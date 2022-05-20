New Incorporation and LLC filings

Sizemore Consulting Co. LLC, Eric Sizemore, 780 Dripping Springs Road in Bald Knob, filed May 9, 2022.

McWhorter Ag LLC, Kaleb Thomas McWhorter, 107 Amy Lane in Beebe, filed May 9, 2022.

JJ Bes But LLC, Alan Williams, 165 Bostic Road in Searcy, filed May 10, 2022.

Hanuman Dada LLC, Ekta Patel, 2005 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, filed May 10, 2022.

Scarbrough Johnston Farms LLC, Paul Johnston, 1508 W. Center Ave. in Bald Knob, filed May 12, 2022.

Southern Charm Event Center LLC, Meagan R McArthur, 144 Phillips Lane in Bald Knob, filed May 12, 2022.

Bark About It LLC, Emma Golden, 534 Turner Road in Rose Bud, filed May 12, 2022.

Bankruptcy filings

Jimmy D. and Lori A. King, 1113 Boardman St. in Judsonia, document number 202211254, filed May 14, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.

Marriages

Marriage licenses applied for through White County:

Thursday, May 12

Jacob Harrison H. Gooch, 27, of Searcy and Anna Katherine Cox, 23, of Searcy

Friday, March 13

William Shaun Sanders, 44, of Hot Springs and Sueann Darlene Dabbs, 41, of Higginson

John Todd Batey, 35, of Beebe and Samantha Jean Brewer, 27, of Beebe

Jake Rawdon Berry, 32, of Beebe and Nicholas Joseph Warren, 31, of Beebe

Gregory Ray Doyle, 52, of Pangburn and Misty Liane Williams, 41, of Pangburn

James Clint Lemay, 42, of Austin and Sarah Beth Dunlap, 40, of Searcy

Monday, May 16

Wesley Aaron Owens, 31, of Beebe and Steva Marina Mixon-Morgan, 27, of Beebe

Jordan Allen Wray, 22, of Rose Bud and Kaitlyn Marie Smith, 22, of Quitman

Derek Allen Yingling, 24, of Searcy and Anna Sara Westbrook, 21, of Searcy

Judson David Warden, 47, of Higginson and Erika Nicole Childers, 36, of Higginson

Dustin Anthony Johnston, 31, of Judsonia and Julia Elizabeth Williams, 26, of McRae

Tuesday, May 17

George Robert Skelton, 52, of Judsonia and Dora Elia B Espinoza, 40, of Judsonia

Divorces

Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:

Tuesday, May 3

Plaintiff Darlene Loy and defendant Thomas Loy; married Dec. 1, 2019; filed March 3, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Sandy Melvin and defendant Kevin Willhite; married Dec. 10, 2021; filed March 3, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Chadrick Bonds and defendant Debra McSpadden; married Oct. 12, 2020; filed March 3, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Angela Mitchell and defendant Jeremy Lott; married Oct. 13, 2018; filed March 9, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Geneva Bollnak and defendant Gregory Gwatney; married Aug. 12, 2021; filed March 11, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Heath Shelby and defendant Jennifer Shelby; married Feb. 7, 1998; filed March 18, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Cody Smith and defendant Lexis Smith; married Sept. 26, 2018; filed Dec. 27, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.

