Susan’s Accessories Limited Liability Company, Susan Ruth Cain, 628 Blue Hole Road in Beebe, filed May 3, 2021.

5375 Pershing 1E LLC, Julian McFadden, 610 Whitney Lane in Kensett, filed May 4, 2021.

4242 Laclede 217 LLC, Julian McFadden, 610 Whitney Lane in Kensett, filed May 4, 2021.

Cash Flow Solutions of AR LLC, Steve Foster, 220 Sibley Trail in Searcy, filed May 4, 2021.

Ingram Investments LLC, Caleb Ingram, 1316 W. Booth Road in Searcy, filed May 5, 2021.

Karpe Diem Properties LLC, Derrek Goff, 615 W. Mississippi St. in Beebe, filed May 5, 2021.

Gtbd Investment No. 4 LLC, Golap K. Talukdar, 2319 Arkansas Highway 267 S. in Searcy, filed May 5, 2021.

Lucas Abbott Electric Inc., Lucas Ray Abbott, 107 Green Willow Lane in Searcy, filed May 6, 2021.

Bankruptcy filings

Justin Webb, 5032 Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia, document number 202111189, filed May 3, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Walden M. Cash.

Charles R. and Cynthia D. Copeland, 839 Sidon Road in Rose Bud, document number 202111202, filed May 4, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.

Ralph L. and Kathy L. Greenman, 237 Wooten Lane in McRae, document number 202111215, filed May 5, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Danyelle J. Walker.

Crystal R. Lovston, 107 Pierce Drive in Beebe, document number 202111243, filed May 7, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.

Marriages

Marriage licenses applied for through White County:

Thursday, May 6

Christopher Alan Garrett, 33, of Searcy and Brittney Michelle Novak, 33, of Bald Knob

Gabriel Blaine Whitaker, 19, of Beebe and Madison A’Nell Hulsey, 20, of Beebe

Eric Wayne Kyzer, 46, of Beebe and Christi Ann Barnes, 32, of Beebe

Friday, May 7

Zachary Ryan Settles, 25, of Irving, Texas, and Hannah Delores Williams, 25, of Irving, Texas

Shawn Patrick Critchlow, 61, of Pangburn and Carrie Lyn Smith, 46, of Pangburn

Robert Henry Barrett II, 36, of Searcy and Rebecca Brandyanne Heffing, 40, of Searcy

Mitchell Buck Henry, 25, of Beebe and Hope Danielle Weathers, 23, of Beebe

Jacob Dylan Brimer, 23, of Bradford and Kaci Elizabeth Mason, 21, of Junction City

Nicholas Keith Edwards, 37, of Beebe and Melissa Cardon Thorpe, 38, of Beebe

Monday, May 10

Kaleb Scott Martin, 22, of Bald Knob and Amber Nicole Arnett, 19, of Bald Knob

Donny Lee Park, 37, of Searcy and Hali Marie McGlothlin, 26, of Searcy

Kristopher Caleb Freeman, 22, of Searcy and Emilee Marie Boozer, 21, of Searcy

Santiago Hernandez Sanchez, 48, of Kensett and Julia Mendez Garcia, 42, of Kensett

Scotty A. Capps, 41, of Judsonia and Racheal Ann Cook, 43, of Judsonia

Rickey Shade Martin, 34, of McRae and Samantha Nicole Turner, 26, of Beebe

Jason Andrew Beauman, 48, of Searcy and Christina Marie Fintel, 45, of Searcy

Tuesday, May 11

Justin Martin Hajicek, 22, of Searcy and Kara Elizabeth Ferren, 23, of Searcy

Johnathan Craig Joslin, 23, of Searcy and Brittaney Nicole Bruce, 23, of Searcy

Wednesday, May 12

Aaron James Passmore, 22, of Searcy and Courtney Anne Kiefer, 21, of Searcy

Jeremy Roger Criss, 36, of Bald Knob and Sarah Catherine Avery, 32, of Bald Knob

Chase Alan Watkins, 33, of Bald Knob and Alicia Fay Smithson, 28, of Bald Knob

James Brent Taylor, 34, of Searcy and Cecelie Diane Loy, 30, of Searcy

Kyle Anthony Hilton, 34, of Searcy and Skylar Nichole Carpenter, 30, of Searcy

Jesse Allister Crisco, 24, of Beebe and Kaytlyn Ann Strayhorn, 22, of Beebe

Code Enforcement

The following are the monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for April 2021: (Each permit is followed by the address, value and fees.)

New single family

Paris T&C, 1404 Ridgefield Circle, $150,000, $377.50

Steve Ghent Construction, 1301 Ridgefield Circle, $160,000, $313.75

Steve Ghent Construction, 1401 Ridgefield Circle, $160,000, $313.75

Steve Ward Construction, 2822 W. Country Club, $440,000, $769.30

Total value: $910,000

Total fees: $1,774.30

Remodel/addition single family

Property owner, 509 N. Charles St., $5,000, $50

Property owner, 5 Grace Court, $2,500, $50

Connell Construction, 1 Woodcrest Drive, $10,000, $50

Dietz Construction, 924 Skyline Drive, $350,000, $890

Property owner, 900 W. Race Ace., $12,000, $90

Hays Investment Properties, 33 Jenny Lynn Drive, $45,000, $127.50

Faith Fence, 11 Blueridge Drive, $8,000, $50

Total value: $432,500

Total fees: $1,307.50

Add to commercial

Cline Construction, 118 Central Ave., $600,000, $1,615

CDI Contractors, 205 S. Spring St., $900,000, $2,365

Hart Construction, 1004 E. Lincoln Ave., $20,000, $65

Connell Construction, 1010 E. Lincoln Ave., $133,000, $347.50

WRF Management, 800 S. Main St., $75,000, $202.50

Vaughan Service, 600 E. Race Ave., $15,476, $53.69

Total value: $1,743,476

Total fees: $4,648.69

Demolition permits

Harding University, 203 S. Charles St., $35

Harding University, 1602 E. Park Ave., $35

Harding University, 201 S. Charles St., $35

Harding University, 210 S. Moss St., $35

CDI Contractors LLC, 300 S. Gum St., $35

CDI Contractors LLC, 210 W. Woodruff Ave., $35

Total $210

Electrical permits

Seark Services, 1319 Bent Tree Lane, new construction, $50

Cin Con Electric, 603 Ethel Drive, remodel, $50

Clairday Electric, 7 Mohawk Drive, remodel, $50

Carlton Webb Electric, 1004 E. Lincoln Ave., remodel, $50

Carlton Webb Electric, 1010 E. Lincoln Ave., remodel, $50

Stokes Electric, 509 N. Charles St., remodel, $50

American Electric Worx LLC, 900 W. Race Ave., remodel, $50

Stokes Electric, 13 Whippoorwill Drive, remodel, $50

Vaughan Service, 600 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50

Nabco, 415 Rodgers Drive, new construction, $50

Seark Services, 1323 Bent Tree Lane, new construction, $50

RRR Electric, 805 W. Academy Ave., remodel, $50

James D Smith Electric, 17 Jamestown Drive, remodel, $50

Hobby Electric, 118 Central Ave., remodel, $50

Atlantic Key Energy, 503 Key Largo Drive, solar panels, $25,735, $114.34

King Electric, 107 Orchid Drive, pool, $50

Stokes Electric, 611 N. Maple St., remodel, $50

Seark Services, 105 Orchid Drive, remodel, $50

Seark Services, 84 Country Club Circle, remodel, $50

Stokes Electric, 101 N. Benton St., remodel, $50

Roberson Electric, 2003 Rehoboth Circle, new construction, $50

Cin Con Electric, 1213 Bent Tree Lane, new construction, $50

Mckenney Electric, 33 Jenny Lynn Drive, remodel, $50

Michael Kee Electric, 400 S. Main St. No. 100, remodel, $50

Total fees: $1,264.34

Certificate of occupancy

Hite Construction, 905 Laurel Court

Scott Coleman Construction, 2304 Nathan Drive

Scott Coleman Construction, 2300 Nathan Drive

Steve Ward Construction, 6 E. Blackberry Ave.

Plumbing inspections and permits

Doug James Plumbing, 4 Overlook Road, W/H changeout, $18

Doug James Plumbing, 26 Indian Trail, W/H changeout, $18

Doug James Plumbing, 1917 W. Arch Ave., water/sewer service, $35

Andily Plumbing, 2 Country Club Circle, remodel, $50

Lindsey Plumbing, 2605 Oak Meadow Place, W/H changeout, $18

Brien Black Plumbing, 1 Woodcrest Drive, remodel, $50

Able Plumbing, 601 N. Main St., gas inspection, $35

Michael Linn Plumbing, 121 Liles Drive, double permit and re-inspeciton, $105

Crossfield Plumbing LLC, 118 Central Ave., remodel, $50

Robbins Plumbing, 1213 Bent Tree Lane, new construction, $50

Nabco, 415 Rodgers Drive, new construction, $50

Doug James Plumbing, 503 JK St., W/H changeout, $18

Michael Linn Plumbing, 924 Skyline Drive, remodel, $50

Shafer Plumbing, 1010 E. Lincoln Ave., remodel, $50

Ingram’s Plumbing, 808 N. Birch St., water/sewer service, $35

Hayes Plumbing, 1404 Ridge Field, new construction, $50

Shafer Plumbing, 6 E. Blackberry Ave., RPZ, $15

Doug James Plumbing, 509 N. Charles St., remodel, $50

Julian Plumbing, 1405 Forrest Drive, water/sewer service, $35

Andily Plumbing, 104 Madalyn Drive, W/H changeout, $18

Hayes Plumbing, 907 Laurel Court, new construction, $50

Doug James Plumbing, 32 White Oak Circle, W/H changeout, $18

B & W Plumbing, 105 Orchid Drive, remodel, $50

Doug James Plumbing, 204 N. Hickory St., W/H changeout, $18

Doug James Plumbing, 101 Jawanda Lane, water/sewer service, $35

Doug James Plumbing, 919 Skyline Drive, gas inspection, $35

Doug James Plumbing, 709 N. Sowell St., water/sewer service, $35

Isaac Evans Plumbing, 8 Robbye Lane, W/H changeout, $18

Michael Linn Plumbing, 18 River Ridge Road, water/sewer service, $35

Michael Linn Plumbing, 509 N. Turner St., gas inspection, $35

Total value: $1,129

Fence permits

Property owner, 413 Chesapeake Drive, $15

Property owner, 16 Jamestown Drive, $15

Property owner, 610 W. Race Ave., $15

Chris Price Home Improvement, 2005 Rehoboth Circle, $15

Conway Fence, 1029 Bent Tree Lane, $15

Faith Fence, 13 Jenny Lynne Drive, $15

Faith Fence, 8 Tina Circle, $15

Faith Fence, 2213 Clara St., $15

Faith Fence, 414 Crain Drive, $15

Faith Fence, 1001 Laurel Court, $15

Faith Fence, 36 Jamestown Drive, $15

Faith Fence, 33 Glenmere Drive, $15

Faith Fence, 1105 Creekstone Cove, $15

Faith Fence, 7 Tina Circle, $15

Property owner, 33 Foxboro Drive, $15

Faith Fence, 303 River Oaks Blvd., $15

Faith Fence, 1016 Golf Course Drive, $15

Total fees: $255

HVAC permits and inspections

Keith Inman, 1111 Janet Lane, new construction, $95

Billy Ellis Service, 305 Carriage Drive, changeout, $23

Noland Service, 115 N. Main St., changeout, $23

Mize Heat & Air, 100 Post Oak Drive, changeout, $23

Mize Heat & Air, 2409 Deauville Circle, changeout, $23

Mize Heat & Air, 405 S. Poplar St., remodel, $110

Mason Heat & Air, 82 Rebecca Lane, changeout, $23

Mason Heat & Air, 105 Orchid Drive, ductwork, $35

Bruce’s Appli Sales and Service, 9 Marlaine Circle, changeout, $23

Cooper Heat & Air, 303 Meadow Lake Circle No. 4, changeout, $23

Air Care, 18 Jamestown Drive, changeout, $23

Airman, 7 Mohawk Drive, remodel, $50

Louis Cooper Heat & Air, 122 Charles Thomas Blvd., remodel, $50

Velvet Ridge Services, 1214 N. Main St., ductwork, $35

Harris Heat & Air, 25 Summit Drive, changeout, $23

Harris Heat & Air, 907 Merritt St., changeout, $23

Searcy Sheet Metal, 3213 E. Race Ave., vent-a-hood, $65

Billy Ellis Service, 6 Cloverly Place, changeout, $23

Nabco, 415 Rodgers Drive, new construction, $65

Noland Service, 2013 E. Race Ave., changeout, $23

Mize Heat & Air, 1323 Bent Tree Lane, new construction, $65

Billy Ellis Service, 31 Robbye Lane, changeout, $23

Billy Ellis Service, 1213 Bent Tree Lane, new construction, $50

Mize Heat & Air, 3 Robinwood Drive, changeout, $23

Cooper Heat & Air, 417 Meadow Lake Circle No. 7, changeout, $23

Bruce’s Appli Sales & Service, 102 Tara Court, changeout, $23

S,S & L Heat & Air, 900 W. Race Ave., ductwork, $35

Air Care, 0 Ridge Road, changeout, $23

Searcy Heat & Air, 611 N. Maple St., ductwork and changeout, $50

Billy Ellis Service, 2003 Rehoboth Circle, new construction, $50

Lasley Heating & Air, 401 Jimmy Carr Drive, new construction, $160

Mason Heat & Air, 605 Chrisp Ave. No. 7 D, changeout, $23

Bruce’s Appli Sales & Service, 2101 E. Moore Ave., changeout, $23

Jennings Heating & Cooling, 900 W. Race Ave., changeout, $23

Mason Heat & Air, 605 Chrisp Ave. 3B, changeout, $23

Mize Heat & Air, 17 Jenny Lynn Drive, changeout, $23

Mize Heat & Air, 927 Sinclair Court, new construction, $50

Mize Heat & Air, 22 Southwind Blvd., changeout, $23

Air Tech, 406 Audley Bolton Drive, changeout, $23

Total fees: $1,517

Re-inspections and fines

Linn’s Plumbing, 1323 Bent Tree Lane, re-inspection, $35

Total fees: $35

Accessory buildings

Property owner, 16 Jamestown Drive, $3,500, $23.75

Property owner, 30 Mohawk Drive, $4,300, $25.75

Property owner, 21 Summit Drive, $3,900, $24.75

Property owner, 2403 Cecil Tedder Drive, $3,000, $22.50

Total value: $14,700

Total fees: $96.75

Signs

Casey’s General Store, 3400 E. Race Ave., temporary, $15

Action Sign & Neon, 3301 E. Park Ave., $21,940, $69.85

Action Sign & Neon, 405 E. Booth Road, $20,730, $66.83

Nea Signs, 501 E. Race Ave., $3,801, $24.50

Total value: $46,471

Total fees: $176.18

Total value, April 2021: $3,147,147

Total fees, April 2021: $12,413.76

The following are the monthly permit reports for the Bald Knob Inspection Department for April 2021: (Each permit is followed by the address, value and fees.)

Remodel/addition single family

Heath Taylor Construction, 1260 Arkansas Highway 158, $300,$25

Michelle Connerley, 104 W. Market St., $200, $25

Scott Hudley, 209 W. Center St., $200, $25

Home Town Handy Man, 101 N. Hickory St., $100, $25

Sandra Castro, 2000 Arkansas Highway 367 N., $500, $25

Total value: $1,300

Total fees: $125

New commercial

Double J Construction, 3200 Arkansas Highway 367, $200,000, $144

Total value: $200,000

Total fees: $144

Electrical permits

Cin Con Electric, 2110 W. Union St., $4,000, $25

Brandon Yates, 3415 Arkansas Highway 367, $100, $25

Cin Con Electric, 211 W. Center St., $300, $25

Clariday Electric, 307 N. Main St., $750, $25

Keith Burns, 306 Arkansas Highway 367, $500, $25

Phillip Strickland, 1334 W. Union St., $700, $25

Total fees: $150

Plumbing inspections and permits

Kevin Durpreist Plumbing, $500, $25

Choate Plumbing, $5,200, $25

NEC Plumbing, $500, $25

Kirk O’Neal, $200, $25

Cody Hays, $300, $25

Total value: $6,700

Total fees: $125

HVAC permits and inspections

Mason Heating and Air, 101 N. Elm St., $5,000, $25

SS&L Heat and Air, 114 Northside Drive, $5,000, $25

Cooper Heat & Air, 301 W. Center St., $300, $25

Total value: $10,300

Total fees: $75

Total value, April 2021: $231,350

Total fees, April 2021: $619

