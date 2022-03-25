New Incorporation and LLC filings
Oak Estates LLC, Cody J. Sparlin, 3675 Little Rock Road in Rose Bud, filed March 14, 2022.
BW RE Solutions LLC, Elizabeth B Meacham, 112 Larkspur Drive in Searcy, filed March 14, 2022.
Rock City Flips LLC, Elizabeth Megan Thomas, 1550 Arkansas Highway 31 N. in Beebe, filed March 14, 2022.
Purposeful Thinking Counseling LLC, Maekellie Marie Smith, 2630 Ridgewood Road in Searcy, filed March 14, 2022.
Black Cat Stitches LLC, Tia Callarman, 105 Apple Blossom Lane in Beebe, filed March 14, 2022.
Kade & Jade Bundles LLC, Atlantis Ball, 2001 Quality Drive in Searcy, filed March 15, 2022.
W&J Home Improvements LLC, Eric D. Webb, 3860 Arkansas Highway 267 S. in Beebe, filed March 15, 2022.
Dkee Inc., James Denton McDonald Jr., 441 Llama Drive in Searcy, filed March 15, 2022.
Sunrise Donuts Searcy LLC, Ramy Leang, 508 Wycliffe Drive in Searcy, filed March 15, 2022.
Correctemp LLC, James D. Rogers, 115 Ridge Road in Beebe, filed March 16, 2022.
Patricia & Giovanni Avila Trucking LLC, Giovanni Avila, 555 Miller Road in Judsonia, filed March 16, 2022.
MN Cleaning Service LLC, Kalynn Jackson, 2305A E. Moore Ave. in Searcy, filed March 16, 2022.
Kenneth Mooney Directional Consultant LLC, Kenneth Mooney, 4301 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bald Knob, filed March 16, 2022.
PCC Heat & Air LLC, Andrew Barnett, 190 Panther Creek Road in Searcy, filed March 17, 2022.
Sherwood’s Sweets LLC, Joanne Kimberly Sherwood, 1446 Missile Base Road in Judsonia, filed March 17, 2022.
White County Kennel Club, Terry McGowan, 112 Webb Hill Road in McRae, filed March 17, 2022.
Amazing Grace Children’s Boutique LLC, Vanessa Frizzell, 576 Dewey Road in Searcy, filed March 17, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Benjamin and Desiree Cooper, 110 Cooper Road in Judsonia, document number 202210710, filed March 17, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory W. Harris.
Carrie LeClair, 120 Stoney Ridge Circle in Beebe, document number 202210724, filed March 18, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Foster and April Baker, 48 Mohawk Drive in Searcy, document number 202210731, filed March 18, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Jeremy Bueker.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, March 18
Michael Jason Boyster, 48, of Bald Knob and Melissa Diane Bradley, 52, of Bald Knob
Maverick John Pearrow, 27, of Bald Knob and Brooklyn Dashae Bays, 24, of Bald Knob
Monday, March 21
Bryan Wayne Marshall, 60, of Bald Knob and Dana Caye Ritter, 56, of Searcy
Zachary Taylor Rose, 18, of Pangburn and Kaitlyn Nikole Hodge, 18, of Pangburn
Tuesday, March 22
Henry Dwayne Reeves, 44, of Searcy and Rachel Suzanne Reeves, 39, of Searcy
Spender Lee Starkey, 26, of Batesville and Rebecca Lynn Bland, 23, of Batesville
Wednesday, March 23
Shawn Yong Crawford, 31, of Searcy and Candis Renee Sunday, 29, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, March 1
Plaintiff Catherine Holland and defendant James Holland; married Sept. 1, 1981; filed Dec. 21, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ronald Worley and defendant Britney Worley; married March 23, 2020; filed Dec. 21, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ashley Holland and defendant Jesse Holland; married Sept. 28, 2016; filed Dec. 27, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Emily Ann Holloway and defendant Garrett Holloway; married Dec. 11, 2020; filed Dec. 28, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
