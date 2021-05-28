New Incorporation and LLC filings
Sanford & Sons Hauling LLC, Brandon Sanford, 828 Jackson 8 in Bradford, filed May 17, 2021.
S&M McCain Management Properties LLC, Summer Leigh McCain, 282 Jaybird Lane in Searcy, filed May 17, 2021.
K&T Motors Inc., Abdul Tawab, 500 N. Cross St. in Searcy, filed May 17, 2021.
BHV Countryside Transport LLC, Barbara Johnson, 124 Countryside in El Paso, filed May 17, 2021.
ATR Outdoor LLC, Tj Ashley, 145 Ashley Horton Lane in Beebe, filed May 19, 2021.
Made With Love For You LLC, Chamelia A. Mitchell, 2 Colonial Heights Street No. 1 in Searcy, filed May 19, 2021.
Drake Spur Land Management Inc., Lindsey Jett, 478 Crook Road in Pangburn, filed May 19, 2021.
Forevermost Market LLC, Kelly Katrin Grappe, 352 School Road in Rose Bud, filed May 19, 2021.
Smiths Cottage LLC, Cynthia Lynn Smith, 551 Arkansas Highway 31 in Romance, filed May 21, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Gary Delynn Hooten, P.O. Box 22 in Pangburn, document number 202111374, filed May 21, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: pro se.
Stephen Wayne Gibson, 405 W. Mississippi St. in Beebe, document number 202111403, filed May 24, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, May 21
Dallas Andrew Coughlin, 39, of Bald Knob and Pinchitta Maria Noles, 39, of Bald Knob
William Andrew Ridgway, 28, of Lewisville, Texas, and Morgan Elizabeth Cheramie, 27, of Lewisville, Texas
Lance Laclair Hall, 58, of Cabot and Miranda Jo Rios, 44, of Cabot
Brett Hunter Carson Gillia, 32, of Beebe and Mary Helen Warner, 39, of Beebe
Monday, May 24
Brian K. Daughety, 34, of Searcy and Da’Lynn Mix, 39, of Searcy
Guy Levar Childs, 31, of Atlanta, Texas, and Kimberli Jhoana Juarez Prad, 21, of Searcy
Tuesday, May 25
Joshua Logan Barham, 26, of Searcy and Lacey Dawn Blackwell, 28, of Searcy
Wednesday, May 26
Michael David Hayes, 34, of Judsonia and Tiffany Dawn Trimble, 27, of Judsonia
John Allan Whitacre, 21, of Cumming, Ga., and Emma Ruth Williams, 22, of Searcy
Caleb Justin Alan Pryor, 24, of Searcy and Tina Ann Powell, 27, of Searcy
