New Incorporation and LLC filings
Done Right Security LLC, Herman Blackmon, 708 W. Mississippi St. in Beebe, filed March 7, 2022.
Boothe Greer & Sandlin LLC, Joshua Sandlin, 365 Panther Creek Road in Searcy, filed March 7, 2022.
S&W Drywall LLC, Mark W Williams, 121 Tree Lake Drive in Searcy, filed March 7, 2022.
Twin Oaks Lawn Care LLC, Kyle Spears, 896 Ridge Road in El Paso, filed March 7, 2022.
Robby G. Scott Inc., Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed March 8, 2022.
Bucko Investments LLC, Justin Jackson, 104 Mark Lane in Searcy, filed March 8, 2022.
Chaudray Inc., Chaudry Azad, 2936 S. Main St. in Searcy, filed March 9, 2022.
Angela Byrd Company LLC, Angela Cheree Azevedo, 1412 Forrest Drive in Searcy, filed March 10, 2022.
Baileys Cleaning-Organizing Services LLC, Destiny Bailey, 374 Fire Tower Road in Bald Knob, filed March 10, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Tiffany Payan, 108 Sidon Road in Rose Bud, document number 202210580, filed March 7, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Jean M. Madden.
Jared and Heather Dillard, 118 Arkansas Highway 385 N. in Judsonia, document number 202210585, filed March 8, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Vanessa C. Adams.
John Jay Jordan Jr., 327 Smith Road in Searcy, document number 202210593, filed March 8, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Alex and Tiffany Eudy, 301 W. Dandridge in Kensett, document number 202210631, filed March 14, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Kenneth Wesley and Narrie Octavia Lawson, 395 Lonestar Road in Rose Bud, document number 202210656, filed March 14, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Frank Falkner.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, March 10
Aiden Louis Cooper, 21, of Bald Knob and Mali Laken Myers, 21, of Bald Knob
Friday, March 11
Austin Blake Hall, 43, of Higginson and Ashley Renea Hill, 37, of Higginson
Dylan Sebastyan Swain, 24, of Pangburn and Gabreille Lillian Doss, 24, of Panburn
Justin Mackenzie Ackerman, 29, of McRae and Elizabeth Marianne Beck, 32, of McRae
Terrance Nathanial McGhee, 41, of Searcy and Rebekah Lynne Lunsford, 43, of Searcy
Jacob Lynn Gammel, 23, of Beebe and Brittany Dayne Swiney, 28, of Beebe
Monday, March 14
Andrew Justin Mock, 24, of Rogers and Victoria Lauren Langley, 23, of Waller, Texas
Shannon Ray Seals, 27, of Searcy and Jayla Naecole Land, 24, of Searcy
Kan Allan Graham, 46, of Ward and Samantha Elaine Turner, 42, of Beebe
Tuesday, March 15
Bradley Wayne Ray, 68, of El Paso and Marilyn Rae Collingsworth, 67, of El Paso
Joseph Allen Stevens, 39, of Beebe and Alicia Marie Stevens, 38, of Beebe
Marion Paul Humphreys III, 32, of Judsonia and Heather Dawn Morrow, 42, of Judsonia
Anthony Calvon Dixson, 44, of Searcy and Tiffany Michell Maxwell, 40, of Bradford
Wednesday, March 16
Donald Dean Faith, 61, of Searcy and Christine Regina Walker, 51, of Searcy
Jeffrey Scott Casey, 24, of Searcy and Hannah Rae Campbell, 24, of Searcy
Thursday, March 17
Luther Dean Foster, 83, of Kensett and Sheila Marie Lindsey, 61, of Kensett
Seth Alexander Bookwalter, 20, of Searcy and Darian Georgia Onesti, 23, of Searcy
Billy Aron Kirker, 44, of Searcy and Autumn Raeann Calhoun, 43, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, March 1
Plaintiff Jonathan Collins and defendant Julie Collins of White County; married March 8, 2014; filed Sept. 28, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Guerrero Rivera and defendant Teila Lopez of White County; married Feb. 7, 2020; filed Oct. 25, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Melissa Hendrickson and defendant Scott Henderickson; married Dec. 8, 2012; filed Nov. 1, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Audra Williams and defendant Clarence Williams; married Sept. 7, 2012; filed Dec. 9, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Patricia More and defendant More Refujio; married June 2, 2007; filed Dec. 13, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ruby Pratt an defendant Tommy Pratt; married May 9, 2009; filed Dec. 20, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
