New Incorporation and LLC filings
Magnolia Grove LLC, Louie Leon Langley, 2111 Duane Drive in Beebe, filed March 7, 2023. (Articles of amendment)
Waste Removal Services Inc., Allen Evans, 1712 W. Dewitt Henry Drive Suite B in Beebe, filed March 7, 2023. (Reinstatement)
Change of Registered Agent Report, OAG Investment Group Inc., Robert David Wood, 103 Oak Valley Circle in Searcy, filed March 10, 2023.
Bankruptcy filings
Mark Allen and Dana Kristine Johnston, 213 Holman Ave. in McRae, document number 202310680, filed March 9, 2023, Chapter 13, attorney: John A. Flynn.
Mitchell and Sarah Bland, 1407 Walmsley Road in Bald Knob, document number 202310684, filed March 10, 2023, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Wednesday, March 8
Thomas Zachary Turpin, 23, of Judsonia and Brooklyn Michelle Hensley, 25, of Judsonia
Kenneth Shane Stracener, 25, of Bald Knob and Shianne Nicole Bechhoefer, 26, of Bald Knob
Thursday, March 9
Jesse Caleb William Dimitry, 24, of Searcy and Monica Ann Mitchell, 24, of Searcy
Friday, March 10
Tory Dee Grammer, 34, of Judsonia and Trinity Lynn Owen, 34, of Judsonia
Phillip Michael Litaker, 23, of Judsonia and Makayla Jane Bailey, 21, of Searcy
Jason Andrew Bunn Jr., 24, of Judsonia and Jessica Renea Phillips, 26, of Judsonia
Jordan Nicolaus Kapetanis, 24, of Jacksonville and Sylvia Elaine Piacentini, 24, of Jacksonville
Hayden Dewaine Gardner, 24, of Bradford and Breanna Leigh Parker, 21, of Bradford
Monday, March 13
Joseph Lee Toney, 39, of Kensett and Lauren Elizabeth Young, 35, of Kensett
Jaxon Stone Hamby, 18, of Beebe and Kennedy June Carter, 18, of Beebe
Zakery Nicholas Clement, 23, of Searcy and Carmen Faith Faubus, 21, of Searcy
Lucas Chase Frazee, 31, of Beebe and Jessica Marie Terhune, 29, of Beebe
John Daniel Brown, 37, of Bradford and Amanda Kristen Lee McMaster, 26, of Bradford
Tuesday, March 14
Dana Andrew Moore, 24, of Searcy and Jessica Megan Hicks, 34, of Searcy
Matthew Aaron Gale, 18, of Judsonia and Lucy Jean Ruddell, 19, of Judsonia
Wednesday, March 15
Jacob Kyle Brimer, 21, of Bald Knob and Anna Jean Pearrow, 21, of Bald Knob
Thursday, March 16
Keiler James Bailey, 26, of Rose Bud and Tiffany Ann Walls, 24, of Rose Bud
Kevin Blake Speegle, 26, of Beebe and Samantha Maria Dailey, 35, of Beebe
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Wednesday, March 1
Plaintiff Mandi Arnold and defendant Zac Arnold; married Sept. 3, 2018; filed Dec. 12, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Rose Price and defendant Darin Price; married Sept. 3, 2011; filed Dec. 16, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Chasity Abshure and defendant Jamie Edwards; married June 25, 2019; filed Dec. 28, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.