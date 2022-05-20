New Incorporation and LLC filings
Sizemore Consulting Co. LLC, Eric Sizemore, 780 Dripping Springs Road in Bald Knob, filed May 9, 2022.
McWhorter Ag LLC, Kaleb Thomas McWhorter, 107 Amy Lane in Beebe, filed May 9, 2022.
JJ Bes But LLC, Alan Williams, 165 Bostic Road in Searcy, filed May 10, 2022.
Hanuman Dada LLC, Ekta Patel, 2005 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, filed May 10, 2022.
Scarbrough Johnston Farms LLC, Paul Johnston, 1508 W. Center Ave. in Bald Knob, filed May 12, 2022.
Southern Charm Event Center LLC, Meagan R McArthur, 144 Phillips Lane in Bald Knob, filed May 12, 2022.
Bark About It LLC, Emma Golden, 534 Turner Road in Rose Bud, filed May 12, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Jimmy D. and Lori A. King, 1113 Boardman St. in Judsonia, document number 202211254, filed May 14, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, May 12
Jacob Harrison H. Gooch, 27, of Searcy and Anna Katherine Cox, 23, of Searcy
Friday, March 13
William Shaun Sanders, 44, of Hot Springs and Sueann Darlene Dabbs, 41, of Higginson
John Todd Batey, 35, of Beebe and Samantha Jean Brewer, 27, of Beebe
Jake Rawdon Berry, 32, of Beebe and Nicholas Joseph Warren, 31, of Beebe
Gregory Ray Doyle, 52, of Pangburn and Misty Liane Williams, 41, of Pangburn
James Clint Lemay, 42, of Austin and Sarah Beth Dunlap, 40, of Searcy
Monday, May 16
Wesley Aaron Owens, 31, of Beebe and Steva Marina Mixon-Morgan, 27, of Beebe
Jordan Allen Wray, 22, of Rose Bud and Kaitlyn Marie Smith, 22, of Quitman
Derek Allen Yingling, 24, of Searcy and Anna Sara Westbrook, 21, of Searcy
Judson David Warden, 47, of Higginson and Erika Nicole Childers, 36, of Higginson
Dustin Anthony Johnston, 31, of Judsonia and Julia Elizabeth Williams, 26, of McRae
Tuesday, May 17
George Robert Skelton, 52, of Judsonia and Dora Elia B Espinoza, 40, of Judsonia
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, May 3
Plaintiff Darlene Loy and defendant Thomas Loy; married Dec. 1, 2019; filed March 3, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sandy Melvin and defendant Kevin Willhite; married Dec. 10, 2021; filed March 3, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Chadrick Bonds and defendant Debra McSpadden; married Oct. 12, 2020; filed March 3, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Angela Mitchell and defendant Jeremy Lott; married Oct. 13, 2018; filed March 9, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Geneva Bollnak and defendant Gregory Gwatney; married Aug. 12, 2021; filed March 11, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Heath Shelby and defendant Jennifer Shelby; married Feb. 7, 1998; filed March 18, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Cody Smith and defendant Lexis Smith; married Sept. 26, 2018; filed Dec. 27, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
