New Incorporation and LLC filings
AP Hauling LLC, Heather Nicole Person, 1758 Arkansas Highway 5 in Romance, filed May 10, 2021.
Masi LLC, Carine Kamdem Kamdem, 103 Pleasant View Drive in Searcy, filed May 11, 2021.
5330 Pershing 704 LLC, Julian McFadden, 610 Whitney Lane in Kensett, filed May 11, 2021.
Complete Care Services Construction & Lawn Care LLC, Melissa Kurstin Bunn, 107 Comanche St. in Searcy, filed May 13, 2021.
K&T Racing Quik Mart Inc, Abdul Tawab, 500 N. Cross St. in Searcy, filed May 14, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Emily Hays, 112 Jennifer Drive in Judsonia, document number 202111257, field May 11, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lyndsey D. Dilks.
Jean A. Patterson, 119 Walton Cove in Judsonia, document number 202111260, filed May 11, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
James Cook, 508 E. Mississippi St. in Beebe, document number 202111268, filed May 12, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Jeremy Bueker.
Karen Ann Jones, 675 Arkansas Highway 321 in Beebe, document number 202111301, filed May 14, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Kathy Cruz.
Zachary T. Cross, 150 Westside Road in Judsonia, document number 202111304 filed May 14, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Kent Pray.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, May 13
Sean Kieth Myers, 48, of Maud, Okla., and Amy Nicole Von Elling, 40, of Maud, Okla.
Friday, May 14
Christian Blair Holland, 30, of Nashville, Tenn., and Lauren Elizabeth Lindsey, 25, of Nashville, Tenn.
Jacob Ryan Tharp, 21, of Pangburn and Kaitlynn Rose Yates, 20, of Pangburn
Aaron Alexander Watson, 29, of Bald Knob and Suelle Evy Watson, 24, of Bald Knob
Whit Grant McKinney, 21, of Bald Knob and Katlin Alyse Pierson, 20, of Bald Knob
Jacob Aaron Stanley Armstrong, 23, of Kensett and Ashton Nichole Chumley, 26, of Russell
Eric Wayne Mathis, 44, of Lonoke and Erica Lauren Fuller, 33, of Lonoke
Trae Alexander Holden, 21, of Heber Springs and Jasmine Kayla Baughman, 21, of Pangburn
Monday, May 17
Eric Dwayne Flud, 45, of Beebe and Shelly Dawn Blevins, 37, of Beebe
Sanny Dai Basilio Martinez, 26, of Garner and Elizabeth Raechel Romero, 25, of Searcy
Andy Lee Andrews, 37, of Higginson and Jessica Ann Harmon, 33, of Higginson
Shawn Michael Vaughan, 24, of Pangburn and Kenzie Lynette Duffey, 22, of Pangburn
Jeremy Scott Dyer, 34, of Beebe and Heather Rochelle Doran, 30, of Beebe
Roger Dennis Evans, 59, of North Little Rock and Norma Lee Dixon, 60, of Sherwood
Sawyer Scott Longley, 20, of Abilene, Texas and Bailey Rae Shelton, 24, of Searcy
Daniel William Gann, 25, of Beebe and Payton Danielle Sims, 24, of Beebe
Tuesday, May 18
Bobby Lane Skinner, 22, of Higginson and Bethany Grace Corkran, 21, of Higginson
Brandon Wayne Gray, 24, of Judsonia and Lauryn Faith Allgood, 21, of Judsonia
Wednesday, May 19
Caleb Daniel Drew, 22, of Searcy and Caitlin Rose Schott, 22, of Lonoke
James Albert Simpson Jr., 54, of Searcy and Maegan Lee Hollis, 36, of Searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.