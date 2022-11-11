Bankruptcy filings
Timothy K. and Danna K. Meriweather, 306 Pumping Station Road in Bald Knob, document number 202213052, filed Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Kent Pray.
James F. Juszczyk, 123 S. Elm Terrace in Searcy, document number 202213055, filed Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Eric Soller.
Scott Christopher Bles, P.O. Box 1027 in Beebe, document number 202213061, filed Nov. 2, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Chris Foster.
Michael Payne, 345 Shamrock Lane in Beebe, document number 202213069, filed Nov. 3, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Ruth Willbanks, 183 Buck Glade Road in Beebe, document number 202213076, filed Nov. 3, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Mattie Grant-Johnson, 2001 Quality Drive in Searcy, document number 202213079, filed Nov. 4, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Anh-Thu C Doan.
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Plaintiff Thomas Dunn and defendant Allyson Dunn; married March 8, 2020; filed May 9, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Michael Riddle and defendant Melissa Riddle; married Nov. 7, 1998; filed May 31, 2022; alimony was granted; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jamie Burdette and defendant Skiler Burdette; married March 24, 2017; filed June 27, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Isabella Tims and defendant Tristan Tims; married July 28, 2018; filed June 29, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tara Thomas and defendant Charles Thomas; married June 20, 2009; filed Aug. 4, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Joshua Jones and defendant Elizabeth Jones; married Nov. 7, 2020; filed Aug. 9, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Martin Swendsen and defendant Misty Swendsen; married June 11, 1988l filed Sept. 1, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Scotty Ferren and defendant Patience Sullivan; married May 11, 2020; filed Sept. 14, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sarah Civera and defendant Frank Civera; married June 1, 2019; filed Sept. 16, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
