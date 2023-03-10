New Incorporation and LLC filings
Cache River Construction LLC, Dustin Roddy, 155 Verkler Lane in Searcy, filed Feb. 27, 2023. (Reinstatement)
Renewed Vision Counseling Services LLC, Michael Shannon Jones, 4 Peppertree Place in Searcy, filed Feb. 27, 2023. (Reinstatement)
Lo’s Enterprise LLC, Isaac D. Howard, 407 Harrison St. in Judsonia, filed Feb. 28, 2023. (Reinstatement)
Hendrix Auction Enterprises LLC, Ethan Hendrix, 5876 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Rose Bud, filed March 1, 2023. (Articles of amendment)
Bankruptcy filings
Joshua Orion Patterson, 603 S. Fir St. in Beebe, document number 202310577, filed March 1, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Zachary Davis and Brittany White-Davis, 1807 Birchwood Drive in Beebe, document number 202310581, filed March 1, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Brian C. Wilson.
Theodore Donoly Berger, P.O. Box 1441 in Bald Knob, document number 202310598, filed March 3, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Bennett Stuckey.
Samuel and Kayla Beard, 129 Woodland Drive in Searcy, document number 202310602, filed March 3, 2023, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Albert Donnelly III and Alicia Donnelly, 2904 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, document number 202310618, filed March 3, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, March 2
Austin Scott Brown, 29, of Searcy and Courtney Nicole Turley, 27, of Searcy
Timothy Kyle Reyes Roncal, 27, of Antioch, Tenn., and Anna Ruth Carr, 26, of Nolensville, Tenn.
George Scott Limbaugh, 28, of Searcy and Melissa Taylor Smith, 26, of Searcy
Steven Mitchell Lindsey, 40, of Romance and Katie Renea Betts, 48, of Romance
Friday, March 3
Christopher Wayne Shirley, 47, of Mount Vernon and Jamie May Covington, 45, of Mount Vernon
Eddie Keith Carlton Jr., 31, of Searcy and Sara Denise Brown, 30, of Judsonia
Joseph Michael Rowsey Jr., 25, of Searcy and Brianna Rose Thomas, 25, of Searcy
Dayton Denver Taylor, 26, of Beebe and Regan Marie Langlais, 29, of Beebe
Jason Farrol Muce, 41, of Searcy and Sara Elizabeth Crabtree, 39, of Searcy
Dylan Wayne Clark, 27, of Searcy and Kara Sue Cook, 23, of Searcy
Monday, March 6
Kenneth Edward Boike, 42, of Searcy and Erica Anne Smallwood, 47, of Judsonia
Ty Brandon Carroll, 35, of Searcy and Kristen Ray Webb, 30, of Searcy
Guillermo Rios, 30, of Kensett and Caitlin Michelle Laire, 27, of Searcy
Tuesday, March 7
Jacob Evan Pope, 29, of Beebe and Sada Starr Norman, 25, of Beebe
Michael Lynn Cooper, 61, of Judsonia and Beverly Jean Duke, 60, of Judsonia
Michael Brent Blakley, 44, of Searcy and Tranisha Rashay Moore, 40, of Searcy
Kenny Rayshawn Brown, 42, of Searcy and Allison Paige Quattlebaum, 34, of Searcy
Wednesday, March 8
Cade Alexander Longing, 21, of Beebe and Lillian Ann Boyce, 20, of Beebe
Thomas Zachary Turpin, 23, of Judsonia and Brooklyn Michelle Hensley, 25, of Judsonia
Kenneth Shane Stracener, 25, of Bald Knob and Shianne Nicolle Bechhoefer, 26, of Bald Knob
Thursday, March 9
Jesse Caleb William Dimitry, 24, of Searcy and Monica Ann Mitchell, 24, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Wednesday, March 1
Plaintiff Samuel Price and defendant Honey Price; married June 3, 2018; filed June 1, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Nathaniel Yates and defendant Brittani Yates; married April 22, 2013; filed June 15, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff James Brights and defendant Samantha Bright; married April 14, 2016; filed Aug. 8, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Courtney Chevalier and defendant Brian Chevalier; married Jan. 14, 2017; filed Aug. 15, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Garrett Hoyt and defendant Christina Hoyt; married Nov. 4, 2019; filed Aug. 29, 2022; alimony was granted; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kathy Wendel and defendant Gordon Wendel; married Nov. 20, 1991; filed Oct. 24, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Whitney Blackwood and defendant Derek Blackwood; married Aug. 20, 2005; filed Nov. 2, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Karnilla Lee and defendant Jason Lee; married Sept. 6, 2006; filed Dec. 1, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.