New Incorporation and LLC filings
Alzheimer’s & Dementia Management PLLC, Yolanda R. Madar, 151 Liles Road in Beebe, filed March 16, 2021.
Finish Dentless LLC, Rodney Garrett Wright, 654 Albert Hill Road in Bald Knob, filed March 17, 2021.
Meg Jennings LLC, Margaret Nicole Jennings, 378 Georgia Ridge Road in Searcy, filed March 17, 2021.
AIG Reality LLC, David Childs, 104 Hunter Road in Searcy, filed March 17, 2021.
Muvibz Media Inc., Indiana Retana, 509 N. Cross St. in Searcy, filed March 18, 2021.
Shades of Gray Auction Services LLC, Charles L. Gray, 5141 Arkansas Highway 13 in Searcy, filed March 18, 2021.
Cactus Investments LLC, Glenn Lee Dillard, 128 Clair Cove in Searcy, filed March 19, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Kimberly Renee Emmons, 302 Brandon St. in Bald Knob, document number 202110696, filed March 15, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Sandra Heathscott, 1027 Hope Lane in Searcy, document number 202110701, filed March 16, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Brian C. Wilson.
Kathy L. Hall, 145 Belinda Lane in Beebe, document number 202110706, filed March 16, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Brandon M. Haubert.
Cody Wayne Evans, 108 David Court in Romance, document number 202110709, filed March 16, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Kathy A. Cruz.
Jimmy B. Young Jr. and Courtney C. Young, 1805 Sara Court in Searcy, document number 202110716, filed March 16, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Mary Dawn Hoover, 182 Charles Bass Road in Beebe, document number 202110754, filed March 19, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Barry and Lindsay Simmons, 110 Mount Moriah Drive in McRae, document number 202110755, fled March 19, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Brandon M. Haubert.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, March 19
Christopher S. Uekman, 38, of Cabot and Amanda Bea Dodson, 31, of Cabot
Peyton Ryan Rickett, 23, of Searcy and Erin Rebekah Reaper, 20, of Searcy
Monday, March 22
Caleb Joseph Allen Ross, 24, of Judsonia and Kaylee Levaughn Montgomery, 21, of Judsonia
Jesse Clinton Pierce, 22, of Manila and Katelyn Michelle Hood, 23, of Manila
Tyler Brooks Watson, 27, of Searcy and Autumn Nicole Bullard, 24, of Searcy
Jacob Daniel Phillips, 21, of Judsonia and Hannah Elizabeth Cole, 20, of Bald Knob
Tuesday, March 23
Jaylen Martez Wade, 20, of Beebe and Kylee Deann Dover, 18, of Beebe
Joshua A. Rapier, 34, of McRae and Jessica Lavon Smith, 28, of McRae
Warren David Andrew Newel, 28, of Bald Knob and Angela Annette Shourd, 40, of Bald Knob
Patrick Wayne Hazelip, 28, of Searcy and Tonya Nicole Dickey Ricker, 28, of Searcy
Matthew Allen Matlock, 26, of Beebe and Skylar Leigh Taylor, 21, of Beebe
Matthew Brian Quinlan, 60, of Beebe and Rona Marie Deller, 59, of Beebe
Wednesday, March 24
Jeremy Allan Slatton, 30, of Searcy and Keirstyn Elizabeth Kittler, 25, of Searcy
Colby W. Leonard, 32, of Bald Knob and Jeri Diane Parish, 26, of Bald Knob
Thursday, March 25
Kyle Randy Toler, 39, of Searcy and Tara D. Green, 38, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Wednesday, March 17
Plaintiff Analisa Thompson and defendant Michael Thompson; married July 11, 2020; filed Jan. 5, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Amy Duke and defendant Matthew Duke of Independence County; married March 18, 2011; filed Jan. 7, 2021; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Joseph Norman and defendant Michala Stahl; married Sept. 3, 2020; filed Jan. 12, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Eva Melton and defendant Gary Melton; married Oct. 14, 2013; filed Jan. 14, 2021; alimony was granted; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brian Cook and defendant Tiffany Cook; married April 21, 1987; filed Jan. 27, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Kathy Laferney and defendant Scott Laferney; married June 27, 1987; filed Sept. 26, 2018; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jason Beauman and defendant Samantha Beauman; married Oct. 11, 2002; filed July 25, 2019; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Benjamin Martin and defendant Kaelin Martin; married Sept. 13, 2014; filed Nov. 18, 2019; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Caleb Cooley and defendant Katie Cooley; married Oct. 10, 2019; filed Feb. 27, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tim Ballard and defendant Julie Ballard; married June 16, 2000; filed March 17, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Margaret Mabary and defendant Leon Mabary of White County; married April 14, 1967; filed April 27, 2020; alimony was granted; case was contested; alleged cause: continuous separation.
