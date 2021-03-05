New Incorporation and LLC filings
Housedashplus Cleaning LLC, Raymond M. Haddix Jr., 309 E. Race Ave. Suite A in Searcy, filed Feb. 22, 2021.
Barebeach Tanning & Spa LLC, Lisa Mann, 2717 Jackson 4 in Bradford, filed Feb. 22, 2021.
Natalie Blann Photography LLC, Natalie Blann, 12 Meadowview Drive in Searcy, filed Feb. 24, 2021.
Cathouse Fireworks LLC, Robert G. Belew, 34 Southpointe in Searcy, filed Feb. 24, 2021.
Grumpy’s Getaway LLC, Angie Mix, 442 Arkansas Highway 5 in Rose Bud, filed Feb. 26, 2021.
Roc-City 365 LLC, Charles S. Williams, 501 Windwood Drive in Beebe, filed Feb. 26, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Brenda I. Junior, 706 U.S. Highway 64 E. in Bald Knob, document number 202110470, filed Feb. 22, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Kent Pray.
Gerald Ray and Lucinda Kay Knapp, 15 Old River Road in Pangburn, document number 202110493, filed Feb. 24, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Steven Edward Reid, 4191 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Searcy, document number 202110494, filed Feb. 24, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Steven P. Powell, 205 Carmichael Road in Searcy, document number 202110551, filed March 1, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Johnathon D. Burgess.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Feb. 25
Thomas M. Krousey, 59, of Searcy and Magdalena Chavex Botello, 56, of Searcy
Jacob Albert Lynn Cook, 22, of Judsonia and Shaina Delynn Tinnin, 19, of Searcy
Friday, Feb. 26
Scotty Ray Whitcomb Jr., 27, of Beebe and Destiny Monee Anderson, 21, of Beebe
Nathaniel D. Hendrix II, 30, of Bald Knob and Cori Leeann Prince, 23, of Bald Knob
Wesley Allen Kellough, 20, of Searcy and Faith Nicole Williams, 22, of Searcy
Brittany Leigh Richardson, 31, of Ward and Leslie S. Venable, 38, of Ward
Monday, March 1
Joshua Robert James Cruicks, 36, of Searcy and Lexi Star Danielson, 23, of Heber Springs
Jeffrey Todd Landers, 31, of Maumelle and Brittney Ann Kennedy, 32, of Austin
Jesse Wade Spencer, 26, of Searcy and Ronda Montey, 29, of Searcy
Henry Lee Barber Jr., 40, of Searcy and Natasha Renee Baker, 37, of Searcy
Tuesday, March 2
Joseph Dale Askins, 21, of El Paso and Olivia Rose Bradford, 18, of McRae
Wednesday, March 3
Robert Wade Bailey, 33, of Searcy and Abby Nicole Shannahan, 30, of Humnoke
Jimmy L. Jaco, 38, of Pleasant Plains and Elizabeth Lee Cheff, 34, of Judsonia
William Mychael Lewis, 32, of Judsonia and Samantha Ann Eiggs, 27, of Judsonia
Joshua Brayden Pylant, 20, of Searcy and Olivia Eleese Sims, 20, of Searcy
Tyson Doward Haddock, 38, of Kensett and Meghann L. Holmes, 35, of Searcy
Thursday, March 4
Peyton Neil Gilmore, 19, of Beebe and Adelaide Paige Vaughan, 18, of Beebe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.