New Incorporation and LLC filings
Pin Oak Hat Company LLC, Marcus Ryan Tucker, 441 Foster Chapel Road in Searcy, filed March 1, 2022.
Mahaveer LLC, Kunal Patel, 2005 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, filed March 2, 2022.
American Roofing Solutions Inc., Brian Ashley James, 38 Hartwell Loop in Searcy, filed March 3, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
William Brandon and Sheri Ray Pursell, 508 Galina St. in Beebe, document number 202210555, filed March 4, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Kyle Havner.
Sandra White, 616 Live Oak Drive in Searcy, document number 202210557, filed March 4, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Jeremy Bueker.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, March 4
Carson Reid McNeill, 23, of Beebe and Abby Danielle Moore, 23, of Searcy
Shannon Ryan George, 37, of Searcy and Stephanie Lynn Hollingshead, 36, of Searcy
Derek Gordon Hryniewicz, 35, of Letona and Kathryn Elizabeth Robbins, 28, of Searcy
Richard Lee Walker, 56, of Searcy and Diane Michele Walker, 62, of Searcy
Monday, March 7
Kristin Brooke Morris, 39, of Searcy and Faith Marie Newman, 35, of Searcy
Roy Lee Miles, 51, of Searcy and Mary Melissa Simons, 55, of Searcy
Matthew Winfred Carney, 35, of Cabot and Taylor Leanne Dillon, 34, of Cabot
Steven Ray Hester, 31, of Searcy and Courtney Larissa Brewer, 33, of Bradford
Ryan Hunter Eastin, 35, of Bald Knob and Megan Janelle Ray, 37, of Searcy
Tuesday, March 8
Brantley Wayne Knight, 28, of Bald Knob and Cassidy Shay Baker, 29, of Bald Knob
Wednesday, March 9
Dalton Wayne Stevens, 23, of Rose Bud and Christina Leann Rush, 23, of Rose Bud
Dickson Taylor Ross, 19, of Beebe and Madeline Hays Garnett, 25, of Heber Springs
David Bradley McAfee, 33, of Rose Bud and Amanda Jo Statler, 32, of Searcy
Zario Lavon Cooper, 22, of Searcy and Myrissa Danielle Watkins, 22, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, March 1
Plaintiff Emily Strayhorn and defendant Megan Strayhorn; married June 7, 2018; filed Jan. 25, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff William Gevedon and defendant Erin Skelton; married Jan. 23, 2021; filed Jan. 25, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kristin Whitsett and defendant David Whitsett; married July 24, 2010; filed July 24, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jennifer Hicks and defendant Freddy Hicks; married Aug. 12, 2000; filed Nov. 24, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Amber Lavoie and defendant David Lavoie; married Jan. 4, 2003; filed April 1, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Mitchell Kiihnl Mitchell and defendant Melanie Kiihnl; married Aug. 15, 1987; filed June 4, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.