New Incorporation and LLC filings
Country Garden Zhu Inc., Wu Zhu, 1513 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed April 19, 2021.
Stave & Barley LLC, Jason S. Kelley, 2898 W. Country Club Road in Searcy, filed April 20, 2021.
Akin Lawn Care Services LLC, Brandi Akin, 308 Crain Drive in Searcy, filed April 21, 2021.
Nuttin Like It LLC, Lester Lee Larkin, 488 Honey Hill Road in Searcy, filed April 21, 2021.
Platinum Logistics LLC, Devin Bryant, 105 Timber Creek Circle in Rose Bud, filed April 21, 2021.
Backwoods Commercial Fishing Co., Julius Cooperwood, 124 S. Elm Terrace in Searcy, filed April 21, 2021.
Jmyles Hair Care LLC, Joseph Laray Myles, 3005 Hawkins Drive in Searcy, filed April 21, 2021.
Sunman Trucking Company LLC, Stacy Mitchell Sr., 2 Colonial Height No. 1 in Searcy, filed April 22, 2021.
Seeds of Change PLLC, Steven G. Armitage, 502 N. Hussey St. in Searcy, filed April 22, 2021.
Bustin Cole Transport LLC, David Thomas Cole, 189 Earnie Atkins Road in Pangburn, filed April 22, 2021.
Wise Cleaning Services LLC, Shane Wise, 105 Wildflower Drive in Beebe, filed April 23, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Jody Hughes, 300 E. Idaho St. Apt. A in Beebe, document number 202111115, filed April 23, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Anh-Thu C. Doan.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, April 22
Joshua R. Lackey, 37, of Searcy and Jessica Nicole Bennett, 30, of Searcy
Friday, April 23
Brady Lee Johnson, 22, of Pangburn and Raven Lynn Randolph, 21, of Smithville
Robert Allan Bray, 54, of Beebe and Annmarie Stephens, 53, of Beebe
Monday, April 26
Michaela Renee Wine, 25, of Searcy and Barbara Lynn Trosper. 28, of Searcy
Juan Antonio Romero Estrada, 20, of Newport and Analy Olvera, 21, of Newport
Tuesday, April 27
Brandon Clay Reeves, 32, of Searcy and Geneva A. Martin, 32, of Searcy
Thursday, April 29
Robert J. Davis, 41, of Bradford and Kari Lynn Hartsfield, 24, of Bradford
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Thursday, April 29
Plaintiff Cheyenne Stacy and defendant Billy Stacy; married March 27, 2018; filed Jan. 19, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Keri Haggerty and defendant John Haggerty; married July 4, 2017; filed Aug. 7, 2019; three children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Christy Stallings and defendant Lance Stallings; married March 17, 2013; filed Dec. 8, 2020; alimony was granted; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sandra Helfer and defendant Christopher Helfer; married Oct. 16, 2010; filed Feb. 3, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Madeline Miller and defendant Caleb Miller of White County; married Dec. 14, 2019; filed Feb. 22, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Shaina Bailey and defendant Justin Bailey; married May 5, 2001; filed March 2, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jessica Spegal and defendant Matthew Spegal; married Nov. 23, 2015; filed March 15, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sharon Davis and defendant Howell Davis of Independence County; married Jan. 25, 2003; filed March 21, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Nicholas Page and defendant Brooklyn Page; married June 7, 2019; filed March 24, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Jessica Wylie and defendant James Wylie; married July 7, 2001; filed Jan. 22, 2020; five children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff James Taylor and defendant Cassie Taylor; married Dec. 27, 2009; filed Jan. 12, 2021; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Priscilla Clark and defendant Mark Clark; married May 28, 1982; filed Jan. 19, 2021; alimony was granted; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jessica James and defendant Nathan James; married Jan. 23, 2004; filed Jan. 25, 2021; two children affected; alleged cause: habitual drunkenness.
Plaintiff Damon Siler and defendant Rebecca Siler; married June 1, 2013; filed Dec. 26, 2019; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Audra Tucker and defendant Christopher Tucker; married Feb. 14, 2010; filed March 3, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brandy Gaithright and defendant Jonathon Gaithright; married March 23, 2016; filed March 30, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Bryan Bayless and defendant Bridgette Bayless of White County; filed March 30, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Larry McGehee and defendant Tresta McGehee; married Dec. 29, 2016; filed July 22, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Marla Young and defendant Matthew Young; married June 10, 2013; filed July 23, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brandon Pruitt and defendant Jennifer Pruitt of White County; married Sept. 21, 2011; filed July 29, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.