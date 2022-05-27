Bankruptcy filings
John Harness, 401 E. Booth Road Apt. 701 in Searcy, document number 202211277, filed May 18, 2022, Chapter7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Jerry Dwight Wellman, 947 Arkansas Highway 87 in Bradford, document number 202211308, filed May 20, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Christopher Jonathan Clark, 241 Blackjack Mountain Road in Romance, document number 202211310, filed May 20, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Gary Poole, 2750 Jackson 311 in Bradford, document number 202211321, filed May 20, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Walden M. Cash.
Michael Ray Hanner, 3893 Arkansas Highway 367 S. in Searcy, document number 202211325, filed May 20, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Preston Wayne and Lisa Louise McGriff, 605 Crestwood Drive in Beebe, document number 202211345, filed May 24, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Joel G. Hargis.
William Paul Edom, 1492 Missile Base Road in Judsonia, document number 202211353, filed May 24, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, May 19
Derek Lynn Balentine, 37, of Bald Knob and Amanda Lynn Tarvin, 40, of Bald Knob
Jonathan Andrew Woods, 35, of Searcy and Erica Marie Reynolds, 37, of Searcy
Isaac Noble Soto, 19, of Searcy and Monterey Christel Carroll, 20, of Searcy
Landon James Davis, 23, of Beebe and Taylor Alexis Harris, 22, of Beebe
Friday, May 20
Cody Ryan Kimberling, 31, of Bradford and April Denise Yates, 29, of Bradford
Charles Phelan Hamilton III, 49, of Del City, Okla., and Sendai Louise Young, 46, of Searcy
David Wayne Burns, 61, of Cabot and Kimberly Jane Evans, 61, of Cabot
Charles Stacy Evans, 53, of Searcy and Chrissy Gail Bloesch, 46, of Searcy
Mitchell Wayne Voyles, 37, of Judsonia and Illa Bree Boyster, 43, of Judsonia
William Bryhn Beck III, 22, of Portland, Ore., and Emma Marie Stopher, 22, of Portland, Ore.
Nicholas Chase Hopkins, 26, of Searcy and Mayzie Michelle Bryant, 26, of Searcy
Lance Richard Brown, 20, of Searcy and Mkalah Breanne Hanes, 26, of Searcy
Monday, May 23
Lyle Wayne Cunningham, 67, of DeWitt and Sheila Gail Carter, 67, of Searcy
Aaron Daltan Rutledge, 24, of Searcy and Brandy Blue Beringer, 23, of Searcy
Colt Austin Hohenstein, 23, of Searcy and Megan Amanda Whitworth, 20, of Searcy
Tuesday, May 24
Larry David Hudson Jr., 45, of Rose Bud and Mallory Lou Green, 35, of Rose Bud
Wednesday, May 25
Adam John Heaven, 24, of Searcy and Christa Lynn Salvagni, 31, of Searcy
Braylan Kane Fuller, 21, of Cabot and Macinzee Irene McEntire, 20, of Cabot
Code Enforcement
Bald Knob Inspection Department
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Bald Knob Inspection Department for April 2022: (Each permit is followed by the address and fees.)
New single family
Sherry Dyer, 116 E. Union, $25
Monty Hays Fast Co., 703 W. Union, $97
Denna Johnston, 1508 W. Center Ave., $120
Total fees: $242
Plumbing and gas
Mark Pearow, 205 N. Elm, $25
Jeff Cole Plumbing, 199 Graham and 100 Heard Road, $50
Total fees: $75
Electrical permits
Gene Earnest, 308 N. Main, $25
Bobby Collison, 199 Graham, $25
Marget Landis Whitehead, 109 N. Main, $25
Stokes Electric, 196 Leah Lane, $25
Britney Wyatt, 1710 W. Union, $25
Total fees: $125
Storage buildings
Stephine Tercero, 149 Highway 167 N., $23.40
Total fees: $23.40
Searcy Inspection Department
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for April 2022: (Each permit is followed by the address, value and fees.)
Remodel/addition single family
Ty-De Services Inc., 122 Jawanda, $75,000, $202.50
Hays Investment Properties, 7 Cloverdale, $40,000, $115
Property owner, 2207 E. Country Club Road, $165,000, $427.50
Hays Investment Properties, 47 White Oak Circle, $25,000, $77.50
Property owner, 407 Virgil, $30,000, $90
Total value: $335,000
Total fees: $912.50
Remodel / add to commercial
S&M Investors LLC, 1925 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $94,700, $251.75
S&M Investors LLC, 403 S. Poplar St. F, $57,000, $157.50
Wagner General Contractors, 112 W. Race Ave., $48,430, $136.08
Total value: $200,130
Total fees: $545.33
Remodel multi family
Meadows Construction, 513 Roundabout Circle, $50,000, $140
Total value: $50,000
Total fees: $140
Electrical permits
Arnold Electric, 403 S. Poplar St. F, remodel, $50
Stokes Electric, 808 S. Main St., remodel, $50
Ag Electric Services, 200 W. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Carlton Webb Electric, 2004 E. Moore Ave., remodel, $50
Depriest Electric, 14 Susan, service upgrade, $50
Batesville Electric, 122 Jawanda, remodel, $50
Reed Electric, 1300 1/2 Tulip, upgrade, $50
Cin Con Electric, 1405 Ridgefield, new construction, $50
Kevin Burrow, 33 River Oaks Trail, remodel, $50
Stokes Electric, 1510 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $50
Seark Services, 1006 Laurel Court, new construction, $50
Sunpro Solar, 2004 Rehoboth, solar panels $37,250, $143.13
Arnold Blevins, 211 S. Blakeney St., remodel, $50
Seark Services, 406 Legacy Circle, new construction, $50
Fleming Electric, 2005 E. Moore Ave., remodel cost $54,961, $187.40
Ag Electric Services, 200 W. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Cin Con Electric, 1208 N. Laurel Lane, new construction, $50
RRR Electric, 31 Harding Circle, remodel, $50
Arnold Electric, 1925 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $50
Seark Services, 221 W. Arch Ave., remodel, $50
Agsolar, 409 E. Vine Ave., solar panels $12,400, $84
Scott’s Electric, 601 Eastwood, meter, $50
Roberson Electric, 1900 Rehoboth, new construction, $50
Meadows Construction, 513 Roundabout, remodel, $50
Carlton Webb Electric, 7 Cloverdale, remodel, $50
Carlton Webb Electric, 1325 Janet St., new construction, $50
RRR Electric, 604 N. Cross St., service upgrade, $50
RRR Electric, 1511 N. Main St., service upgrade, $50
Agsolar, 1112 Bent Tree, solar panels $50,000, $175
Agsolar, 1508 Tulip, solar panels $50,000, $175
Total value: $204,611
Total fees: $2,014.53
Church and school
Harding University, 211 S. Blakeney St., $3,200,000, $11,221
Total value: $3,200,000
Total fees: $11,221
Plumbing inspections and permits
Burr Plumbing, 1925 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $50
Linn’s Plumbing, 1604 W. Center Ave., gas inspection, $35
Ingram’s Plumbing, 1001 N. Holly St., W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 2104 Clara, W/H changeout, $18
Brien Black Plumbing, 917 A Skyline, W/H changeout, $18
Able Plumbing, 1205 Ridgefield, new construction, $50
Able Plumbing, 3 Oakridge, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 2207 Clara, W/H changeout, $18
Linn’s Plumbing, 3204 E. Moore Ave. No. 12, remodel, $50
Brien Black Plumbing, 2605 E. Moore Ave., water/sewer service, $50
Andily Plumbing, 31 Harding Dr., remodel, $50
Lindsey Plumbing, 7 Franklin Court, W/H changeout, $18
Lane Co., 106 N. Spring St., remodel, $50
Lindsey Plumbing, 110 Belle Meade, W/H changeout, $18
Wesley Carter Plumbing, 903 Randall, water/sewer service, $35
Linn’s Plumbing, 107 S. Oak St., remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 1303 Deener, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 7 Spurlock, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 800 Golf View, W/H changeout, $18
Ingram’s Plumbing, 122 Jawanda, remodel, $50
Able Plumbing, 435 Jennifer, W/H changeout, $18
Able Plumbing, 301 Jennifer, W/H changeout, $18
Able Plumbing, 1107 Bluestone, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 909 Golfview, W/H changeout, $18
Chuck’s Plumbing, 808 S. Main St., new construction, $50
Caleb Ray Plumbing, 601 N. Sowell St., water/sewer service, $35
Hayes Plumbing, 308 Audley Bolton, W/H changeout, $18
Lindsey Plumbing, 84 Sherwood Loop, gas inspection, $35
Meadows Construction, 513 Roundabout, remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 806 N. Hayes St., W/H changeout, $18
Robbins Plumbing, 1609 Rehoboth, new construction, $50
Williams Plumbing, 908 W. Vine Ave., gas inspection, $35
4 M Plumbing, 3509 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Ingram’s Plumbing, 407 W. Woodruff Ave., water/sewer service, $35
B & W Plumbing, 102 Rosedale, remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 709 W. Arch Ave., water/sewer service, $35
Harding University, 211 S. Blakeney St., remodel, $50
Total fees: $1,233
Fence permits
Property owner, 907 Merritt, $15
Faith Fence, 106 Christi, $15
Faith Fence, 104 Christi, $15
Faith Fence, 109 Dean, $15
Property owner, 1924 W. Arch Ave., $15
Opris Contracting/Lowe’s, 103 Belle Meade, $15
Chris Price Home Improvement, 907 Laurel Court, $15
Property owner, 3 Fernhill, $15
Property owner, 102 Rosedale, $15
Bobby’s Fence, 2509 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $15
Chris Price Home Improvement, 1909 Rehoboth Circle, $15
Property owner, 511 N. Pear St., $15
Total fees: $180
HVAC permits and inspections
Mohr Air Conditioning, 2898 W. Country Club, changeout, $23
Arkansas Air Flow, 709 W. Arch Ave., new construction, $140
Arkansas Air Flow, 501 E. Lincoln Ave., new construction, $80
Air Man Heat & Air, 2910 E. Moore Ave. No. 86, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 4 Marlaine, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 92 Rebecca, changeout, $23
Mason Heat & Air, 1300 Bent Tree Lane, changeout, $23
Comfort Concepts, 1400 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, changeout, $23
Robbins Service, 5 Cloverly, changeout, $23
W A Soefker & Son, 3301 E. Park Ave., changeout, $23
Batesville Electric, Heat & Air, 122 Jawanda, remodel, $50
Billy Ellis Service, 1006 Laurel Court, new construction, $50
SS&L Heat & Air, 610 Shepard Way, changeout, $23
Mason Heat & Air, 902 Golfview, changeout, $46
George Pulley Heat & Air, 1606 W. Arch Ave., changeout, $23
Mason Heat & Air, 605 Chrisp 5A, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 1405 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
Michael Roberson Heat & Air, 1507 W. Arch Ave., changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 12 Susan, changeout, $23
Paschal Home Services, 703 Valley Court, new construction, $50
Air Tech, 506 W. Race Ave., new construction, $50
Billy Ellis Service, 1208 N Laurel Lane, new construction, $50
Arctic Air, 9 Westgate, changeout, $23
Burns Heat & Air, 122 Apache, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 1601 E. Market Ave., changeout, $23
Jeff Meeds Heat & Air, 1925 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $80
Paschal Home Services, 715 River Oaks Blvd., changeout, $23
Paschal Home Services, 2316 Cattail, changeout, $23
Budget Heat & Air, 146 Carter Dr., changeout, $23
SS&L Heat & Air, 108 Stoneridge, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 1900 Rehoboth, new construction, $50
Searcy Heat & Air, 2203 Clara, changeout, $23
Michael Roberson Heat & Air, 42 Robbye Lane, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 1407 Sydney, changeout, $23
Air Care, 1506 Lois, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 107 Orchid, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 513 Roundabout, remodel, $50
Searcy Heat & Air, 608 Pin Oak, changeout, $23
Cooper Heat & Air, 205 Chippewa, changeout, $23
Mason Heat & Air, 204 Chrisp, changeout, $23
Total fees: $1,390
Re-Inspections and fines
Batesville Electric, 122 Jawanda, re-inspection, $35
Total fees: $35
Accessory buildings
Property owner, 909 W. Pleasure Ave., $15
Buckner Construction, 61 Country Club, pool house, $75,000, $202.50
Total value: $75,000
Total fees: $217.50
Signs
Signs By Ford, 100 W. Mulberry Ave., $3,450, $23.63
Superior Signlites, 500 W. Pleasure Ave., $8,000, $35
Superior Signlites, 408 E. Race Ave., $8,000, $35
Superior Neon Signs, 101 N. Main St., $3,611, $24.03
Dent Masters of Arkansas, 1112 S. Benton St. B, temporary sign, $15
Total value: $23,061
Total fees: $132.66
Total value, April 2022: $4,087,802
Total fees, April 2022: $18,021.52
