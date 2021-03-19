New Incorporation and LLC filings
Cochran LLC, Diane R. Cochran, 434 Collins Road in Searcy, filed March 8, 2021.
Heartwood House LLC, Amanda Hardison, 3 Summit Circle in Searcy, filed March 8, 2021.
Home Solutions & Holdings LLC, Victoria N. Mumford, 107 Chimney Rock Road in Beebe, filed March 8, 2021.
Ephesians 5:8 Ministries, Jacob Dixon, 4 Cathy Drive in Searcy, filed March 9, 2021.
Price Therapy Services LLC, Dedra Price, 303 Billy Davis Drive in Searcy, filed March 9, 2021.
FDOK LLC, Patrick Connell, 1600 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed March 9, 2021.
C&E Auto Sales LLC, Charles D. Smith, 18 Stoneybrook Lane in Searcy, filed March 10, 2021.
Unity Health-Jacksonville, Steven Webb, 3124 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, filed March 11, 2021.
Holleman’s Klassic Inn LLC, Harry Holleman, 1803 Edgewood Cove in Beebe, filed March 11, 2021.
BTB Automotive LLC, Jason Bridges, 1414 Walrose St. in Searcy, filed March 11, 2021.
Bryant’s K9 Training LLC, Dena Loretta Bryant, 910 Sandy Ford Road in El Paso, filed March 12, 2021.
Ground Hawg Services LLC, Andrew E. Williamson, 652 El Paso Road in El Paso, filed March 12, 2021.
Natural State Home & Land LLC, James Dillard, 1304 W. Center Ave. in Searcy, filed March 12, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Jamey M. Vaughn, 1157 Arkansas Highway 385 in Griffithville, document number 202110682, March 12, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Kenneth Marquis Cloutier, 178 Reames Road in Romance, document number 202110687, filed March 13, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Kyle Havner.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, March 12
Joseph Derek McAfee, 32, of Rose Bud and Ashley Ann Andrews, 35, of Rose Bud
Weston D. Beck, 22, of Searcy and Carri Elizabeth Stracener, 21, of Searcy
Tyler Scott Fisher, 28, of Bradford and Desaire L. Beal, 35, of Judsonia
Monday, March 15
Houston Tucker Garrich, 21, of Griffithville and Haylie Renea Flud, 19, of Griffithville
Russell Valgene Travis Jr., 52, of Searcy and Tammy Marie Smith, 52, of Searcy
Matthew Daren Russell, 32, of Searcy and Autumn Michelle Hickman, 31, of Searcy
Ethen Ray Baker, 19, of Rose Bud and Aaliyah Rose Kilgore, 19, of Rose Bud
Tuesday, March 16
Dustin Dakota Martin, 23, of Bald Knob and Cami Elizabeth Bell, 21, of Bald Knob
William Connor Vanoven, 20, of Bald Knob and Alexia Eileen Louks, 20, of Judsonia
Gregory James Lumpkin, 40, of Kensett and April D. Haynes, 41, of Kensett
Wednesday, March 17
Jamie Lee Jackson, 44, of Bradford and Rachel Lorene Jackson, 41, of Bradford
Thursday, March 18
Jeffrey Scott Ladd, 50, of Kensett and Jamie Jeneal Ladd, 40, of Kensett
Daniel Eugene Woodcock III, 40, of Austin and Heidi Delight Carnathan, 37, of Austin
Julian Alexander Doggett, 23, of Judsonia and Kia Marie Pelletier, 31, of Judsonia
Friday, March 19
Maurice Williams, 37, of Beebe and Tamara L. Steadman, 37, of Beebe
Charles Andrew Hardy, 35, of Vilonia and Oralee Lindsey Sanders, 34, of Beebe
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, March 8
Plaintiff Margaret Mabary and defendant Leon Mabary of White County; married April 14, 1967; filed April 27, 2020; alimony was granted; case was contested; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Danie Boyd and defendant Michael Boyd; married March 12, 2016; filed May 20, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Mykila Davidson and defendant Marc Davidson; married Nov. 3, 2001; filed June 15, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Cody Houchin and defendant Kristian Houchin; married March 16, 2017; filed July 15, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff John Runnels and defendant Jessica Runnels; married Oct. 28, 2005; filed July 20, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Melissa Passmore and defendant Elton Passmore; married Aug. 9, 2007; filed July 23, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ann Regan and defendant Eric Regan; married Oct. 15, 2015; filed July 23, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Devinne Norris and defendant Ty Norris; married Sept. 10, 2016; filed July 24, 2020; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Shawn Basinger and defendant Kelly Basinger; married Jan. 2, 2016; filed Oct. 9, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Luwanda Medler and defendant Jacob Medler; married March 10, 2010; filed Oct. 26, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Curtis Cook and defendant Yvonne Cook; married May 28, 2016; filed Oct. 27, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sarah Tigue and defendant Thomas Tigue; married April 11, 2015; filed Nov. 16, 2020; three children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Debra Dickerson and James Dickerson; married April 30, 1989; filed Nov. 20, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Timothy Harding and defendant Hope Harding of White County; married Oct. 21, 2018; filed Dec. 2, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Misty West and defendant Sarah Johnson; married Oct. 6, 2018; filed Dec. 11, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Peggy Gosser and defendant Timothy Gosser of White County; married Nov. 17, 2001; filed Dec. 14, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff John Long and Kristina Long of Lonoke County; married Sept. 16, 2016; filed De. 21, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Callie Owens and defendant Sheldon Owens; married May 4, 2012; filed Dec. 21, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Code Enforcement
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for February 2021: (Each permit is followed by the address, value and fees.)
New single family
T & M Construction, 918 Sinclair Court, $250,000, $530.65
J Gipson Construction, 34 Southwind Blvd., $225,769, $596.65
Total value: $475,769
Total fees: $1,127.30
Remodel/addition single family
Property owner, 603 Ethel Drive, $40,000, $115
Main Building, 84 Country Club Circle, $64,000, $175
Hays Investment Properties, 2318 Brittany Lane, $30,000, $90
Property owner, 1805 W. Center Ave., $5,151, $50
Hays Investment Properties, 112 N. Sawmill Road, $25,000, $77.50
Total value: $164,151
Total fees: $507.50
Remodel/add to commercial
Hart Construction, 605 N. Grand St., $63,509, $173.77
Stevens Commercial Contractor, 405 S. Poplar St., $30,000, $90
Total value: $93,509
Total fees: $263.77
Electrical permits
Carlton Webb Electric, 1001 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $50
Keith Inman, 509 Jimmy Carr Drive, new construction, $50
SKS Electric, 1 Foxboro Drive, remodel, $50
Carlton Webb Electric, 605 N. Grand St., remodel, $50
Stokes Electric, 509 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $50
Total fees: $250
Certificate of occupancy
Darryl Wolford Construction, 2101 Rehoboth Circle
Darryl Wolford Construction, 2009 Rehoboth Circle
Darryl Wolford Construction, 1316 W. Booth Road
Plumbing inspections and permits
Mid-Town Mechanical, 1001 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $65
Doug James Plumbing, 8 White Oak Circle, remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 21 Southpointe, W/H changeout, $18
Lindsey Plumbing, 116 Belle Meade Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Brien Black Plumbing, 107 Orchid Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Property owner, 603 Ethel Drive, remodel, $50
BBS Plumbing, 1903 W. Arch Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Shafer Plumbing, 505 E. Park Trail, RPZ, $15
Mid-Central Plumbing, 3014 E. Moore Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Property owner, 1805 W. Center Ave., remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 710 River Oaks Blvd., W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 101 Christi St., W/H changeout, $18
Andily Plumbing, 211 Jennifer Lane, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 50 Stoneybrook Lane No. 2, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 609 River Oaks Blvd., W/H changeout, $18
Shafer Plumbing, 7 Blackberry Road, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 406 E. Center Ave., W/H changeout, $185
Total fees: $613
Fence permits
Faith Fence, 1404 Deener St., $15
Faith Fence, 105 Water Oak Drive, $15
Property owner, 5 River Ridge Road, $15
Faith Fence, 604 Pin Oak Drive, $15
Faith Fence, 228 Joy Drive, $15
Total fees: $75
Swimming pool permits
Aqua Blue Pools, 107 Orchid Drive, $30,000, $110
Total value: $30,000
Total fees: $110
HVAC permits and inspections
Mize Heat & Air, 41 Westgate St., changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 106 Lelia, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 102 Lambert Circle, changeout, $23
Keith Inman, 509 Jimmy Carr Drive, new construction, $80
Air Care, 1804 E. Market Ave., changeout, $23
Noland Services, 110 Philip Miles Road, new construction, $80
Noland Services, 112 Philip Miles Road, new construction, $65
Mohr Air Conditioning, 9 Boysenberry Lane, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 2201 Clara St., changeout, $23
Wade’s Heating, Cooling, 2412 E. Race Ave. B, changeout, $23
Air Tech, 1503 E. Moore Ave., changeout, $23
Heber Springs Heat & Air, 1302 Tulip Ave., changeout, $23
Robbins Service, 110 Ridge Place, remodel, $50
Harris Heat & Air, 2 River Oaks Blvd., changeout, $23
Louis Cooper Heating & Air, 1407 W. Pleasure Ave., changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 1406 Joyner Drive, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 105 Wesley Drive, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 1903 N. Main St., changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 125 Henry Farrar Drive, changeout, $46
Mize Heat & Air, 63 Country Club Circle, changeout, $23
Mason Heat & Air, 2405 Valley Drive, changeout, $23
Total fees: $689
Signs
All About Graphics, 301 S. Poplar St., $385, $15
Superior Signs & Neon, 2221 S. Benton St., $10,000, $40
Total value: $10,385
Total fees: $55
Total value, February 2021: $773,814
Total fees, February 2021: $3,690.57
