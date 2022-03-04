New Incorporation and LLC filings
Martin Land Services LLC, Christie Martin, 601 Varnell St. in Judsonia, filed Feb. 21, 2022.
Triple P Equine Massage & Services LLC, Mallory Lynn Pate, 527 Little Red Mountain Road in Pangburn, filed Feb. 22, 2022.
Craft Trucking LLC, Benjamin Craft, 342 Blue Hole Road in Beebe, filed Feb. 22, 2022.
Merkel Construction & Excavating LLC, James Crutcher Merkel, 177 Chase Lane in Beebe, filed Feb. 22, 2022.
Red River Plumbing & Mechanical LLC, David Adam Harper, 135 Tree Lakes Court in Searcy, filed Feb. 22, 2022.
Wiggfam Investments LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Feb. 24, 2022.
Hill Top Home Inspections LLC, Jacob David Boyce, 245 Byars Road in Beebe, filed Feb. 24, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Tommy and Kathy Turner, 610 Rhode Island St. in Beebe, document number 202210491, filed Feb. 25, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Suzette Dillard, 298 Coombe Road in Bald Knob, document number 202210502, filed Feb. 28, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Vanessa C. Adams.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Monday, Feb. 28
Tristan Lynn Session, 21, of Higden and Haven McKenzie Sprouse, 19, of Rose Bud
Daniel Eugene Seigriest, 39, of Bradford and Ashley Nicole Medlock, 39, of Bradford
Alan Lynn Manley, 58, of McRae and Camellia Gail McGill, 33, of McRae
Shannon Dakota Betts, 22, of Searcy and Dakota Paige Edwards, 23, of Searcy
Tuesday, March 1
Trey Aaron Martin, 24, of Searcy and Mikaela Elizabeth Meyer, 22, of Searcy
Richard Dallas Musgrove, 31, of Searcy and Laura Rachel Hill, 33, of Searcy
Derek Matthew Chapps, 35, of Bald Knob and Miranda Elesabeth Roddy, 23, of Bald Knob
Matthew Alan Smith, 21, of Searcy and Courtney Lea Daniel, 28, of Searcy
Haley Brooke Pyle, 27, of Bald Knob and Skyla Lashae Meachum, 26, of Bald Knob
Wednesday, March 2
Jonathan Lee Murphy, 47, of Searcy and Danielle Elaine Glover, 40, of Searcy
Joshua Allen Sledd, 38, of Searcy and Monica Jane Lovejoy, 37, of El Paso
Thursday, March 3
Andrew Ray Hoffman, 42, of Searcy and Andrea Beth Owens, 52, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, March 1
Plaintiff Bobbie Haven and defendant Nick Haven of White County; married June 12, 2010; filed Jan. 5, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Steve Glover and defendant Alma Glover; married Sept. 20, 2020; filed Jan. 10, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sara Carrillo and defendant Jorge Romero; married Dec. 17, 2019; filed Jan. 10, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Dennis English and defendant Mendy English; married Nov. 23, 2016; filed Jan. 12, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Breana Mangan and defendant Christian Mangan of Lonoke County; married June 5, 2021; filed Jan. 14, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Andy Hood and defendant Kari Hood; married June 20, 2009; filed Jan. 24, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.