, of Searcy
Thursday, Nov. 18
Randy Lee Dees, 64, of Harrison and Pamela Jo Dees, 66, of Harrison
Isaac Gregory Mason, 21, of Bald Knob and Madison Christine Hodgson, 21, of Bald Knob
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, Nov. 1
Plaintiff Devin Creameans and defendant Samantha Creameans of White County; married May 11, 2019; filed Aug. 17, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Lacey Lavender and defendant Leo Lavender; married July 4, 2013; filed Aug. 17, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ashley Pace and defendant Nolan Pace of Garland County; married May 19, 2018; filed Aug. 19, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Wesley Owens and defendant Ashlee Owens; married Sept. 29, 2017; filed Aug. 20, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Amanda Lawson and defendant Craig Lawson; married June 7, 2003; filed Aug. 26, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff John Meriweather and defendant Rylee Meriweather; married Oct. 7, 2010; filed Aug. 27, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Rhonda Horn and Michael Horn; married June 7, 2007; filed Aug. 31, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kelly Coleman and defendant Tracy Coleman; married Aug. 14, 2020; filed Sept. 16, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Michael Cullum and defendant Deborah Cullum; married June 11, 2005; filed Oct. 12, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
