New Incorporation and LLC filings
Better Wings Productions LLC, Charles Bane, 41 White Oak Circle in Searcy, filed June 14, 2021.
Jayde Slade Performance Horses LLC, Jayde Lamar Slade, 154 Pin Oak Drive W. in Rose Bud, filed June 14, 2021.
Jkennedy Investments LLC, Janile Kennedy, 106 Clair Cove in Searcy, filed June 14, 2021.
Lake Life Inc. Greer’s Ferry Lake, Jesse Lee Brittain, 111 Brittain Lane in Beebe, filed June 16, 2021.
Ozark Worm Farms LLC, Heath Bryant Lafavers, 217 Panther Creek Road in Searcy, filed June 17, 2021.
Hollidye Co., Michelle Holliman, 119 Newton Hollow Road in Searcy, filed June 17, 2021.
Lokitas Bangles Baubles & Beads LLC, Ethel Rena Mendiola, 907 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy, filed June 17, 2021.
Integrity Custom Restoration & Construction, LLC, John Kilpatrick, 1560 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway Suite C in Searcy, filed June 17, 2021.
Backyard Bliss Lawn Care LLC, Michael Jones, 6 Boysenberry Lane in Searcy, filed June 17, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Clayton A. Hill, 221 Adler Creek Road in Judsonia, document number 202111635, filed June 18, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, June 18
Ronald Dee Dunlap, 48, of Sherwood and Tammy Janee Murphy, 50, of Searcy
Preston S. Landis, 36, of Searcy and Shalena Nichole Mattson, 26, of Searcy
Jacob Wilson Hayes, 20, of Searcy and Madeline Brooke Hattie Cole, 19, of Searcy
Philip Edward Hays, 43, of Searcy and Lauren Abigail Miller, 29, of Searcy
Landon Thomas Cravens, 25, of Bald Knob and Destinee Bree Fowler, 26, of Bald Knob
Tuesday, June 22
Danny Lee Langford, 58, of Searcy and Nalene K. Sullivan, 62, of Conway
Justin Chase Carson, 29, of Ward and Sarah Leanne Smith, 26, of Searcy
Wednesday, June 23
Aaron Kyle Throckmorton, 40, of Bald Knob and Angela Dawn Throckmorton, 40, of Bald Knob
Thursday, June 24
Trenton Allen Crook, 22, of Bradford and Katelynn Renee Cansler, 21, of Bradford
Eric Deon Geathers, 31, of Little Rock and Sherra Delycia Bennett, 34, of Little Rock
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, June 21
Plaintiff Nikki Smith and defendant Sandy Williams; married Sept. 22, 2011; filed May 14, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Melody Bunting and defendant Brandon Bunting; married April 17, 1997; filed May 20, 2020; alimony was granted; case was contested; alleged cause: adultery.
Plaintiff Cody Mohr and defendant Matt Mohr; married Sept. 18, 2019; filed Oct. 2, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Holli Johnson and defendant Joseph Johnson; married Oct. 29, 2001; filed Oct. 14, 2020; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Kathy Bolding and defendant Mike Bolding; married July 15, 2012; filed Nov. 2, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Barrett Mason and defendant Seana Mason; married April 4, 2018; filed Nov. 13, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
