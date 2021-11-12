New Incorporation and LLC filings
MHS Roofing & Construction LLC, Matthew Ellis Sears, 909 Holmes Road No. 74 in Searcy, filed Nov. 2, 2021.
Sheila’s Diamond Logistics LLC, Sheila Huffman, 155 Cox Road in Searcy, filed Nov. 2, 2021.
Stoney Point Consulting LLC, David Wayne Faith, 117 Neal Road in Beebe, filed Nov. 2, 2021.
Southern Faith Construction LLC, Kenneth Edward Louis Ellis, 110 S. Ella St. in Searcy, filed Nov. 2, 2021.
Miller Trulove Consulting Inc., David Alexander Trulove, 708 N. Charles St. in Searcy, filed Nov. 2, 2021.
Mobile Royale Parties LLC, Robert Abrams, 605 W. Park Ave. in Searcy, filed Nov. 3, 2021.
Perk & Post LLC, James N. James, 506 W. Race Ave. in Searcy, filed Nov. 4, 2021.
Action Wrestling Entertainment LLC, Dallas Keaton Loftis, 118 Meadow Brook Drive in Searcy, filed Nov. 4, 2021.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Nov. 5
Colton Lee Miller, 32, of Garner and Harley Danielle Godfrey, 24, of Garner
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Cole Daniel Evans, 23, of Beebe and Emma Blues Toney, 21, of Beebe
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Nikkoli Allan Moffett, 19, of Judsonia and Alexa Faye Royer, 18, of Judsonia
Jacob Tyler Matheny, 27, of Searcy and Madison Nicole Howell, 22, of Searcy
Phillip Edwin Mize, 56, of Searcy and Blythe Elizabeth Keller, 42, of Batesville
Kadyn Arthur Williams, 22, of Searcy and Adrianna Ruth Walls, 22, of Searcy
Dustin Christopher Clark, 40, of Beebe and K’Leigh Nicole Gates, 22, of Beebe
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, Nov. 1
Plaintiff Sergio Reyes and defendant Tracy Reyes; married June 26, 2010; filed May 28, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Rodney Atkins and defendant Dawn Atkins; married Aug. 1, 1997; filed June 8, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Katyrn Gravette and defendant Jason Gravette; married Sept. 3, 2011; filed June 15, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kimberly Rowlett and defendant Danny Rowlett; married Dec. 27, 2012; filed June 24, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tera Leamons and defendant Michael Leamons; married June 27, 2019; filed July 6, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Rowan Newnum and defendant Jerry Newnum; married Oct. 28, 2018; filed July 8, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tiffany Watson and defendant Ernie Watson; married May 21, 2011; filed July 9, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Erica Smallwood and defendant Leonard Smallwood of White County; married July 1, 2004; filed July 19, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Emily Holmes and defendant Brittany Holmes of Faulkner County; married June 15, 2016; filed July 20, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Carolyn Cooper and defendant Richard Cooper; married July 10, 2010; filed July 29, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tina Blanton and defendant Terry Blanton of White County; married April 6, 2020; filed Aug. 5, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Catherine Sewell and defendant Franklin Sewell; married March 23, 1997; filed Aug. 9, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Code Enforcement
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for October 2021: (Each permit is followed by the address, value and fees.)
New single family
Hite Construction, 1200 N. Laurel Lane, $130,000, $610
Dietz Construction, 703 Valley Court, $340,000, $871.60
Hite Construction, 1006 Laurel Court, $150,000, $700
Paris T & C, 1402 Ridgefield Circle, $200,000, $886
Total value: $820,000
Total fees: $3,067.60
Remodel/addition single family
Randy’s Home Repair, 7 Lynwood Drive, $7,800, $50
Bedwell All In 1, 407 S. Fir St., $45,000, $127.50
Underwood Properties, 100 W. Lincoln Ave., $30,000, $90
Cox Construction Group, 609 Pin Oak Drive, $12,048, $50
Bob Glover Construction, 107 Orchid Drive, $50,000, $75
Connell Construction, 6 Edgehill Road, $127,000, $317.50
Total value: $271,848
Total fees: $710
New commercial
Rabb’s Construction, 2212 Queensway St., $5,000,000, $17,521
Bryce Corporation, 450 S. Benton St., $454,933.47, $1,613.26
McLeran Construction, 108 Riverwalk Road, $136,000, $355
Total value: $5,590,933.47
Total fees: $19,489.26
Add to commercial
S&M Investors, 1919 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $42,000, $120
S&M Investors, 1921 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $42,000, $120
S&M Investors, 1923 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $42,000, $120
CDI Contractors Llc, 205 S. Spring St., $1,299,975, $3,264.94
Property owner, 2936 S. Main St., $9,000, $50
Property owner, 2302 Llama Drive, $75,000, $202.50
Total value: $1,509,975
Total fees: $3,877.44
New duplex
Hayes Construction, 2425 & 2427 E. Moore Ave., $240,000, $969.80
Hayes Construction, 2429 & 2431 E. Moore Ave., $240,000, $969.80
Hayes Construction, 2433 & 2435 E. Moore Ave., $240,000, $969.80
Hayes Construction, 2437 & 2439 E. Moore Ave., $240,000, $969.80
Total value: $960,000
Total fees: $3,879.20
Demolition permits
Property owner, 407 E. Vine Ave., $35
Total fees: $35
Electrical permits
Wallace Electric, 1307 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
Wallace Electric, 1309 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
Sunpro Solar, 11 Rebecca Lane, solar panels, $133.91
Clairday Electric, 17 Jamestown Drive, meter, $50
Roberson Electric, 2002 Rehoboth Drive, new construction, $50
Seark Service, 1012 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Seark Service, 1014 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Shine Solar, 1901 W. Arch Ave., solar panels, $198.36
Sunpro Solar, 601 W. Woodruff Ave., solar panels, $187.27
Sunpro Solar, 603 W. Woodruff Ave., solar panels, $150.63
Sunpro Solar, 1021 Pioneer Road, solar panels, $181.95
Lucas Abbott Electric, 27 Southwind Blvd., new construction, $50
Clairday Electric, 7 Lynwood Drive, remodel, $50
Dawn Electric, 101 Benton St., meter, $50
Stokes Electric, 16 Silver Oak Drive, swimming pool, $50
Wallace Electric, 7 River Oaks Blvd., remodel, $50
Seark Service, 1008 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Seark Service, 1010 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Clairday Electric, 701 S. Elm St. Suite J, remodel, $50
Atlantic Key Energy, 3 Rebecca Lane, solar panels, $145
Aev Solar, 715 Pin Oak Drive, solar panels, $215
Sunpro Solar, 307 N. Sawmill Road, solar panels, $132.47
Allterrain Electric, 510 S. Oak St., generator cost $25,000, $112.50
Harding University, 907 E. Market Ave., remodel, $50
Michael Kee Electric, 1923 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $50
Michael Kee Electric, 1921 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $50
Michael Kee Electric, 1919 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $50
Total fees: $2,357.09
Church and school
Harding University, 907 E. Market Ave., $2,000,000, $5,015
Total value: $2,000,000
Total fees: $5,015
Certificate of occupancy
Stevens Commercial Contractors, 20 Castlewood Court
Steve Ghent Construction, 1301 Ridgefield Circle
Paris T & C, 1404 Ridgefield Circle
Chad Bonner Construction, 2006 Rehoboth Circle
Plumbing inspections and permits
Burr Plumbing, 1919 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $50
Burr Plumbing, 1921 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $50
Burr Plumbing, 1923 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $50
Hayes Plumbing, 1309 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
Ingram’s Plumbing, 103 Seminole Drive, remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 904 W. Race Ave. No. 4, gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 208 Indian Trail, W/H changeout, $18
Andily Plumbing, 5 River Ridge, W/H changeout, $18
Able Plumbing, 17 Jamestown Drive, gas inspection, $35
Williams Plumbing, 603 N. Hickory St., W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 8 Cathy Drive, water/sewer service, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 4 Burr Oak Court, gas inspection, $35
Able Plumbing, 2208 Dodge Ave., new construction, $50
Lindsey Plumbing, 108 Maryella Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Brien Black Plumbing, 11 Harding Drive, remodel, $50
Loyal Decker Plumbing, 599 E. Pleasure Ave., RPZ, $15
Doug James Plumbing, 6 River Oaks Blvd., W/H changeout, $18
Robbins Plumbing, 1403 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 100 Cloverdale Blvd., gas inspection, $35
Brien Black Plumbing, 917 Kelburn Court, new construction, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 1 Robbye Lane, water/sewer service, $35
Lindsey Plumbing, 2613 Oak Meadow Place, W/H changeout, $18
Brien Black Plumbing, 107 Orchid Drive, new construction, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 2215 E. Race Ave., water/sewer service, $35
Able Plumbing, 1022 Holmes Road, gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 324 N. Sawmill Road, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 39 Country Club Road, W/H changeout, $18
Merritt Plumbing, 112 Joy Drive, gas inspection, $35
Bittle Plumbing, 510 Chrisp Ave. Apt. 15, gas inspection, $35
Lindsey Plumbing, 1514 Palm Springs Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Robbins Plumbing, 1211 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
Lindsey Plumbing, 712 N. Pine St., W/H changeout, $18
Hayes Plumbing, 1000 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Hayes Plumbing, 1002 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Lindsey Plumbing, 506 W. Race Ave., new construction, $50
Chuck’s Plumbing, 701 W. Academy Ave., water/sewer service, $35
Nec Plumbing, 100 Queensway St., gas inspection, $35
Harding University, 907 E. Market Ave., remodel, $50
Brien Black Plumbing, 409 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, gas inspection, $35
Able Plumbing, 2802 W Country Club Road, gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 124 Apache Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Knock Out Plumbing, 312 N. Sawmill Road, gas inspection, $35
Andily Plumbing, 2221 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Total fees: $1,538
Fence permits
Property owner, 1205 W. Pleasure Ave., $15
Property owner, 1207 W. Pleasure Ave., $15
Property owner, 2727 Ridgewood Road, $15
Bedwell All In 1, 407 S. Fir St., $15
Property owner, 510 S. Main St., $800, $17
Property owner, 2306 Saxony Blvd., $15
Faith Fence, 310 Lakeshore Drive, $15
Faith Fence, 8 Mary Lou Drive, $15
Faith Fence, 403 S. Lucy St., $15
Faith Fence, 2221 Clara St., $15
Chris Price Home Improvements, 1204 N. Laurel Lane, $15
Property owner, 113 Clovedale Blvd., $15
Bill’s Fence, 801 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $14,825, $52.06
Handyman Construction, 2103 Audley Bolton Drive, $15
Total value: $15,625
Total fees: $249.06
HVAC permits and inspections
Wallace Heat & Air, 1307 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
Wallace Heat & Air, 1309 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
Mize Heat & Air, 707 N. Hickory St., remodel, $50
Mize Heat & Air, 8 S. Country Club Circle, remodel, $50
Searcy Heat & Air, 706 N. Pear St., remodel, $50
Searcy Heat & Air, 100 N. Olive St., changeout, $23
Air Care, 1920 S. Main St., changeout, $23
Mason Heat & Air, 8 Ridgeview Court, changeout, $23
Noland Service, 306 Chippewa Drive, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 2208 Dodge Drive, new construction, $65
Billy Ellis Service, 2002 Rehoboth Drive, new construction, $50
Andy White Heat & Air, 1805 W. Center Ave., changeout, $23
Noland Service, 607 River Oaks Blvd., changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 1012 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Billy Ellis Service, 1014 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Heber Springs Heat & Air, 1001 Golf View Drive, changeout, $23
Air Care, 90 Lelia Lane, changeout, $23
Mason Heat & Air, 810 W. Academy Ave., changeout, $23
Mason Heat & Air, 15 Indian Trail, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 209 Indian Trail, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 405 Poplar St., changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 401 S. Main St., changeout, $23
Harris Heat & Air, 2003 Lampost Lane, changeout, $23
Harris Heat & Air, 19 White Oak Circle, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 809 Randall Drive, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 825 S. Main St., changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 126 Claire Cove, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 204 Indian Trail, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 1008 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Billy Ellis Service, 1010 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Searcy Heat & Air, 406 Crain Drive, changeout, $23
Noland Service, 924 Skyline Drive, remodel, $80
Bruce’s Sales & Appliance, 704 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, changeout, $23
Budget Heat & Air, 501 Sims St., changeout, $23
Lawrence Heating & Air, 29 Christopher Circle, changeout, $23
Harding University, 907 E. Market Ave., remodel, $140
Searcy Heat & Air, 110 Lambert Circle, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 705 Eastwood Drive, changeout, $23
Total fees: $1,360
Re-inspections and fines
NEC Plumbing, 401 Dr Jimmy Carr Drive, re-inspection, $35
Total fees: $35
Accessory/storage buildings
Property owner, 106 Larkspur Drive, $6,100, $30.25
Property owner, 800 N. Spring St., $15
Property owner, 113 Cloverdale Blvd., $16,000, $55
Property owner, 6 Teresa Circle, $4,200, $25
Total value: $26,300
Total fees: $125.25
Signs
All About Graphics, 409 S. Main St., $2,600, $21.50
Cupples Sign Co., 2401 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $32,903.51, $97.26
Little Rock-Conway Sign, 2006 E. Park Ave., $1,927.57, $19.82
Total value: $37,431.08
Total fees: $138.58
Total value, October 2021: $11,232,112.55
Total fees, October 2021: $41,876.48
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Bald Knob Inspection Department for October 2021: (Each permit is followed by the address and fees.)
New single family
Donnie Southerland, 610 E. 5th, $42
Remodel/addition single family
Margret Landis, 109 Main, $11.52
Electrical Permits
Dennis Pearow, 1005 Walmsley, $25
Walace Electric, 601 Dogwood, $25
Plumbing inspections and permits
Cole Plumbing, 167 N. Bald Knob, $25
Lindsey Plumbing, 602 Upchurch, $25
Total fees, October 2021: $153.52
