New Incorporation and LLC filings
Fason Enterprises LLC, Cody Fason, 116 Rambler Lane in Rose Bud, filed March 1, 2021.
Drennan Investments LLC, Pete Drennan, 998 Ridge Road in El Paso, filed March 1, 2021.
S&E Pressure Washing LLC, Anthony Vance Brown, 462 Jones Road in Beebe, filed March 1, 2021.
Dgs Trucking LLC, Cassandra Williams, 1710 W. Center Ave. in Searcy, filed March 1, 2021.
Specialty Automotive Services LLC, Shawn Thomas Sibley, 3410 Arkansas Highway 5 in El Paso, filed March 1, 2021.
RL Burgin Transportation LLC, Reginald L. Burgin, 213 Alexander Drive in Beebe, filed March 2, 2021.
Covington Classic Colors of Searcy LLC, Ed Covington, 1109 N. Maple St. in Searcy, filed March 2, 2021.
G&S Acres LLC, Ramona Suanne Brumley, 2011 Jackson Circle 6 in Bradford, filed March 2, 2021.
Cam Cutz LLC, Cameron Dershawn Swanigan, 111 Cloverdale Blvd. Apt 108 in Searcy, filed March 2, 2021.
Prodigy Custom Construction LLC, Jerry M. House, 226 Ferren Road in Judsonia, filed March 2, 2021.
Craven Liquor LLC, Jimmy D. Craven, 161 Hales Lane in Searcy, filed March 3, 2021.
Tip Top Builders Inc., Amanda Denise Goodrich, 380 Crosby Road in Searcy, filed March 4, 2021.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, March 5
Gary Lynn Phillips, 31, of McCrory and Amanda Jane Bashman, 32, of Pleasant Hills, Iowa
Phillip Lavan White III, 21, of Searcy and Kayli Ginger Sims, 22, of Searcy
Nathan Lee Harp, 29, of Judsonia and Tessarae Lee Williams, 23, of Judsonia
Monday, March 8
Willis Randall Boaz, 65, of El Paso and Rebecca Jo Swanson, 65, of Ashland City, Tenn.
Sabastian Cole Smith, 19, of Beebe and Alissa Marie Roberts, 18, of Beebe
Carson Linn White, 18, of Romance and Haley Anne Isaacson, 19, of Rose Bud
Tuesday, March 9
Austyn Ray Coon, 20, of Searcy and Brooklynn Marie Folsom, 20, of Searcy
Shawn Lloyd Basinger, 37, of Bald Knob and Lacey Mae Gutierrez-Tallman, 37, of Bald Knob
Wednesday, March 10
Andrew Thurlow Phipps, 25, of Searcy and Cory Gabrielle Henson, 25, of Searcy
Thursday, March 11
Jeffrey James Driskill, 52, of Searcy and Michelle L. Lemieux, 51, of Romance
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, March 8
Plaintiff Tiffany Guzman and defendant Samantha Guzman; married Jan. 15, 2014; filed Jan. 6, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Brian Benton and defendant Dana Benton; married June 3, 2007; filed Jan. 7, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Julie Merritt and defendant Damon Merritt; married Dec. 30, 2016; filed Jan. 8, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plantiff Eva Melton and defendant Gary Melton; married Oct. 14, 2013; filed Jan. 14, 2021; alimony was granted; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Danielle Plata-Callejas and defendant Sergio Plata-Callejas; married June 12, 2008; filed Jan. 20, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kathy Laferney and defendant Scott Laferney; married June 27, 1987; filed Sept. 26, 2018; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jonathan Anderson and defendant Kayla Andersen; married Nov. 18, 2014; filed March 1, 2019; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Amy Brewster and defendant Mark Brewster of White County; married Oct. 9, 1993; filed Oct. 11, 2019; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sharon Isham and defendant Louis Isham; married Aug. 24, 1963; filed Feb. 20, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff John Hollman and defendant Sandra Hollman; married March 25, 1994; filed Feb. 1, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.