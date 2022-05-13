New Incorporation and LLC filings
Emma Flores Memorial Scholarship Inc., Nikki Nacole Cook-Wolff, 145 Deer Road in Rose Bud, filed May 2, 2022.
Butts Ag Consulting LLC, Liberty Elizabeth Butts, 155 Donald Choate Road in Beebe, filed May 2, 2022.
Poole & Swain Holdings LLC, Jason Swain, 900 Holmes Road in Searcy, filed May 2, 2022.
Worden Girlz Designs Inc., Amanda Dawn Vickers, 145 Gibbons Estate in Beebe, filed May 3, 2022.
Chambers Lawn Service LLC, Gabriel Edward Chambers, 326 Vernon Harvey Road in Beebe, filed May 3, 2022.
Peters Enterprises LLC, Nancy Nicole Peters, 6 Fernhill Place in Searcy, filed May 3, 2022.
Magwood Properties LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed May 3, 2022.
ANP Holdings LLC, Ashley Nicole Powell, 3206 Langley Drive in Searcy, filed May 3, 2022.
Exodus Recovery, Jacob Bumpous, 977 Velvet Ridge Road in Bradford, filed May 4, 2022.
Minyard Properties LLC, Curtis Williams Jr., CPA Pa, 508 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed May 4, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Terry Lenn Sanders, 504 N. Hussey St. in Searcy, document number 202211132, filed May 2, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Brian C. Wilson.
Alicia Hamner, 2602 Ridgewood Road in Searcy, document number 202211141, filed May 3, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Alan Esley Webber, 907 Randall Drive in Searcy, document number 202211174, filed May 6, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Joseph Charles Kostreva, 115 Tanner Road in Searcy, document number 202211206, filed May 9, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Kyle Havner.
Jimmy D. and Clarissa D. White, 110 S. First St. in Searcy, document number 202211218, filed May 10, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, May 5
Robyn Marshal Pinasco, 28, of Romance and Caroline Grace Wheeler, 27, of Romance
Friday, May 6
Jacob Allen Gilleand, 31, of Bald Knob and Tara Shyann Lawson, 27, of Bald Knob
David Scott Kemp, 44, of Beebe and Brittany Christine Askins, 23, of Beebe
Wesley Joseph Walls II, 23, of Judsonia and Shasta Marie Moseley, 23, of Judsonia
Azim Arip Bakeev, 22, of Searcy and Bailey Addison Johnson, 20, of Searcy
Jimmy Lee Greenawalt, 43, of Beebe and Amber Renee Jackson, 39, of Beebe
James Darrin Duncan, 44, of Searcy and Crystal Gail Wilson, 44, of Searcy
Tuesday, May 10
Kemar Kentrell Coleman, 24, of Searcy and Destiny Renee Paleafei, 19, of Searcy
William James Ashburn, 21, of Huntsville, Ala., and Emma Forest Howell, 23, of Bentonville
Bradley Neele Worthington, 23, of Beebe and Brittany Lauren Jackson, 24, of Beebe
Wednesday, May 11
Brison Gregory Davenport, 20, of Searcy and Marianna Kersey Richey, 21, of Searcy
Thursday, May 12
Reggie Lamar Rucker Jr., 24, of Searcy and Victoria Dian Langston, 22, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, May 3
Plaintiff Kelli Brown and defendant Johnny Brown; married June 10, 1983; filed Oct. 19, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Charlotte Chandler and defendant Michael Chandler; married June 9, 2002; filed Nov. 19, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kevin Hale and defendant Ronda Hale; married Oct. 17, 2020; filed Feb. 10, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Celeste Thomas and defendant Michael Thomas; married Dec. 14, 2018; filed Feb. 11, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Samantha Brannon and defendant Dakota Brannon; married Sept. 20, 2019; filed Feb. 11, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Rebecca Craig and defendant Timothy Craig; married Sept. 2, 2006; filed Feb. 22, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sandra Howard and defendant Gregory Howard; married May 13, 1995; filed Feb. 25, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Michael Rolland and defendant Tiffany Rolland; married Aug. 8, 2009; filed March 1, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ariel Hollingshead and defendant Jonathan Turner; married Jan. 23, 2020; filed March 1, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Austin Bennett and defendant Ashley Montieth; married Sept. 6, 2019; filed March 2, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
