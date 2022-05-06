New Incorporation and LLC filings
Barley Construction & Stone LLC, Tim Barley, 112 Rambler Lane in Rose Bud, filed April 25, 2022.
Dogwood Farms LLC, Jacob Alan Feather, 110 Cherokee Drive in Searcy, filed April 25, 2022.
Shopper’s Shop 02 LLC, Banasree Chowdhury, 200 W. Center St. in Beebe, filed April 25, 2022.
Dodds Financial LLC, Trent Dodds, 2216 Daniel Drive in Searcy, filed April 25, 2022.
Sky City Investment Properties LLC, Emmanuel Tancinco, 113 Northstar Lane in Searcy, filed April 25, 2022.
Shmily Flowers & Gifts, LLC, Chyrl Candida Smith, 1714 U.S. Highway 367 N. in Bald Knob, filed April 26, 2022.
5679 Waterman 11 LLC, Mona Lee McFadden, 606 Whitney Lane in Kensett, filed April 27, 2022.
One Down 606 LLC, Mona Lee McFadden, 606 Whitney Lane in Kensett, filed April 27, 2022.
Two Up 3E LLC, Mona Lee McFadden, 606 Whitney Lane in Kensett, filed April 27, 2022.
Elevate Digital Media LLC, 508 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed April 27, 2022.
Bread & Butter LLC, 508 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed April 27, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Daniel and Taylor Longoria, 607 King Ave. in Searcy, document number 202211060, filed April 25, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Farrah J. Payne, 213 Joy Drive in Searcy, document number 202211067, filed April 26, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Michael E. Crawley Jr.
Justin Lee Clause, 540 Verlon Moody Road in Griffithville, document number 202211080; filed April 26, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, April 29
Toby Lee Wills, 64, of Searcy and Angela Carole Dohm, 63, of Des Arc
Marcanthony Santos, 23, of Judsonia and Jayme Rose McAnally, 26, of Judsonia
Donald William Edwards, 44, of Searcy and Tiffany Lynn Wilkerson, 27, of Searcy
James Lynn Bell Jr., 61, of Searcy and Lacy Morgan Hauk, 39, of Beebe
Timothy Joseph Pasteka, 38, of Searcy and Danielle Nichole Pasteka, 36, of Searcy
Monday, May 2
Joseph Nathaniel Mathis, 24, of Ward and Haley Rae Rees, 25, of Ward
Henry Joseph McGalliard, 21, of Searcy and Julie Michelle Cash, 21, of Marion
Roady Glenn Witcher, 27, of Bradford and Haley Nicole Reid Barber, 21, of Bradford
Tuesday, May 3
Johannes Paulus Joubert, 39, of Beebe and Becky Marie Keeling, 50, of Beebe
Kyle Whitley Dalton, 23, of Searcy and Aurora Bliss Brown, 23, of Searcy
Wednesday, May 4
Daniel Grant Whittington, 42, of Searcy and Ashley Joann Haddock, 43, of Searcy
Keith Olan Taylor, 37, of Searcy and Samantha Rose Bartchlett, 30, of Judsonia
Cody Garrett Campbell, 21, of Judsonia and Joanna Faith White, 20, of Searcy
Thomas Jason Barker II, 22, of Monrow, La., and Grace Anne Immel, 21, of McCrory
Stephen Anthony Yokley, 44, of Beebe and Stacey Kay Dicken, 30, of Beebe
Thursday, May 5
Joshua Caleb Hendrickson, 19, of Searcy and Joanne Grace Hughes, 19, of Searcy
Charles Lee Herman, 24, of Bald Knob and Jennifer Leanne Kane, 19, of Bald Knob
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, May 3
Plaintiff Candace Burtram and defendant Michael Burtram; married Feb. 27, 2010; filed Jan. 27, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Elnora Murillo and defendant Dustin Murillo; married Sept. 10, 2016; filed Jan. 31, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Lester Wood and defendant Megan Wood; married Oct. 23, 2017; filed Jan. 31, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brittany Clark and defendant Dylan Clark; married Oct. 2, 2020; filed Feb. 9, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Cheryl Wright and defendant Corby Wright; married April 9, 2011; filed Oct. 14, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Veronica Bowman and defendant Danny Spears; married June 5, 2017; filed March 30, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kayla McElmurry and defendant Christopher McElmurry; married Nov. 2, 2014; filed May 20, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Farrin Heimeyer and defendant Jon Heimeyer; married OCt. 26, 2013; filed June 15, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Malorie Taylor and defendant Joseph Taylor; married June 14, 2008; filed June 17, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.