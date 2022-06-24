New Incorporation and LLC filings
Floyd One Stop LLC, Kathleen Taylor, 1277 Arkansas Highway 31 in Searcy, filed June 6, 2022.
JFK & JFK Holdings LLC, John Kilpatrick, 1560 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway Suite C in Searcy, filed June 6, 2022.
Dodds Insurance Agency Inc., Trent Dodds, 2216 Daniel Drive in Searcy, filed June 6 , 2022.
Bourgeois Construction LLC, Alec Chandler Bourgeois, 3441 Arkansas Highway 16 in Pangburn, filed June 6, 2022.
Black Sumac Design LLC, Joseph Patrick Allen Burton, 920 E. Market Ave. in Searcy, filed June 6, 2022.
Ideliver Technical LTD Co., Ashley Melton, 1205 Arkansas Highway 5 in Romance, filed June 7, 2022.
Eric Jenkins, Trucking LLC, Sarah R Walker-Jenkins, 35 Bull Creek Cove in Beebe, filed June 8, 2022.
Wild & Free LLC, Amber Jordan, 1130 Fairview Road, Searcy filed June 8, 2022.
Glenn’s Smokehouse Food Truck, LLC, Charles Donald Glenn, 143 Arkansas Highway 11, Searcy filed 6/8/22.
Main & Pershing, LLC, Stephen B Lightle, 3123 E. Race Ave., Searcy filed June 13, 2022.
Buckaroos, LLC, Stephen B Lightle, 3123 E. Race Ave., Searcy filed June 13, 2022.
Db Scott Hamilton, LLC, Stephen B Lightle, 3123 E. Race Ave., Searcy filed June 13, 2022.
A Cleaner Tomorrow, LLC, Randel Kyle Elston, 102 CW Road, Judsonia filed June 14, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Scott A. and Pamela L. Bender, 109 B Silver Fox Court in Romance, document number 202211449, filed June 6, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Chris Foster.
Kelsie N. Gann, 509 Daffodil Road in Romance, document number 202211514, field June 13, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Brian C. Wilson.
William Dewayne Casey Jr. and Mindy Elaine Casey, 3751 Arkansas Highway 267 S. in Beebe, document number 202211529, filed June 14, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: John A. Flynn.
Gary Scott Jones, 268 Old Russell Road in Bald Knob, document number 202211539, filed June 14, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Taylor Danielle Grant, 6 Robbye Lane in Searcy, document number 202211549, filed June 15, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Stephanie Lynn Clemons, 601 N. Sowell St. in Searcy, document number 202211559, filed June 16, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Bennett Stuckey.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, June 16
Connor Randall Levi Collins, 22, of Searcy and Madison Paige Moffitt, 22, of Searcy
Levi Doyle Martin, 41, of McRae and Angela Craig, 47, of McRae
Friday, June 17
Lance Vanmeter Jackson, 43, of Bald Knob and Cherry Rachelle Magana, 41, of Bald Knob
Monday, June 20
Hunter O’Neal Gossett, 28, of Beebe and Courtney Renee Keith, 28, of Beebe
Tuesday, June 21
John Wayne Blake, 47, of Judsonia and Stacy Danielle Person, 39, of Searcy
Charles Cody Glaze, 35, of Bald Knob and Kati Jane Miller, 27, of Bald Knob
Wednesday, June 22
Dakota Frank Woodell, 24, of Searcy and Hannah Mae Ogg, 25, of Searcy
