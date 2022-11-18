New Incorporation and LLC filings
Danny Schmitz Construction LLC, Teranance Lee Schmitz, 186 Swinging Bridge Road in Beebe, filed Nov. 7, 2022.
Misfit Island Ministries Inc., Eric Dewayne Flud, 637 Blue Hole Road in Beebe, filed Nov. 7, 2022.
Midnight Customs LLC, Kyle Foster, 2192 Holmes Road in Searcy, filed Nov. 7, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Raymond and JuliAn Taylor, 2071 Arkansas Highway 267 S. in Searcy, document number 202213188, filed Nov. 14, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Nov. 3
Thomas Allen Everett, 46, of Pleasant Plains and Janis K. Cowles, 54, of Pleasant Plains
Ethan Miller Taylor, 28, of Beebe and Stephanie Michelle Lurz, 32, of Beebe
Jacob Arnez Marshall, 34, of Judsonia and Sierra Nicole Smallwood, 27, of Searcy
Friday, Nov. 4
Bobby Joe Sanford, 42, of Pangburn and Amanda K. Davis, 41, of Pangburn
Bradley Scott Darby, 19, of Mount Vernon and Lily Grace Stewart, 18, of Mount Vernon
Jack Sherman Boyce, 66, of Bald Knob and Margaret Lynn Durfee, 63, of Bald Knob
Dakota Michael Greer, 21, of Ward and Destiny Marie Simmons, 20, of Ward
Barrett Creed Miller, 27, of McRae and April Dawn Meredith, 25, of McRae
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Allen Dale Martenies, 44, of Bald Knob and Jenna Brooke Langford, 27, of Bald Knob
Bradley Eugene Curry, 52, of Bald Knob and Angelah Elizabeth Coley, 55, of McRae
Thursday, Nov. 10
Billy Joe Hamm Jr., 35, of Beebe and Maurie Ann Mallet, 48, of Beebe
Dillan Thomas Monroe McGlothlin, 18, of Searcy and Gracelyn Jewel Bartlett, 19, of Searcy
Christopher Paul Kelly, 22, of Sanchez, Texas, and McKinly Jayne Haskins, 20, of Springdale
Friday, Nov. 11
Colton Taylor Howe, 24, of Mayflower and Taylor Nicole Eaves, 25, of Mayflower
Monday, Nov. 14
Merle Edward Davie, 51, of Des Arc and Antoinette Renee Grappe, 45, of Des Arc
Hunter Randall Kellems, 28, of Searcy and Alisha Lanay Edmunson, 25, of Searcy
Logan Douglas Mollette-Needham, 21, of Bald Knob and Tyrah De-nae Gulledge, 21, of Bald Knob
Johnny Right Baines, 70, of Searcy and Judy Cook Mitcham, 70, of Searcy
Dylan Andrew Tippy, 26, of Searcy and Audra Lee Barnett, 25, of Searcy
Justin Edward Lehman, 24, of Ward and Jessica Leeann Pauley, 23, of Ward
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Dakota Loyd Scott, 21, of Beebe and Jushaunua Mae Hollingsworth, 19, of Beebe
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Ryan Matthew Hardin, 31, of Ward and Emily Grace Petersen, 21, of Ward
Eric D. Pittman, 39, of Tumbling Shoals and Carrie J. Redmerski, 41, of Tumbling Shoals
Thursday, Nov. 17
Aaron Michael Powell, 36, of McRae and Nicolle E. Ausburn, 37, of McRae
