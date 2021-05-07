New Incorporation and LLC filings
C Bolding Investments LLC and Carolyn James Properties LLC, Carolyn A. Bolding, 851 Stanley Road in Bald Knob, filed April 26, 2021.
Sugar Creek Clothing LLC, Lynnda Mason, 1560 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway Suite C in Searcy, filed April 26, 2021.
Family Closet Boutique LLC, Trista Jones, 406 Meadow Lake Circle No. 5 in Searcy, filed April 26, 2021.
American Visionary Party Inc., David Austin Lewis, 135 Hubert Williams Road in Judsonia, filed April 26, 2021.
Hair Design & Fashion Creations by Wendy LLC, Wendy L. Halk, 99 Lelia Lane in Searcy, filed April 27, 2021.
Guerin Investments Inc., Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed April 28, 2021.
Hillcrest Property Owners Association, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed April 30, 2021.
Dots Trucking LLC, Dottie Lynne Curtsinger, 114 James Price Road in Beebe, filed April 30, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Bruce E. and Charlotte K. Chase, P.O. Box 632 in Rose Bud, document number 202111131, filed April 27, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Chris Foster.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, April 30
Thomas Albert Mitchell III, 80, of Searcy and Mari Lea Bond, 71, of Russellville
Joshua Kermit Hollingsworth, 36, of Searcy and Heather Jean Gould, 30, of Searcy
Monday, May 3
Eric Leason Pierce, 44, of Bradford and Miranda Dawn Henderson, 45, of Beebe
Collin Andrew Rose, 23, of Searcy and Bobbie Lea Anne Ellis, 21, of Searcy
Ronald Neal Dickerson, 67, of Tumbling Shoals and Heather L. Cook, 46, of Tumbling Shoals
Tuesday, May 4
Brandon Vance Stane, 26, of Beebe and Morgan Annette Tacker, 24, of Beebe
Douglas McCaine Smith, 20, of Bald Knob and Isabelle Kayleene Harwell, 21, of Bald Knob
Bradley Keith Passmore, 35, of Bald Knob and Kayla Brooke Lawrence, 25, of Bald Knob
Travis Douglass Turley, 21, of Searcy and Layne Elizabeth Pace, 21, of Judsonia
Wednesday, May 5
Malcolm Edward Hemmert, 35, of Griffithville and Jessie Lynn Watson, 30, of Griffithville
Robert Lee Hudson, 50, of Searcy and Malinda Sue Talburt, 44, of Searcy
Thursday, May 6
Colton Raye Ketchum-Turney, 25, of McRae and Andrea Brianna Brown, 23, of McRae
Jacob Riley Vick, 21, of Searcy and Rebecca Faith Stanford, 21, of Searcy
Trevor Isaiah Koonce, 19, of Searcy and Kinley Beth Cash, 23, of Odessa, Texas
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Thursday, April 29
Plaintiff Jessica James and defendant Nathan James; married Jan. 23, 2004; filed Jan. 25, 2021; two children affected; alleged cause: general indignities.
Plaintiff Nicole Zents and defendant Daniel Zentz; married Feb. 24, 2011; filed Aug. 18, 2020; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Heather Cox and defendant Nathan Cox; married Oct. 23, 2013; filed Oct. 20, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Toni White and defendant Bradley White of Cleburne County; married July 6, 1991; filed Oct. 26, 2020; alimony was granted; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Matthew Wilkerson and defendant Tiffany Wilkerson; married Nov. 5, 2011; filed Oct. 29, 2020; three children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Laura Harrison and defendant Jordan Harrison; married May 18, 2013; filed Nov. 9, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff James Finley and defendant Beverly Finley; married July 22, 1994; filed Dec. 9, 2020; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Bethany Morrison and defendant Daniel Morrison; married April 7, 2016; filed Dec. 16, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Rhonda Sullivan and defendant Jimmy Sullivan; married Nov. 3, 2020; filed Dec. 18, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Lance Nading and defendant Miranda Nadin; married Sept. 1, 2006; filed Dec. 23, 2020; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Jarrod Pearrow and defendant Lea Pearrow of White County; married Sept. 5, 1998; filed Feb. 1, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kristopher White and defendant Serena White; married April 19, 2006; filed Feb. 2, 2021; alleged cause: adultery.
Plaintiff Nikki Cox and defendant Coleman Cox; married July 17, 2002; filed Feb. 3, 2021; two children affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Constance Holmes and defendant Jarrod Holmes; married Feb. 13, 2018; filed Feb. 8, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Terri Eligh and defendant Randall Eligh; married Nov. 2, 1985; filed Feb. 10, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Stephanie Muce and defendant Jason Muce; married April 4, 2019; filed Feb. 22, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tina West and defendant James West; married Sept. 23, 2010; filed Feb. 25, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Amy Payne and defendant Steven Payne; married July 14, 2004l filed Feb. 26, 2021; three children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Dawn Williams and defendant Joseph Williams; married Oct. 27, 1986; filed March 1, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Helen Trammell and defendant Michael Trammell; married Dec. 18, 2007; filed March 3, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tonia Wren and defendant Michael Wren of Jackson County; filed March 5, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Heather Harvey and defendant Jacob Harvey of White County; married Sept. 27, 2010; filed March 5, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kenneth Fuquay and defendant Melinda Fuquay; married Nov. 20, 2016; filed March 8, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Karen Capps and defendant Rickey Capps of White County; married Jan. 10, 2002; filed March 8, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Nakeysha Johns and defendant Jeral Johns; married July 31, 2015; filed March 9, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Kyndra Ringo and defendant Eddie Ringo; married March 14, 2010; filed March 9, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Laurissa Wood and defendant Eric Wood; married March 17, 2019; filed March 16, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Heather Sisson and defendant Ross Sisson; married April 25, 2015; filed March 24, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
