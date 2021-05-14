New Incorporation and LLC filings
Susan’s Accessories Limited Liability Company, Susan Ruth Cain, 628 Blue Hole Road in Beebe, filed May 3, 2021.
5375 Pershing 1E LLC, Julian McFadden, 610 Whitney Lane in Kensett, filed May 4, 2021.
4242 Laclede 217 LLC, Julian McFadden, 610 Whitney Lane in Kensett, filed May 4, 2021.
Cash Flow Solutions of AR LLC, Steve Foster, 220 Sibley Trail in Searcy, filed May 4, 2021.
Ingram Investments LLC, Caleb Ingram, 1316 W. Booth Road in Searcy, filed May 5, 2021.
Karpe Diem Properties LLC, Derrek Goff, 615 W. Mississippi St. in Beebe, filed May 5, 2021.
Gtbd Investment No. 4 LLC, Golap K. Talukdar, 2319 Arkansas Highway 267 S. in Searcy, filed May 5, 2021.
Lucas Abbott Electric Inc., Lucas Ray Abbott, 107 Green Willow Lane in Searcy, filed May 6, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Justin Webb, 5032 Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia, document number 202111189, filed May 3, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Walden M. Cash.
Charles R. and Cynthia D. Copeland, 839 Sidon Road in Rose Bud, document number 202111202, filed May 4, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Ralph L. and Kathy L. Greenman, 237 Wooten Lane in McRae, document number 202111215, filed May 5, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Danyelle J. Walker.
Crystal R. Lovston, 107 Pierce Drive in Beebe, document number 202111243, filed May 7, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, May 6
Christopher Alan Garrett, 33, of Searcy and Brittney Michelle Novak, 33, of Bald Knob
Gabriel Blaine Whitaker, 19, of Beebe and Madison A’Nell Hulsey, 20, of Beebe
Eric Wayne Kyzer, 46, of Beebe and Christi Ann Barnes, 32, of Beebe
Friday, May 7
Zachary Ryan Settles, 25, of Irving, Texas, and Hannah Delores Williams, 25, of Irving, Texas
Shawn Patrick Critchlow, 61, of Pangburn and Carrie Lyn Smith, 46, of Pangburn
Robert Henry Barrett II, 36, of Searcy and Rebecca Brandyanne Heffing, 40, of Searcy
Mitchell Buck Henry, 25, of Beebe and Hope Danielle Weathers, 23, of Beebe
Jacob Dylan Brimer, 23, of Bradford and Kaci Elizabeth Mason, 21, of Junction City
Nicholas Keith Edwards, 37, of Beebe and Melissa Cardon Thorpe, 38, of Beebe
Monday, May 10
Kaleb Scott Martin, 22, of Bald Knob and Amber Nicole Arnett, 19, of Bald Knob
Donny Lee Park, 37, of Searcy and Hali Marie McGlothlin, 26, of Searcy
Kristopher Caleb Freeman, 22, of Searcy and Emilee Marie Boozer, 21, of Searcy
Santiago Hernandez Sanchez, 48, of Kensett and Julia Mendez Garcia, 42, of Kensett
Scotty A. Capps, 41, of Judsonia and Racheal Ann Cook, 43, of Judsonia
Rickey Shade Martin, 34, of McRae and Samantha Nicole Turner, 26, of Beebe
Jason Andrew Beauman, 48, of Searcy and Christina Marie Fintel, 45, of Searcy
Tuesday, May 11
Justin Martin Hajicek, 22, of Searcy and Kara Elizabeth Ferren, 23, of Searcy
Johnathan Craig Joslin, 23, of Searcy and Brittaney Nicole Bruce, 23, of Searcy
Wednesday, May 12
Aaron James Passmore, 22, of Searcy and Courtney Anne Kiefer, 21, of Searcy
Jeremy Roger Criss, 36, of Bald Knob and Sarah Catherine Avery, 32, of Bald Knob
Chase Alan Watkins, 33, of Bald Knob and Alicia Fay Smithson, 28, of Bald Knob
James Brent Taylor, 34, of Searcy and Cecelie Diane Loy, 30, of Searcy
Kyle Anthony Hilton, 34, of Searcy and Skylar Nichole Carpenter, 30, of Searcy
Jesse Allister Crisco, 24, of Beebe and Kaytlyn Ann Strayhorn, 22, of Beebe
Code Enforcement
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for April 2021: (Each permit is followed by the address, value and fees.)
New single family
Paris T&C, 1404 Ridgefield Circle, $150,000, $377.50
Steve Ghent Construction, 1301 Ridgefield Circle, $160,000, $313.75
Steve Ghent Construction, 1401 Ridgefield Circle, $160,000, $313.75
Steve Ward Construction, 2822 W. Country Club, $440,000, $769.30
Total value: $910,000
Total fees: $1,774.30
Remodel/addition single family
Property owner, 509 N. Charles St., $5,000, $50
Property owner, 5 Grace Court, $2,500, $50
Connell Construction, 1 Woodcrest Drive, $10,000, $50
Dietz Construction, 924 Skyline Drive, $350,000, $890
Property owner, 900 W. Race Ace., $12,000, $90
Hays Investment Properties, 33 Jenny Lynn Drive, $45,000, $127.50
Faith Fence, 11 Blueridge Drive, $8,000, $50
Total value: $432,500
Total fees: $1,307.50
Add to commercial
Cline Construction, 118 Central Ave., $600,000, $1,615
CDI Contractors, 205 S. Spring St., $900,000, $2,365
Hart Construction, 1004 E. Lincoln Ave., $20,000, $65
Connell Construction, 1010 E. Lincoln Ave., $133,000, $347.50
WRF Management, 800 S. Main St., $75,000, $202.50
Vaughan Service, 600 E. Race Ave., $15,476, $53.69
Total value: $1,743,476
Total fees: $4,648.69
Demolition permits
Harding University, 203 S. Charles St., $35
Harding University, 1602 E. Park Ave., $35
Harding University, 201 S. Charles St., $35
Harding University, 210 S. Moss St., $35
CDI Contractors LLC, 300 S. Gum St., $35
CDI Contractors LLC, 210 W. Woodruff Ave., $35
Total $210
Electrical permits
Seark Services, 1319 Bent Tree Lane, new construction, $50
Cin Con Electric, 603 Ethel Drive, remodel, $50
Clairday Electric, 7 Mohawk Drive, remodel, $50
Carlton Webb Electric, 1004 E. Lincoln Ave., remodel, $50
Carlton Webb Electric, 1010 E. Lincoln Ave., remodel, $50
Stokes Electric, 509 N. Charles St., remodel, $50
American Electric Worx LLC, 900 W. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Stokes Electric, 13 Whippoorwill Drive, remodel, $50
Vaughan Service, 600 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Nabco, 415 Rodgers Drive, new construction, $50
Seark Services, 1323 Bent Tree Lane, new construction, $50
RRR Electric, 805 W. Academy Ave., remodel, $50
James D Smith Electric, 17 Jamestown Drive, remodel, $50
Hobby Electric, 118 Central Ave., remodel, $50
Atlantic Key Energy, 503 Key Largo Drive, solar panels, $25,735, $114.34
King Electric, 107 Orchid Drive, pool, $50
Stokes Electric, 611 N. Maple St., remodel, $50
Seark Services, 105 Orchid Drive, remodel, $50
Seark Services, 84 Country Club Circle, remodel, $50
Stokes Electric, 101 N. Benton St., remodel, $50
Roberson Electric, 2003 Rehoboth Circle, new construction, $50
Cin Con Electric, 1213 Bent Tree Lane, new construction, $50
Mckenney Electric, 33 Jenny Lynn Drive, remodel, $50
Michael Kee Electric, 400 S. Main St. No. 100, remodel, $50
Total fees: $1,264.34
Certificate of occupancy
Hite Construction, 905 Laurel Court
Scott Coleman Construction, 2304 Nathan Drive
Scott Coleman Construction, 2300 Nathan Drive
Steve Ward Construction, 6 E. Blackberry Ave.
Plumbing inspections and permits
Doug James Plumbing, 4 Overlook Road, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 26 Indian Trail, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 1917 W. Arch Ave., water/sewer service, $35
Andily Plumbing, 2 Country Club Circle, remodel, $50
Lindsey Plumbing, 2605 Oak Meadow Place, W/H changeout, $18
Brien Black Plumbing, 1 Woodcrest Drive, remodel, $50
Able Plumbing, 601 N. Main St., gas inspection, $35
Michael Linn Plumbing, 121 Liles Drive, double permit and re-inspeciton, $105
Crossfield Plumbing LLC, 118 Central Ave., remodel, $50
Robbins Plumbing, 1213 Bent Tree Lane, new construction, $50
Nabco, 415 Rodgers Drive, new construction, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 503 JK St., W/H changeout, $18
Michael Linn Plumbing, 924 Skyline Drive, remodel, $50
Shafer Plumbing, 1010 E. Lincoln Ave., remodel, $50
Ingram’s Plumbing, 808 N. Birch St., water/sewer service, $35
Hayes Plumbing, 1404 Ridge Field, new construction, $50
Shafer Plumbing, 6 E. Blackberry Ave., RPZ, $15
Doug James Plumbing, 509 N. Charles St., remodel, $50
Julian Plumbing, 1405 Forrest Drive, water/sewer service, $35
Andily Plumbing, 104 Madalyn Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Hayes Plumbing, 907 Laurel Court, new construction, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 32 White Oak Circle, W/H changeout, $18
B & W Plumbing, 105 Orchid Drive, remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 204 N. Hickory St., W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 101 Jawanda Lane, water/sewer service, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 919 Skyline Drive, gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 709 N. Sowell St., water/sewer service, $35
Isaac Evans Plumbing, 8 Robbye Lane, W/H changeout, $18
Michael Linn Plumbing, 18 River Ridge Road, water/sewer service, $35
Michael Linn Plumbing, 509 N. Turner St., gas inspection, $35
Total value: $1,129
Fence permits
Property owner, 413 Chesapeake Drive, $15
Property owner, 16 Jamestown Drive, $15
Property owner, 610 W. Race Ave., $15
Chris Price Home Improvement, 2005 Rehoboth Circle, $15
Conway Fence, 1029 Bent Tree Lane, $15
Faith Fence, 13 Jenny Lynne Drive, $15
Faith Fence, 8 Tina Circle, $15
Faith Fence, 2213 Clara St., $15
Faith Fence, 414 Crain Drive, $15
Faith Fence, 1001 Laurel Court, $15
Faith Fence, 36 Jamestown Drive, $15
Faith Fence, 33 Glenmere Drive, $15
Faith Fence, 1105 Creekstone Cove, $15
Faith Fence, 7 Tina Circle, $15
Property owner, 33 Foxboro Drive, $15
Faith Fence, 303 River Oaks Blvd., $15
Faith Fence, 1016 Golf Course Drive, $15
Total fees: $255
HVAC permits and inspections
Keith Inman, 1111 Janet Lane, new construction, $95
Billy Ellis Service, 305 Carriage Drive, changeout, $23
Noland Service, 115 N. Main St., changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 100 Post Oak Drive, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 2409 Deauville Circle, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 405 S. Poplar St., remodel, $110
Mason Heat & Air, 82 Rebecca Lane, changeout, $23
Mason Heat & Air, 105 Orchid Drive, ductwork, $35
Bruce’s Appli Sales and Service, 9 Marlaine Circle, changeout, $23
Cooper Heat & Air, 303 Meadow Lake Circle No. 4, changeout, $23
Air Care, 18 Jamestown Drive, changeout, $23
Airman, 7 Mohawk Drive, remodel, $50
Louis Cooper Heat & Air, 122 Charles Thomas Blvd., remodel, $50
Velvet Ridge Services, 1214 N. Main St., ductwork, $35
Harris Heat & Air, 25 Summit Drive, changeout, $23
Harris Heat & Air, 907 Merritt St., changeout, $23
Searcy Sheet Metal, 3213 E. Race Ave., vent-a-hood, $65
Billy Ellis Service, 6 Cloverly Place, changeout, $23
Nabco, 415 Rodgers Drive, new construction, $65
Noland Service, 2013 E. Race Ave., changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 1323 Bent Tree Lane, new construction, $65
Billy Ellis Service, 31 Robbye Lane, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 1213 Bent Tree Lane, new construction, $50
Mize Heat & Air, 3 Robinwood Drive, changeout, $23
Cooper Heat & Air, 417 Meadow Lake Circle No. 7, changeout, $23
Bruce’s Appli Sales & Service, 102 Tara Court, changeout, $23
S,S & L Heat & Air, 900 W. Race Ave., ductwork, $35
Air Care, 0 Ridge Road, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 611 N. Maple St., ductwork and changeout, $50
Billy Ellis Service, 2003 Rehoboth Circle, new construction, $50
Lasley Heating & Air, 401 Jimmy Carr Drive, new construction, $160
Mason Heat & Air, 605 Chrisp Ave. No. 7 D, changeout, $23
Bruce’s Appli Sales & Service, 2101 E. Moore Ave., changeout, $23
Jennings Heating & Cooling, 900 W. Race Ave., changeout, $23
Mason Heat & Air, 605 Chrisp Ave. 3B, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 17 Jenny Lynn Drive, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 927 Sinclair Court, new construction, $50
Mize Heat & Air, 22 Southwind Blvd., changeout, $23
Air Tech, 406 Audley Bolton Drive, changeout, $23
Total fees: $1,517
Re-inspections and fines
Linn’s Plumbing, 1323 Bent Tree Lane, re-inspection, $35
Total fees: $35
Accessory buildings
Property owner, 16 Jamestown Drive, $3,500, $23.75
Property owner, 30 Mohawk Drive, $4,300, $25.75
Property owner, 21 Summit Drive, $3,900, $24.75
Property owner, 2403 Cecil Tedder Drive, $3,000, $22.50
Total value: $14,700
Total fees: $96.75
Signs
Casey’s General Store, 3400 E. Race Ave., temporary, $15
Action Sign & Neon, 3301 E. Park Ave., $21,940, $69.85
Action Sign & Neon, 405 E. Booth Road, $20,730, $66.83
Nea Signs, 501 E. Race Ave., $3,801, $24.50
Total value: $46,471
Total fees: $176.18
Total value, April 2021: $3,147,147
Total fees, April 2021: $12,413.76
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Bald Knob Inspection Department for April 2021: (Each permit is followed by the address, value and fees.)
Remodel/addition single family
Heath Taylor Construction, 1260 Arkansas Highway 158, $300,$25
Michelle Connerley, 104 W. Market St., $200, $25
Scott Hudley, 209 W. Center St., $200, $25
Home Town Handy Man, 101 N. Hickory St., $100, $25
Sandra Castro, 2000 Arkansas Highway 367 N., $500, $25
Total value: $1,300
Total fees: $125
New commercial
Double J Construction, 3200 Arkansas Highway 367, $200,000, $144
Total value: $200,000
Total fees: $144
Electrical permits
Cin Con Electric, 2110 W. Union St., $4,000, $25
Brandon Yates, 3415 Arkansas Highway 367, $100, $25
Cin Con Electric, 211 W. Center St., $300, $25
Clariday Electric, 307 N. Main St., $750, $25
Keith Burns, 306 Arkansas Highway 367, $500, $25
Phillip Strickland, 1334 W. Union St., $700, $25
Total fees: $150
Plumbing inspections and permits
Kevin Durpreist Plumbing, $500, $25
Choate Plumbing, $5,200, $25
NEC Plumbing, $500, $25
Kirk O’Neal, $200, $25
Cody Hays, $300, $25
Total value: $6,700
Total fees: $125
HVAC permits and inspections
Mason Heating and Air, 101 N. Elm St., $5,000, $25
SS&L Heat and Air, 114 Northside Drive, $5,000, $25
Cooper Heat & Air, 301 W. Center St., $300, $25
Total value: $10,300
Total fees: $75
Total value, April 2021: $231,350
Total fees, April 2021: $619
