New Incorporation and LLC filings
Natural State Feeders LLC, Hunter Wayne Leonard, 1204 S. 3rd St. in Judsonia, filed May 24, 2022.
Raines Welding & Fabrication LLC, Gage Raines, 560 Foster Chapel Road in Searcy, filed May 24, 2022.
McCarty Construction LLC, Kendall McCarty, 105 Logan Drive in Beebe, filed May 24, 2022.
Praise Cleaning Service LLC, Judy Lyons, 6 Foxboro in Searcy, filed May 26, 2022.
Hard Brew Coffee Company LLC, Makenzie Hardin, 418 E. Booth Road in Searcy, filed May 26, 2022.
Freesurance LLC, Daniel S. Davidson, 7 Edgehill in Searcy, filed May 26, 2022.
KWC Enterprises LLC, Blaine Waire, 129 Longview Circle in Searcy, filed May 26, 2022.
Two Sisters & A Plan LLC, Brinda Ann Berry, 107 Jaiden Lane in Beebe, filed May 26, 2022.
2nd Chance Bail Bonding LLC, Derek Balentine, 701 Linda St. in Bald Knob, filed May 26, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Bryan Shannon Steward, 314 Roundabout Circle in Searcy, document number 202211372, filed May 26, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Darrel and Sharon Wright, 119 LH Wright Lane in Pangburn, document number 202211396, filed May 27, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Wednesday, June 1
Plaintiff Loren Gonzales and defendant Brittany Gonzales; married April 30, 2010; filed Feb. 10, 2022; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Gary Jungers and defendant Crystal Jungers; married Aug. 3, 2010; filed March 11, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sondra Blankenship and defendant Bobby Blankenship; married April 16, 2010; filed March 31, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kelly Webb and defendant Chasity Webb; married July 22, 2005; filed April 16, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
plaintiff Nicholas Harris and defendant Katie Harris; married Oct. 13, 2007; filed May 19, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brandi Morton and defendant Michael Morton of White County; married July 23, 2011; filed Aug. 23, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Zachary Cross and defendant Randie Cross of White County; married Nov. 30, 2020; filed Aug. 26, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ameilia Brister and defendant Timothy Brister; married Aug. 6, 1988; filed Sept. 14, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Alexia Swartz and defendant Ethan Clark; married Dec. 16, 2017; filed Sept. 22, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Whitney Brown and defendant Matthew Brown; married April 23, 2011; filed Oct. 19, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Amanda Breazeale and defendant Carlton Breazeale; married Dec. 11, 2015; filed Oct. 29, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brittney Kennedy and defendant Jeffrey Landers; married March 5, 2021; filed Nov. 23, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, May 27
James Allen Stiffler, 43, of Beebe and Brandy June Moore, 47, of Beebe
Michael Joseph Thomas, 62, of Searcy and Regina Kay Warren, 67, of Searcy
Brian Timothy Vognet, 35, of Beebe and Jessica Lee Crump, 32, of Beebe
Tuesday, May 31
Calvin Derrell Monroe, 34, of Alexander and Taylor Nicole Randall, 30, of Beebe
Ryan Andrew Reddell, 22, of Bentonville and Anna Rachel Hite, 22, of Searcy
Trenten Daniel Dykema, 24, of Crandall, Texas and Addyson Kate Miller, 21, of Combine, Texas
Meshawn Jamar Steward, 32, of Searcy and Kristy Michelle Easter, 40, of Searcy
Gerald Loftis, 72, of Beebe and Ruby Jewell Hiser, 68, of Searcy
Chris Lynn Phillips, 57, of Judsonia and Connie Jean Marsh, 60, of Judsonia
Bryce Collin Mylar-Goode, 19, of McRae and Katelynn Ashley Tomlinson, 19, of McRae
Wednesday, June 1
Andrew Miles Hefner, 35, of Beebe and Mariah Alexis Caussey, 26, of Searcy
Landon Reeves Wright, 24, of McCrory and Taylor Leeann Scoggin, 23, of McCrory
Thursday, June 2
Aiden Joseph Morrissey, 18, of Searcy and Kala Michelle Wise, 20, of Searcy
Joshua Allen Wayne Watkins, 25, of El Paso and Makayla Kiane Wright, 24, of El Paso
Friday, June 3
Dylan Michael Cole, 26, of Searcy and Patience Nicole Moore, 27, of Searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.