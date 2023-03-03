New Incorporation and LLC filings
Angry Beavers Earth Works LLC, Shannon M. Howard, 503 Galina St. in Beebe, filed Feb. 20, 2023. (Reinstatement)
Marcy Mercer Counseling Inc., Marcy E. Mercer, 1635 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, filed Feb. 21, 2023. (Reinstatement)
Southwind Estates Property Owner’s Association, 2221 Benton St. in Searcy, filed Feb. 22, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
Creative Group of AR, Timothy Westbrook, 3206 Saddlebrook Drive in Searcy, filed Feb. 22, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
RX Hunters Inc., Joseph Lee Davis, 531 Miller Road in Judsonia, filed Feb. 23, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
White County Historical Society Inc., Shelly Churchwell, 249 Arkansas Highway 305 S. in Searcy, filed Feb. 24, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
Ripple’s Inc., Michael Doyle, 3066 Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia, filed Feb. 24, 2023. (Reinstatement)
Bankruptcy filings
Filmore H. Wilson, 1022 W. Wilbur D. Mills Ave in Kensett, document number 202310460, filed Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Stephen Michael and Samantha A. Hayner, 736 Arkansas Highway 5 in Rose Bud, document number 202310502, filed Feb. 23, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Jacob Brooks, 616 County Line Road in Rose Bud, document number 202310537, filed Feb. 24, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Feb. 23
Kenneth James Whitehead, 22, of Beebe and Jennifer Renee Barger, 23, of Beebe
Wyatt Noah Barnes, 23, of Searcy and Katie Elizabeth Fennell, 22, of Jonesboro
Friday, Feb. 24
Juan Antonio Torres Rodriguez, 41, of Searcy and Karmen N. Rhodes, 31, of Searcy
Carson Kemp Dycus, 23, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and Addison Leigh Butler, 23, of Searcy
Barlin James Brown, 24, of Bald Knob and Sidney Briann Dawson, 24, of Bald Knob
Roger Brian Robertson, 18, of Searcy and Madison Amber Coughlin, 20, of Bradford
Kenyata Kentrell Sherman, 27, of Judsonia and Shelby Diane McDonald, 27, of Judsonia
Anthony Wayne James, 56, of Bald Knob and Yolanda Clarice Popplewell, 46, of Searcy
Monday, Feb. 27
Brian James Cox, 30, of Augusta and Tracy Doris Carter, 48, of Augusta
Jessie James Williams, 77, of Beebe and Shelley Jean Williams, 62, of Arundel, Maine
Bobby Joe Toddy Jr., 26, of Searcy and Veronica Gayle Richardson, 30, of Searcy
Wednesday, March 1
Jordan Michael Linn, 29, of Searcy and Veronica Gayle Richardson, 30, of Searcy
Seungdo Ham, 31, of Searcy and Devin Grace Hoofman, 24, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Wednesday, March 1
Plaintiff Donnie Street and defendant Paula Street; married Feb. 23, 1999; filed Jan. 4, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Thomas Reed and defendant Krista Reed; married March 22, 2014; filed Krista Reed; married March 22, 2014; filed Jan. 9, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kristina Busbea and defendant James Busbea; married Jan. 30, 2018; filed Jan. 13, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kyrie Welch and defendant John Chess; married April 13, 2020; filed Jan. 23, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Michael Monday and defendant Lauren Gordon; married May 16, 2016; filed Jan. 24, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Rhonda Raper and defendant Christopher Raper; married April 15, 2011; filed Jan. 30, 2023; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Samuel Bryan and defendant Janet Bryan; unknown marriage date; filed May 13, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ashley Dunkin and defendant Travis Dunkin; married June 5, 2011; filed May 13, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kayla Welch and defendant Jonathan Welch; married Sept. 10, 2011; filed May 24, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
