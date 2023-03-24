Bankruptcy filings
Greg Schneider, 1550 El Paso Road in El Paso, document number 202310755, filed March 15, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Preston W. and Lisa McGriff, 605 Crestwood Drive in Beebe, document number 202310766, filed March 16, 2023, Chapter 13, attorney: Kent Pray.
David Day, 409 N. Vinity St. in Searcy, document number 202310790, filed March 17, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Kyle Foster, 2192 Holmes Road in Searcy, document number 202310797, filed March 17, 2023, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
James Quinn, 3537 Union Hill Road in Bradford, document number 202310799, filed March 19, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Johnathon D. Burgess.
Devin Blackwell, 102 W. Lauren Lane in Searcy, document number 202310816, filed March 20, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Felisha F. Wirt, 184 Oakdale Church Road in Judsonia, document number 202310823, filed March 21, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Wednesday, March 15
Jacob Kyle Brimer, 21, of Bald Knob and Anna Jean Pearrow, 21, of Bald Knob
Thursday, March 16
Keiler James Bailey, 26, of Rose Bud and Tiffany Ann Walls, 24, of Rose Bud
Kevin Blake Speegle, 26, of Beebe and Samantha Maria Dailey, 35, of Beebe
Friday, March 17
William Terral James, 43, of Bald Knob and Jennifer Lee Tubbs, 42, of Newport
Kevin Wayne Smith, 50, of Searcy and Lynsey Noel Qualls, 34, of Searcy
Payton Race Free, 21, of Romance and Alexandria Nicole Cupp, 21, of Romance
Monday, March 20
Andrew Mitchell Rardin, 23, of Searcy and Taylor Suzanne Branum, 23, of Kennett, Mo.
Troy Dewayne Robinson III, 31, of Bald Knob and Destiny Desha Watkins, 20, of Judsonia
Tuesday, March 21
Spencer Morgan Keith Johns, 27, of Augusta and Sara Rose Teresa Ann Ashby, 26, of Augusta
Maverick Troy Tounzen, 22, of Edgemont and Taylor Shyann Knapp, 23, of Edgemont
Scott Lee Phillips, 36, of Bald Knob and Ashley Marie Quattlebaum, 35, of Bald Knob
Wednesday, March 22
Dustin John James Rusk, 34, of Bald Knob and Megan Lee Biram, 31, of Bald Knob
Dexter William Wilhite, 20, of Beebe and Ashlee Rhiannon McCallie, 20, of Beebe
The monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for February 2023 are now available online at www.thedailycitizen.com.
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
